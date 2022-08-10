Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘PA’

Though solving the Wordle puzzle will be a simple enough feat on most days, it might present a bigger challenge on others. After finding a couple of letters from the answer, players may feel like they have no idea what to guess next, which leaves them a little stuck.
If that is the case for you today after getting a “P” followed by an “A” somewhere in your word, check out the list and guide below.
Five-letter words with “PA” to try on Wordle
- APACE
- APART
- APPAL
- AREPA
- COPAL
- COPAY
- CULPA
- CUPPA
- DOPAS
- EPACT
- EXPAT
- HAPAX
- HOPAK
- JAPAN
- KALPA
- KAPAS
- KAPPA
- KIPPA
- KOPPA
- LIMPA
- LIPAS
- MILPA
- NAPAS
- NAPPA
- NIPAS
- NOPAL
- OPAHS
- OPALS
- PAANS
- PACAS
- PACED
- PACER
- PACES
- PACEY
- PACHA
- PACKS
- PACTS
- PADDY
- PADIS
- PADLE
- PADRE
- PADRI
- PAEAN
- PAEON
- PAGAN
- PAGED
- PAGER
- PAGES
- PAGOD
- PAIKS
- PAILS
- PAINS
- PAINT
- PAIRS
- PAISA
- PAISE
- PALEA
- PALED
- PALER
- PALES
- PALET
- PALIS
- PALLS
- PALLY
- PALMS
- PALMY
- PALPI
- PALPS
- PALSA
- PALSY
- PAMPA
- PANDA
- PANDY
- PANED
- PANEL
- PANES
- PANGA
- PANGS
- PANIC
- PANNE
- PANSY
- PANTO
- PANTS
- PANTY
- PAPAL
- PAPAS
- PAPAW
- PAPER
- PAPPI
- PAPPY
- PARAE
- PARAS
- PARCH
- PARDI
- PARDS
- PARDY
- PARED
- PAREN
- PAREO
- PARER
- PAREU
- PARGE
- PARGO
- PARIS
- PARKA
- PARKS
- PARKY
- PARLE
- PAROL
- PARRS
- PARRY
- PARSE
- PARTS
- PARTY
- PARVE
- PARVO
- PASEO
- PASES
- PASHA
- PASHM
- PASKA
- PASSE
- PASTA
- PASTE
- PASTS
- PASTY
- PATCH
- PATED
- PATEN
- PATER
- PATES
- PATHS
- PATIN
- PATIO
- PATLY
- PATSY
- PATTY
- PAUAS
- PAUSE
- PAVAN
- PAVED
- PAVER
- PAVES
- PAVID
- PAVIN
- PAVIS
- PAWED
- PAWER
- PAWKY
- PAWLS
- PAWNS
- PAXES
- PAYED
- PAYEE
- PAYER
- PAYOR
- PIPAL
- PIPAS
- POPPA
- PUPAE
- PUPAL
- PUPAS
- REPAY
- SALPA
- SCOPA
- SEPAL
- SPACE
- SPACY
- SPADE
- SPADO
- SPAED
- SPAES
- SPAHI
- SPAIL
- SPAIT
- SPAKE
- SPALE
- SPALL
- SPAMS
- SPANG
- SPANK
- SPANS
- SPARE
- SPARK
- SPARS
- SPASM
- SPATE
- SPATS
- SPAWN
- SPAYS
- STUPA
- TAPAS
- TEPAL
- TEPAS
- TOPAZ
- TYPAL
- ULPAN
- ZUPPA
Considering the fact that you found this list, you probably know that the “P” and the “A” are together in the word, which means you also know exactly where they are. That should already narrow down the options. If that combo is at the beginning of your word, you can also check out this list, which is more specific to words starting with “PA.” And, if the “A” and the “P” you found are not together, you can check out this list of words with “A” and “P,” which contains more options.
After you have narrowed down the list to your specific needs, cross out all the words containing letters that came out gray in previous guesses. You should not repeat those, because they will not bring any new information. Then, start looking at the words that can give you the most information, and make sure to not repeat any letters, at least initially.
Start from the most popular letters you haven’t used yet, combining vowels like “E” and “O” or semivowels like “Y” with consonants such as “R” and “T.”
In case nothing seems to be working, keep in mind that there might be at least one repetition—even the sequence “PA” is repeated in a few words.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).