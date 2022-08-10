Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘PA’

Though solving the Wordle puzzle will be a simple enough feat on most days, it might present a bigger challenge on others. After finding a couple of letters from the answer, players may feel like they have no idea what to guess next, which leaves them a little stuck.

If that is the case for you today after getting a “P” followed by an “A” somewhere in your word, check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words with “PA” to try on Wordle

APACE

APART

APPAL

AREPA

COPAL

COPAY

CULPA

CUPPA

DOPAS

EPACT

EXPAT

HAPAX

HOPAK

JAPAN

KALPA

KAPAS

KAPPA

KIPPA

KOPPA

LIMPA

LIPAS

MILPA

NAPAS

NAPPA

NIPAS

NOPAL

OPAHS

OPALS

PAANS

PACAS

PACED

PACER

PACES

PACEY

PACHA

PACKS

PACTS

PADDY

PADIS

PADLE

PADRE

PADRI

PAEAN

PAEON

PAGAN

PAGED

PAGER

PAGES

PAGOD

PAIKS

PAILS

PAINS

PAINT

PAIRS

PAISA

PAISE

PALEA

PALED

PALER

PALES

PALET

PALIS

PALLS

PALLY

PALMS

PALMY

PALPI

PALPS

PALSA

PALSY

PAMPA

PANDA

PANDY

PANED

PANEL

PANES

PANGA

PANGS

PANIC

PANNE

PANSY

PANTO

PANTS

PANTY

PAPAL

PAPAS

PAPAW

PAPER

PAPPI

PAPPY

PARAE

PARAS

PARCH

PARDI

PARDS

PARDY

PARED

PAREN

PAREO

PARER

PAREU

PARGE

PARGO

PARIS

PARKA

PARKS

PARKY

PARLE

PAROL

PARRS

PARRY

PARSE

PARTS

PARTY

PARVE

PARVO

PASEO

PASES

PASHA

PASHM

PASKA

PASSE

PASTA

PASTE

PASTS

PASTY

PATCH

PATED

PATEN

PATER

PATES

PATHS

PATIN

PATIO

PATLY

PATSY

PATTY

PAUAS

PAUSE

PAVAN

PAVED

PAVER

PAVES

PAVID

PAVIN

PAVIS

PAWED

PAWER

PAWKY

PAWLS

PAWNS

PAXES

PAYED

PAYEE

PAYER

PAYOR

PIPAL

PIPAS

POPPA

PUPAE

PUPAL

PUPAS

REPAY

SALPA

SCOPA

SEPAL

SPACE

SPACY

SPADE

SPADO

SPAED

SPAES

SPAHI

SPAIL

SPAIT

SPAKE

SPALE

SPALL

SPAMS

SPANG

SPANK

SPANS

SPARE

SPARK

SPARS

SPASM

SPATE

SPATS

SPAWN

SPAYS

STUPA

TAPAS

TEPAL

TEPAS

TOPAZ

TYPAL

ULPAN

ZUPPA

Considering the fact that you found this list, you probably know that the “P” and the “A” are together in the word, which means you also know exactly where they are. That should already narrow down the options. If that combo is at the beginning of your word, you can also check out this list, which is more specific to words starting with “PA.” And, if the “A” and the “P” you found are not together, you can check out this list of words with “A” and “P,” which contains more options.

After you have narrowed down the list to your specific needs, cross out all the words containing letters that came out gray in previous guesses. You should not repeat those, because they will not bring any new information. Then, start looking at the words that can give you the most information, and make sure to not repeat any letters, at least initially.

Start from the most popular letters you haven’t used yet, combining vowels like “E” and “O” or semivowels like “Y” with consonants such as “R” and “T.”

In case nothing seems to be working, keep in mind that there might be at least one repetition—even the sequence “PA” is repeated in a few words.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).