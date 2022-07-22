Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘S’ and ‘T’

Wordle is a game that challenges players daily. Not only can you guess a word, but it also tests your resilience in creating huge win streaks to share on social media.

According to research done by players, there are some words that help to reduce the possibilities for the next attempts. One of the best possible words for this Wordle launch function is ‘SLATE’. Try starting with it for a few days.

If you’ve spent your initial guesses today and only found out that the correct answer has the letters ‘S’ and ‘T’, but you still don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with ‘S’ and ‘T’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘S’ and ‘T’ to try on Wordle

abets

abuts

adits

adust

agist

airts

alist

altos

angst

antas

antes

antis

antsy

artsy

ascot

asset

aster

astir

ataps

atlas

atmas

atoms

aunts

autos

avast

bahts

baits

baste

basts

bates

baths

batts

beast

beats

beets

belts

bents

beset

besot

bests

betas

beths

bhuts

bints

bites

bitsy

bitts

blast

blats

blest

blets

blots

boast

boats

bolts

boost

boots

borts

botas

botts

bouts

brats

brits

bruts

bunts

burst

busts

busty

butes

butts

bytes

canst

cants

carts

caste

casts

cates

celts

cents

certs

cesta

cesti

cetes

chats

chest

chits

cists

cites

clast

clots

coast

coats

colts

coots

coset

costa

costs

cotes

crest

crits

crust

cults

curst

cutes

cutis

cysts

darts

dates

datos

dauts

dawts

debts

deets

deist

delts

dents

didst

diets

dints

dirts

ditas

dites

ditsy

doats

doest

doits

dolts

dotes

douts

drats

drest

ducts

duets

duits

dunts

durst

dusts

dusty

easts

edits

egest

emits

escot

ester

estop

ethos

etics

etnas

etuis

exist

exits

facts

fasts

fates

feast

feats

feist

felts

festa

fests

fetas

fetes

fetus

fiats

first

fists

flats

flits

foist

fonts

foots

forts

frats

frets

frits

frost

fusty

gaits

gasts

gates

geest

gelts

gents

geste

gests

getas

ghast

ghats

ghost

gifts

gilts

girts

gists

gites

glost

gluts

gnats

goats

goest

goths

gouts

grist

grits

grots

guest

gusto

gusts

gusty

gutsy

hadst

haets

hafts

halts

hants

harts

haste

hasty

hates

heats

hefts

heist

hents

hests

heths

hilts

hints

hists

hoist

holts

hoots

horst

hosta

hosts

hunts

hurst

hurts

ictus

ikats

inset

intis

iotas

islet

istle

items

jatos

jests

jetes

jilts

joist

jolts

jotas

joust

justs

jutes

karst

karts

katas

keets

kelts

ketas

khats

khets

kilts

kists

kites

kiths

knits

knots

kotos

kyats

kytes

lasts

laths

least

leets

lefts

lifts

lilts

lints

lists

litas

lites

lofts

loots

lotas

lotos

lotus

louts

lunts

lusts

lusty

lutes

maist

malts

marts

masts

mates

maths

matts

mauts

mayst

meats

meets

melts

metes

meths

metis

midst

milts

mints

mists

misty

mites

mitis

mitts

moats

moist

molts

moots

morts

moste

mosts

motes

moths

motts

musth

musts

musty

mutes

mutts

myths

nasty

nates

neats

neist

nerts

nests

netts

newts

nexts

nites

notes

nowts

nutso

nutsy

oasts

oaths

obits

odist

omits

onset

ostia

ottos

ousts

pacts

pants

parts

pasta

paste

pasts

pasty

pates

paths

patsy

peats

pelts

pesto

pests

pesty

phots

phuts

pints

piste

pitas

piths

plats

plots

poets

ports

posit

posts

potsy

pouts

prats

prest

prost

punts

putts

quest

quits

rafts

rants

rates

ratos

reest

rents

resat

reset

resit

rests

rifts

riots

rites

roast

roost

roots

roset

rosti

rotas

rotes

rotis

rotls

rotos

roust

routs

runts

rusts

rusty

ruths

ryots

sabot

saint

saith

sakti

salat

salts

salty

salut

santo

satay

sated

satem

sates

satin

satis

satyr

sault

saute

sayst

scant

scart

scats

scatt

scent

scoot

scots

scout

scuta

scute

scuts

seats

sects

sente

senti

sents

septa

septs

setae

setal

seton

setts

setup

sexto

sexts

shaft

shalt

sheet

shent

shift

shirt

shist

shoat

shoot

short

shote

shots

shott

shout

shtik

shtum

shunt

shute

shuts

sifts

sight

silts

silty

sitar

sited

sites

situp

situs

sixte

sixth

sixty

skate

skats

skeet

skint

skirt

skite

skits

skort

slant

slate

slats

slaty

sleet

slept

slipt

slits

sloth

slots

smalt

smart

smelt

smite

smith

smolt

smote

smuts

snath

snits

snoot

snort

snots

snout

softa

softs

softy

sooth

soots

sooty

sorts

soths

sotol

south

spait

spate

spats

spelt

spent

spilt

spirt

spite

spits

spitz

splat

split

sport

spots

spout

sprat

sprit

spurt

sputa

squat

stabs

stack

stade

staff

stage

stags

stagy

staid

staig

stain

stair

stake

stale

stalk

stall

stamp

stand

stane

stang

stank

staph

stare

stark

stars

start

stash

state

stats

stave

stays

stead

steak

steal

steam

steed

steek

steel

steep

steer

stein

stela

stele

stems

steno

stent

steps

stere

stern

stets

stews

stewy

stich

stick

stied

sties

stiff

stile

still

stilt

stime

stimy

sting

stink

stint

stipe

stirk

stirp

stirs

stoae

stoai

stoas

stoat

stobs

stock

stogy

stoic

stoke

stole

stoma

stomp

stone

stonk

stony

stood

stook

stool

stoop

stope

stops

stopt

store

stork

storm

story

stoss

stots

stott

stoup

stour

stout

stove

stowp

stows

strap

straw

stray

strep

strew

stria

strip

strop

strow

stroy

strum

strut

stubs

stuck

studs

study

stuff

stull

stump

stums

stung

stunk

stuns

stunt

stupa

stupe

sturt

styed

styes

style

styli

stymy

suete

suets

suety

suint

suite

suits

sutra

sutta

swart

swath

swats

sweat

sweet

swept

swift

swith

swots

synth

tabes

tabus

taces

tachs

tacks

tacos

tacts

taels

tahrs

tails

tains

tajes

takas

takes

talas

talcs

tales

talks

talls

talus

tames

tamis

tamps

tangs

tanks

tansy

tapas

tapes

tapis

tares

tarns

taros

tarps

tarsi

tarts

tased

tases

tasks

tasse

tasso

taste

tasty

tates

tauts

tawse

taxes

taxis

taxus

teaks

teals

teams

tears

tease

teats

techs

teels

teems

teens

teffs

teggs

tegus

teins

teles

tells

telos

temps

tends

tense

tents

tepas

teres

terms

terns

terse

tesla

testa

tests

testy

teths

texas

texts

thaws

thens

these

thesp

thews

thins

those

thous

thuds

thugs

tians

ticks

tides

tiers

tiffs

tikes

tikis

tiles

tills

tilts

times

tines

tings

tints

tipis

tipsy

tires

tirls

tiros

titis

tiyns

tizes

toads

toast

tocks

tocos

toeas

toffs

tofts

tofus

togas

toils

toits

tokes

tolas

toles

tolls

tolts

tolus

tombs

tomes

tones

tongs

tonus

tools

toons

toots

topes

tophs

topis

topos

toras

torcs

tores

toros

torrs

torse

torsi

torsk

torso

torts

torus

tosas

totes

tours

touse

touts

towns

toyos

trams

trans

traps

trash

trass

trays

trees

treks

trems

tress

trets

trews

treys

tries

trigs

trims

trios

trips

trogs

trois

trots

trows

troys

trues

trugs

truss

trust

tryst

tsade

tsadi

tsars

tsked

tsuba

tsubo

tubas

tubes

tucks

tufas

tuffs

tufts

tules

tulsi

tumps

tunas

tunes

tungs

turfs

turks

turns

turps

turrs

tushy

tusks

tusky

tutus

tuxes

twaes

twigs

twins

twist

twits

tyees

tyers

tykes

tynes

types

typos

typps

tyres

tyros

tzars

units

unset

upset

vasts

vasty

vatus

vents

verst

verts

vesta

vests

visit

vista

volts

votes

wafts

waist

waits

wants

warts

waste

wasts

watts

weest

weets

wefts

welts

wests

wetas

whats

whets

whist

whits

wilts

wists

wites

wonts

worst

worts

wrest

wrist

writs

wurst

wytes

xysti

xysts

yeast

yetis

yetts

yurts

zests

zesty

zetas

zitis

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.