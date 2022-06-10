Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘TH’

Wordle is a word-guessing puzzle developed by Josh Wardle that launched in October last year. With a simple format reminiscent of classic game Mastermind, it challenges players to figure out a different five-letter word in English every day. You have no clues to start, only feedback from the game after entering your first guesses, and you need to get the answer right in up to six tries.

On most days, it will be easy for longtime players to find the answer to Wordle, especially if you have found or developed a strategy that suits your needs. But even the best can, at times, get stuck with a couple of letters and no idea where to go next, especially when the word of the day isn’t so common.

If that is the case today and you found a “T” followed by an “H,” the list below should help.

Five-letter words with “TH” to try on Wordle

AIRTH

ALTHO

AZOTH

BAITH

BATHE

BATHS

BERTH

BETHS

BIRTH

BOOTH

BOTHY

BRITH

BROTH

CHETH

CLOTH

COUTH

CRWTH

DEATH

DEPTH

DOETH

EARTH

ETHER

ETHIC

ETHOS

ETHYL

FAITH

FIFTH

FILTH

FIRTH

FORTH

FRITH

FROTH

GARTH

GIRTH

GOETH

GOTHS

GRITH

HEATH

HETHS

ITHER

KHETH

KITHE

KITHS

KYTHE

LAITH

LATHE

LATHI

LATHS

LATHY

LETHE

LITHE

LITHO

LOATH

MATHS

METHS

MIRTH

MONTH

MOTHS

MOTHY

MOUTH

MUSTH

MYTHS

MYTHY

NEATH

NINTH

NORTH

OATHS

ORTHO

OTHER

PATHS

PITHS

PITHY

QUOTH

RATHE

ROUTH

ROWTH

RUTHS

SAITH

SIXTH

SLOTH

SMITH

SNATH

SOOTH

SOTHS

SOUTH

SWATH

SWITH

SYNTH

TEETH

TENTH

TETHS

THACK

THALI

THANE

THANK

THARM

THAWS

THEBE

THECA

THEFT

THEGN

THEIN

THEIR

THEME

THENS

THERE

THERM

THESE

THESP

THETA

THEWS

THEWY

THICK

THIEF

THIGH

THILL

THINE

THING

THINK

THINS

THIOL

THIRD

THIRL

THOLE

THONG

THORN

THORO

THORP

THOSE

THOUS

THRAW

THREE

THREW

THRIP

THROB

THROE

THROW

THRUM

THUDS

THUGS

THUJA

THUMB

THUMP

THUNK

THURL

THUYA

THYME

THYMI

THYMY

TILTH

TITHE

TOOTH

TROTH

TRUTH

TYTHE

WIDTH

WITHE

WITHY

WORTH

WRATH

WROTH

YIRTH

YOUTH

To narrow down the list, one possible next step is finding vowels. That is a strategy that several players use to begin the game, and it should be useful to you at this point—you can find some suggestions of vowel-heavy words in this guide. And, if you know that the “T” and the “H” appear together in the word, you should also know where they are, which can also help reduce the number of options for your next guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).