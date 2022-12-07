Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’, ‘S’, and ‘U’

Wordle manages to be both a relaxing and a challenging game, it all depends on how the players approach it. Just guess five-letter words until you find the correct answer, but the only clues are in the letters of words that have already been tested, so it’s normal to need a little help.

It’s okay to play to pass the time, whether on the computer or on mobile devices, Wordle is a very accessible game for any type of player. But players who prefer to keep their scores as high as possible may want to look for the best strategies to win.

Words like “SLATE” or “CARES” can be used when there is no hint available for the player to have a high chance of getting good results.

If you made a lot of guesses and only found out that the correct answer has the letters “O”, “S”, and “U”, but you still don’t know their correct positions, here are all the five-letter words that contain “O”, “S”, and “U”, sorted alphabetically. Wordle accepts all words in this list as valid guesses, but remember to start with words you already know, as they are more likely to be the correct answers chosen by Wordle’s editor.

Five-letter words with ‘O’, ‘S’, and ‘U’ to try on Wordle