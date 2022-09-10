Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘OF’

Wordle may be a very simple game, but it has very complex ways to play for players who want to go further.

Players must choose an approach when starting their daily game of Wordle, even if the strategy is to freestyle with the words that come to mind. Those most committed to winning will want options that can increase their efficiency.

Many players look for the best words to start Wordle, and while any starting word can lead the player to victory, there are actually options that have a better chance of resulting in more correct letters.

These words are the ones with the most common letters to appear in Wordle’s answers, on average. Having the vowels “E” and “A” and the consonants “S,” “L,” “C,” or “T” on the first few attempts is a great idea. Words like “SLATE” and “CARES” do this job well, so your matches are more likely to end in wins.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘L’

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters “HA,” here are some five-letter words with “HA,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘OF’ to try on Wordle

aloft

aloof

boffo

boffs

boofy

choof

cloff

coffs

coofs

croft

doffs

feoff

ganof

gofer

goffs

gonof

goofs

goofy

groof

hoofs

kloof

koffs

kofta

lofts

lofty

loofa

loofs

mofos

ofays

offal

offed

offer

oflag

often

ofter

poofs

poofy

profs

proof

roofs

roofy

scoff

skoff

sofar

sofas

softa

softs

softy

spoof

thoft

toffs

toffy

tofts

tofus

whoof

woful

woofs

woofy

yoofs

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.