Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘OD’

Since its October 2021 release, Wordle has evolved into a worldwide phenomenon. The word-guessing puzzle is a simple daily challenge where players must guess a different five-letter word in up to six tries and less than 24 hours. There are no clues except the letters in the guesses, which will change colors to indicate if they’re part of the answer or not. And that is combined with a strong social element, allowing players to share their progress on social media, which helps boost its popularity.

Though most days will be easy enough, it is also easy to get stuck. After a few guesses, you might have found a couple of letters and not know what the answer could be. If you found “O” and “D” together in the word, the list below may help.

Five-letter words with “OD” to try on Wordle

ABODE

ALLOD

ANODE

APODS

BIPOD

BLOOD

BODED

BODES

BROOD

CLODS

CODAS

CODEC

CODED

CODEN

CODER

CODES

CODEX

CODON

DIODE

DODGE

DODGY

DODOS

DOODY

EPHOD

EPODE

ERODE

FEODS

FLOOD

FOODS

GEODE

GODET

GODLY

GOODS

GOODY

GRODY

HODAD

HOODS

HOODY

IODIC

IODID

IODIN

LODEN

LODES

LODGE

MODAL

MODEL

MODEM

MODES

MODUS

MOODS

MOODY

NODAL

NODDY

NODES

NODUS

ODAHS

ODDER

ODDLY

ODEON

ODEUM

ODIST

ODIUM

ODORS

ODOUR

ODYLE

ODYLS

PAGOD

PLODS

PODGY

PODIA

POODS

PRODS

QUODS

RESOD

RODEO

RODES

ROODS

SAROD

SCROD

SNOOD

SODAS

SODDY

SODIC

SODOM

SPODE

STOOD

SYNOD

TODAY

TODDY

TRODE

VODKA

VODOU

VODUN

WODGE

WOODS

WOODY

YODEL

YODHS

YODLE

There aren’t many words, but you will still need to select your next guesses carefully. First, you need to check where your “O” and “D” are. If you know they are together in the word, chances are you know exactly where. Another important strategy is to avoid plural forms because they will never be the answer to the daily Wordle, even though they can be valid guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).