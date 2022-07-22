Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘S’ and ‘T’

Wordle is a game that challenges players daily. Not only can you guess a word, but it also tests your resilience in creating huge win streaks to share on social media.
According to research done by players, there are some words that help to reduce the possibilities for the next attempts. One of the best possible words for this Wordle launch function is ‘SLATE’. Try starting with it for a few days.
If you’ve spent your initial guesses today and only found out that the correct answer has the letters ‘S’ and ‘T’, but you still don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with ‘S’ and ‘T’, sorted alphabetically.
Five-letter words with ‘S’ and ‘T’ to try on Wordle
- abets
- abuts
- adits
- adust
- agist
- airts
- alist
- altos
- angst
- antas
- antes
- antis
- antsy
- artsy
- ascot
- asset
- aster
- astir
- ataps
- atlas
- atmas
- atoms
- aunts
- autos
- avast
- bahts
- baits
- baste
- basts
- bates
- baths
- batts
- beast
- beats
- beets
- belts
- bents
- beset
- besot
- bests
- betas
- beths
- bhuts
- bints
- bites
- bitsy
- bitts
- blast
- blats
- blest
- blets
- blots
- boast
- boats
- bolts
- boost
- boots
- borts
- botas
- botts
- bouts
- brats
- brits
- bruts
- bunts
- burst
- busts
- busty
- butes
- butts
- bytes
- canst
- cants
- carts
- caste
- casts
- cates
- celts
- cents
- certs
- cesta
- cesti
- cetes
- chats
- chest
- chits
- cists
- cites
- clast
- clots
- coast
- coats
- colts
- coots
- coset
- costa
- costs
- cotes
- crest
- crits
- crust
- cults
- curst
- cutes
- cutis
- cysts
- darts
- dates
- datos
- dauts
- dawts
- debts
- deets
- deist
- delts
- dents
- didst
- diets
- dints
- dirts
- ditas
- dites
- ditsy
- doats
- doest
- doits
- dolts
- dotes
- douts
- drats
- drest
- ducts
- duets
- duits
- dunts
- durst
- dusts
- dusty
- easts
- edits
- egest
- emits
- escot
- ester
- estop
- ethos
- etics
- etnas
- etuis
- exist
- exits
- facts
- fasts
- fates
- feast
- feats
- feist
- felts
- festa
- fests
- fetas
- fetes
- fetus
- fiats
- first
- fists
- flats
- flits
- foist
- fonts
- foots
- forts
- frats
- frets
- frits
- frost
- fusty
- gaits
- gasts
- gates
- geest
- gelts
- gents
- geste
- gests
- getas
- ghast
- ghats
- ghost
- gifts
- gilts
- girts
- gists
- gites
- glost
- gluts
- gnats
- goats
- goest
- goths
- gouts
- grist
- grits
- grots
- guest
- gusto
- gusts
- gusty
- gutsy
- hadst
- haets
- hafts
- halts
- hants
- harts
- haste
- hasty
- hates
- heats
- hefts
- heist
- hents
- hests
- heths
- hilts
- hints
- hists
- hoist
- holts
- hoots
- horst
- hosta
- hosts
- hunts
- hurst
- hurts
- ictus
- ikats
- inset
- intis
- iotas
- islet
- istle
- items
- jatos
- jests
- jetes
- jilts
- joist
- jolts
- jotas
- joust
- justs
- jutes
- karst
- karts
- katas
- keets
- kelts
- ketas
- khats
- khets
- kilts
- kists
- kites
- kiths
- knits
- knots
- kotos
- kyats
- kytes
- lasts
- laths
- least
- leets
- lefts
- lifts
- lilts
- lints
- lists
- litas
- lites
- lofts
- loots
- lotas
- lotos
- lotus
- louts
- lunts
- lusts
- lusty
- lutes
- maist
- malts
- marts
- masts
- mates
- maths
- matts
- mauts
- mayst
- meats
- meets
- melts
- metes
- meths
- metis
- midst
- milts
- mints
- mists
- misty
- mites
- mitis
- mitts
- moats
- moist
- molts
- moots
- morts
- moste
- mosts
- motes
- moths
- motts
- musth
- musts
- musty
- mutes
- mutts
- myths
- nasty
- nates
- neats
- neist
- nerts
- nests
- netts
- newts
- nexts
- nites
- notes
- nowts
- nutso
- nutsy
- oasts
- oaths
- obits
- odist
- omits
- onset
- ostia
- ottos
- ousts
- pacts
- pants
- parts
- pasta
- paste
- pasts
- pasty
- pates
- paths
- patsy
- peats
- pelts
- pesto
- pests
- pesty
- phots
- phuts
- pints
- piste
- pitas
- piths
- plats
- plots
- poets
- ports
- posit
- posts
- potsy
- pouts
- prats
- prest
- prost
- punts
- putts
- quest
- quits
- rafts
- rants
- rates
- ratos
- reest
- rents
- resat
- reset
- resit
- rests
- rifts
- riots
- rites
- roast
- roost
- roots
- roset
- rosti
- rotas
- rotes
- rotis
- rotls
- rotos
- roust
- routs
- runts
- rusts
- rusty
- ruths
- ryots
- sabot
- saint
- saith
- sakti
- salat
- salts
- salty
- salut
- santo
- satay
- sated
- satem
- sates
- satin
- satis
- satyr
- sault
- saute
- sayst
- scant
- scart
- scats
- scatt
- scent
- scoot
- scots
- scout
- scuta
- scute
- scuts
- seats
- sects
- sente
- senti
- sents
- septa
- septs
- setae
- setal
- seton
- setts
- setup
- sexto
- sexts
- shaft
- shalt
- sheet
- shent
- shift
- shirt
- shist
- shoat
- shoot
- short
- shote
- shots
- shott
- shout
- shtik
- shtum
- shunt
- shute
- shuts
- sifts
- sight
- silts
- silty
- sitar
- sited
- sites
- situp
- situs
- sixte
- sixth
- sixty
- skate
- skats
- skeet
- skint
- skirt
- skite
- skits
- skort
- slant
- slate
- slats
- slaty
- sleet
- slept
- slipt
- slits
- sloth
- slots
- smalt
- smart
- smelt
- smite
- smith
- smolt
- smote
- smuts
- snath
- snits
- snoot
- snort
- snots
- snout
- softa
- softs
- softy
- sooth
- soots
- sooty
- sorts
- soths
- sotol
- south
- spait
- spate
- spats
- spelt
- spent
- spilt
- spirt
- spite
- spits
- spitz
- splat
- split
- sport
- spots
- spout
- sprat
- sprit
- spurt
- sputa
- squat
- stabs
- stack
- stade
- staff
- stage
- stags
- stagy
- staid
- staig
- stain
- stair
- stake
- stale
- stalk
- stall
- stamp
- stand
- stane
- stang
- stank
- staph
- stare
- stark
- stars
- start
- stash
- state
- stats
- stave
- stays
- stead
- steak
- steal
- steam
- steed
- steek
- steel
- steep
- steer
- stein
- stela
- stele
- stems
- steno
- stent
- steps
- stere
- stern
- stets
- stews
- stewy
- stich
- stick
- stied
- sties
- stiff
- stile
- still
- stilt
- stime
- stimy
- sting
- stink
- stint
- stipe
- stirk
- stirp
- stirs
- stoae
- stoai
- stoas
- stoat
- stobs
- stock
- stogy
- stoic
- stoke
- stole
- stoma
- stomp
- stone
- stonk
- stony
- stood
- stook
- stool
- stoop
- stope
- stops
- stopt
- store
- stork
- storm
- story
- stoss
- stots
- stott
- stoup
- stour
- stout
- stove
- stowp
- stows
- strap
- straw
- stray
- strep
- strew
- stria
- strip
- strop
- strow
- stroy
- strum
- strut
- stubs
- stuck
- studs
- study
- stuff
- stull
- stump
- stums
- stung
- stunk
- stuns
- stunt
- stupa
- stupe
- sturt
- styed
- styes
- style
- styli
- stymy
- suete
- suets
- suety
- suint
- suite
- suits
- sutra
- sutta
- swart
- swath
- swats
- sweat
- sweet
- swept
- swift
- swith
- swots
- synth
- tabes
- tabus
- taces
- tachs
- tacks
- tacos
- tacts
- taels
- tahrs
- tails
- tains
- tajes
- takas
- takes
- talas
- talcs
- tales
- talks
- talls
- talus
- tames
- tamis
- tamps
- tangs
- tanks
- tansy
- tapas
- tapes
- tapis
- tares
- tarns
- taros
- tarps
- tarsi
- tarts
- tased
- tases
- tasks
- tasse
- tasso
- taste
- tasty
- tates
- tauts
- tawse
- taxes
- taxis
- taxus
- teaks
- teals
- teams
- tears
- tease
- teats
- techs
- teels
- teems
- teens
- teffs
- teggs
- tegus
- teins
- teles
- tells
- telos
- temps
- tends
- tense
- tents
- tepas
- teres
- terms
- terns
- terse
- tesla
- testa
- tests
- testy
- teths
- texas
- texts
- thaws
- thens
- these
- thesp
- thews
- thins
- those
- thous
- thuds
- thugs
- tians
- ticks
- tides
- tiers
- tiffs
- tikes
- tikis
- tiles
- tills
- tilts
- times
- tines
- tings
- tints
- tipis
- tipsy
- tires
- tirls
- tiros
- titis
- tiyns
- tizes
- toads
- toast
- tocks
- tocos
- toeas
- toffs
- tofts
- tofus
- togas
- toils
- toits
- tokes
- tolas
- toles
- tolls
- tolts
- tolus
- tombs
- tomes
- tones
- tongs
- tonus
- tools
- toons
- toots
- topes
- tophs
- topis
- topos
- toras
- torcs
- tores
- toros
- torrs
- torse
- torsi
- torsk
- torso
- torts
- torus
- tosas
- totes
- tours
- touse
- touts
- towns
- toyos
- trams
- trans
- traps
- trash
- trass
- trays
- trees
- treks
- trems
- tress
- trets
- trews
- treys
- tries
- trigs
- trims
- trios
- trips
- trogs
- trois
- trots
- trows
- troys
- trues
- trugs
- truss
- trust
- tryst
- tsade
- tsadi
- tsars
- tsked
- tsuba
- tsubo
- tubas
- tubes
- tucks
- tufas
- tuffs
- tufts
- tules
- tulsi
- tumps
- tunas
- tunes
- tungs
- turfs
- turks
- turns
- turps
- turrs
- tushy
- tusks
- tusky
- tutus
- tuxes
- twaes
- twigs
- twins
- twist
- twits
- tyees
- tyers
- tykes
- tynes
- types
- typos
- typps
- tyres
- tyros
- tzars
- units
- unset
- upset
- vasts
- vasty
- vatus
- vents
- verst
- verts
- vesta
- vests
- visit
- vista
- volts
- votes
- wafts
- waist
- waits
- wants
- warts
- waste
- wasts
- watts
- weest
- weets
- wefts
- welts
- wests
- wetas
- whats
- whets
- whist
- whits
- wilts
- wists
- wites
- wonts
- worst
- worts
- wrest
- wrist
- writs
- wurst
- wytes
- xysti
- xysts
- yeast
- yetis
- yetts
- yurts
- zests
- zesty
- zetas
- zitis
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.