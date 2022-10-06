Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’, ‘S’, and ‘T’

Wordle has many types of players. From the most casual to the most fanatical.
The simplicity of the game means that anyone can enjoy it. There is no wrong way to play, the important thing is to have fun.
If you’re having trouble guessing words that contain the letters “O”, “S”, and “T” because you don’t know their positions, here is a list of five-letter words that meet these requirements.
Five-letter words with ‘O’, ‘S’, and ‘T’ to try on Wordle
- altos
- ascot
- assot
- atocs
- atoks
- atoms
- autos
- basto
- besot
- bitos
- blots
- boast
- boats
- boets
- bolts
- boost
- boots
- borts
- botas
- botts
- bouts
- clots
- coast
- coats
- coits
- colts
- coost
- coots
- coset
- costa
- coste
- costs
- cotes
- coths
- cotts
- crost
- datos
- doats
- doest
- doits
- dolts
- dorts
- dotes
- douts
- dowts
- escot
- estoc
- estop
- estro
- ethos
- eyots
- fatso
- foist
- fonts
- foots
- forts
- frost
- ghost
- glost
- goats
- gosht
- goths
- gouts
- grots
- gusto
- hoast
- hoist
- holts
- hoots
- horst
- hosta
- hosts
- houts
- iotas
- jatos
- joist
- jolts
- jotas
- joust
- knots
- kotos
- loast
- lofts
- loots
- lotas
- lotes
- lotos
- lotus
- louts
- lowts
- mesto
- moats
- moist
- moits
- molts
- moots
- morts
- moste
- mosts
- motes
- moths
- motis
- motts
- motus
- moust
- notes
- nowts
- nutso
- oasts
- oaths
- obits
- octas
- odist
- oints
- oktas
- omits
- onset
- oonts
- ostia
- ottos
- ousts
- ovist
- pesto
- phots
- plots
- poets
- polts
- ponts
- poots
- ports
- posit
- posts
- potes
- potsy
- potts
- pouts
- prost
- pyots
- ratos
- resto
- riots
- roast
- roist
- ronts
- roost
- roots
- rorts
- roset
- rosit
- rosti
- rosts
- rotas
- rotes
- rotis
- rotls
- rotos
- roust
- routs
- rowts
- royst
- ryots
- sabot
- salto
- santo
- scoot
- scots
- scout
- seton
- sexto
- shoat
- shoot
- short
- shote
- shots
- shott
- shout
- skort
- sloot
- sloth
- slots
- smolt
- smoot
- smote
- smout
- smowt
- snoot
- snort
- snots
- snout
- softa
- softs
- softy
- soote
- sooth
- soots
- sooty
- sorta
- sorts
- soths
- sotol
- souct
- south
- souts
- sowth
- spoot
- sport
- spots
- spout
- steno
- stoae
- stoai
- stoas
- stoat
- stobs
- stock
- stoep
- stogy
- stoic
- stoit
- stoke
- stole
- stoln
- stoma
- stomp
- stond
- stone
- stong
- stonk
- stonn
- stony
- stood
- stook
- stool
- stoop
- stoor
- stope
- stops
- stopt
- store
- stork
- storm
- story
- stoss
- stots
- stott
- stoun
- stoup
- stour
- stout
- stove
- stown
- stowp
- stows
- strop
- strow
- stroy
- stylo
- sutor
- swopt
- swots
- tacos
- taros
- telos
- those
- thous
- tiros
- toads
- toast
- tocks
- tocos
- toeas
- toffs
- tofts
- tofus
- togas
- toges
- tohos
- toils
- toise
- toits
- tokes
- tokos
- tolas
- toles
- tolls
- tolts
- tolus
- tombs
- tomes
- tomos
- tones
- tongs
- tonks
- tonus
- tools
- tooms
- toons
- toots
- topes
- tophs
- topis
- topos
- toras
- torcs
- tores
- toros
- torrs
- torse
- torsi
- torsk
- torso
- torts
- torus
- tosas
- tosed
- toses
- toshy
- tossy
- totes
- touks
- touns
- tours
- touse
- tousy
- touts
- towns
- towse
- towsy
- towts
- toyos
- tozes
- trios
- trods
- trogs
- trois
- trons
- trots
- trows
- troys
- typos
- tyros
- visto
- volts
- votes
- wonts
- worst
- worts
- ytost
- zoist
This list was made only with words that are accepted by Wordle. It is very common to start with words with many vowels to quickly find which ones are present in the correct answer and thus eliminate many other possibilities. When looking for what to guess next, keep in mind that more common words are more likely to be the correct answer.
And don’t forget that answers may contain repeated letters.