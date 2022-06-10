Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘TH’

Wordle is a word-guessing puzzle developed by Josh Wardle that launched in October last year. With a simple format reminiscent of classic game Mastermind, it challenges players to figure out a different five-letter word in English every day. You have no clues to start, only feedback from the game after entering your first guesses, and you need to get the answer right in up to six tries.
On most days, it will be easy for longtime players to find the answer to Wordle, especially if you have found or developed a strategy that suits your needs. But even the best can, at times, get stuck with a couple of letters and no idea where to go next, especially when the word of the day isn’t so common.
If that is the case today and you found a “T” followed by an “H,” the list below should help.
Five-letter words with “TH” to try on Wordle
- AIRTH
- ALTHO
- AZOTH
- BAITH
- BATHE
- BATHS
- BERTH
- BETHS
- BIRTH
- BOOTH
- BOTHY
- BRITH
- BROTH
- CHETH
- CLOTH
- COUTH
- CRWTH
- DEATH
- DEPTH
- DOETH
- EARTH
- ETHER
- ETHIC
- ETHOS
- ETHYL
- FAITH
- FIFTH
- FILTH
- FIRTH
- FORTH
- FRITH
- FROTH
- GARTH
- GIRTH
- GOETH
- GOTHS
- GRITH
- HEATH
- HETHS
- ITHER
- KHETH
- KITHE
- KITHS
- KYTHE
- LAITH
- LATHE
- LATHI
- LATHS
- LATHY
- LETHE
- LITHE
- LITHO
- LOATH
- MATHS
- METHS
- MIRTH
- MONTH
- MOTHS
- MOTHY
- MOUTH
- MUSTH
- MYTHS
- MYTHY
- NEATH
- NINTH
- NORTH
- OATHS
- ORTHO
- OTHER
- PATHS
- PITHS
- PITHY
- QUOTH
- RATHE
- ROUTH
- ROWTH
- RUTHS
- SAITH
- SIXTH
- SLOTH
- SMITH
- SNATH
- SOOTH
- SOTHS
- SOUTH
- SWATH
- SWITH
- SYNTH
- TEETH
- TENTH
- TETHS
- THACK
- THALI
- THANE
- THANK
- THARM
- THAWS
- THEBE
- THECA
- THEFT
- THEGN
- THEIN
- THEIR
- THEME
- THENS
- THERE
- THERM
- THESE
- THESP
- THETA
- THEWS
- THEWY
- THICK
- THIEF
- THIGH
- THILL
- THINE
- THING
- THINK
- THINS
- THIOL
- THIRD
- THIRL
- THOLE
- THONG
- THORN
- THORO
- THORP
- THOSE
- THOUS
- THRAW
- THREE
- THREW
- THRIP
- THROB
- THROE
- THROW
- THRUM
- THUDS
- THUGS
- THUJA
- THUMB
- THUMP
- THUNK
- THURL
- THUYA
- THYME
- THYMI
- THYMY
- TILTH
- TITHE
- TOOTH
- TROTH
- TRUTH
- TYTHE
- WIDTH
- WITHE
- WITHY
- WORTH
- WRATH
- WROTH
- YIRTH
- YOUTH
To narrow down the list, one possible next step is finding vowels. That is a strategy that several players use to begin the game, and it should be useful to you at this point—you can find some suggestions of vowel-heavy words in this guide. And, if you know that the “T” and the “H” appear together in the word, you should also know where they are, which can also help reduce the number of options for your next guesses.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).