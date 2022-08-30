Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O,’ S,’ and ‘T’

For longtime Wordle players, the puzzles should be simple enough on a regular day. Because the game has no clues to start and the letters in each guess turn into clues, most of the popular strategies involve starting with a word or combination of words that can provide valuable information. Those words tend to contain the most common letters in the alphabet, which means they’re both more likely to be correct and more informative when incorrect.

That is the case for common letters like “S” and “T,” as well as vowels like “O.” If today you found all three of them, but you still feel like you need some help to know what to do next, check out the list below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with “O,” “S,” and “T” to try on Wordle

ALTOS

ASCOT

ASSOT

ATMOS

ATOCS

ATOKS

ATOMS

AUTOS

BASTO

BESOT

BITOS

BLOTS

BOAST

BOATS

BOETS

BOLTS

BOOST

BOOTS

BORTS

BOTAS

BOTES

BOTTS

BOUTS

CLOTS

COAST

COATS

COITS

COLTS

COOST

COOTS

COSET

COSTA

COSTE

COSTS

COTES

COTHS

COTTS

CROST

DATOS

DOATS

DOEST

DOITS

DOLTS

DORTS

DOTES

DOUTS

DOWTS

ESCOT

ESTOC

ESTOP

ESTRO

ETHOS

EYOTS

FATSO

FOIST

FONTS

FOOTS

FORTS

FROST

GHOST

GLOST

GOATS

GOEST

GOSHT

GOTHS

GOUTS

GROTS

GUSTO

HOAST

HOIST

HOLTS

HOOTS

HORST

HOSTA

HOSTS

HOUTS

IOTAS

JATOS

JOIST

JOLTS

JOTAS

JOUST

KNOTS

KOTOS

LOAST

LOFTS

LOOTS

LOTAS

LOTES

LOTOS

LOTSA

LOTUS

LOUTS

LOWTS

MESTO

MOATS

MOIST

MOITS

MOLTS

MOOTS

MORTS

MOSTE

MOSTS

MOTES

MOTHS

MOTIS

MOTTS

MOTUS

MOUST

NOTES

NOWTS

NUTSO

OASTS

OATHS

OBITS

OCTAS

ODIST

OINTS

OKTAS

OMITS

ONSET

OONTS

OSTIA

OTTOS

OUSTS

OVIST

PESTO

PHOTS

PLOTS

POETS

POLTS

PONTS

POOTS

PORTS

POSIT

POSTS

POTES

POTSY

POTTS

POUTS

PROST

PYOTS

RATOS

RESTO

RIOTS

ROAST

ROIST

RONTS

ROOST

ROOTS

RORTS

ROSET

ROSIT

ROSTI

ROSTS

ROTAS

ROTES

ROTIS

ROTLS

ROTOS

ROUST

ROUTS

ROWTS

ROYST

RYOTS

SABOT

SALTO

SANTO

SCOOT

SCOTS

SCOUT

SETON

SEXTO

SHOAT

SHOOT

SHORT

SHOTE

SHOTS

SHOTT

SHOUT

SKORT

SLOOT

SLOTH

SLOTS

SMOLT

SMOOT

SMOTE

SMOUT

SMOWT

SNOOT

SNORT

SNOTS

SNOUT

SOFTA

SOFTS

SOFTY

SOOTE

SOOTH

SOOTS

SOOTY

SORTA

SORTS

SOTHS

SOTOL

SOUCT

SOUTH

SOUTS

SOWTH

SPOOT

SPORT

SPOTS

SPOUT

STENO

STOAE

STOAI

STOAS

STOAT

STOBS

STOCK

STOEP

STOGY

STOIC

STOIT

STOKE

STOLE

STOLN

STOMA

STOMP

STOND

STONE

STONG

STONK

STONN

STONY

STOOD

STOOK

STOOL

STOOP

STOOR

STOPE

STOPS

STOPT

STORE

STORK

STORM

STORY

STOSS

STOTS

STOTT

STOUN

STOUP

STOUR

STOUT

STOVE

STOWN

STOWP

STOWS

STROP

STROW

STROY

STYLO

SUTOR

SWOPT

SWOTS

TACOS

TAROS

TASSO

TELOS

THOSE

THOUS

TIFOS

TIROS

TOADS

TOAST

TOCKS

TOCOS

TOEAS

TOFFS

TOFTS

TOFUS

TOGAS

TOGES

TOHOS

TOILS

TOISE

TOITS

TOKES

TOKOS

TOLAS

TOLES

TOLLS

TOLTS

TOLUS

TOMBS

TOMES

TOMOS

TONES

TONGS

TONKS

TONUS

TOOLS

TOOMS

TOONS

TOOTS

TOPES

TOPHS

TOPIS

TOPOS

TORAS

TORCS

TORES

TOROS

TORRS

TORSE

TORSI

TORSK

TORSO

TORTS

TORUS

TOSAS

TOSED

TOSES

TOSHY

TOSSY

TOTES

TOUKS

TOUNS

TOURS

TOUSE

TOUSY

TOUTS

TOWNS

TOWSE

TOWSY

TOWTS

TOYOS

TOZES

TRIOS

TRODS

TROGS

TROIS

TRONS

TROTS

TROWS

TROYS

TSUBO

TYPOS

TYROS

VISTO

VOLTS

VOTES

WONTS

WORST

WORTS

YTOST

ZOIST

Even though those three letters are among the most common ones, knowing where the three of them are placed (or at least where they aren’t) can already cut several options from the list. The two remaining letters are also valuable information. From now on, you should make the most out of each guess you have left, making sure to not repeat placements that gave you yellow boxes before or letters that came out gray in previous tries.

Starting from the most common consonants (as well as other vowels, depending on where your “O” is), make your way through as much of the alphabet as you can. Always update the list according to the new information you find, so it only shows viable options, and try to always guess words from that version of the list, avoiding the possibility of wasting your guesses.

Remember that, among the possible options, there might be words with at least one repeated letter and words that are plural forms. Plurals are valid guesses, but they will never be the answer to Wordle. And repeated letters might be complicated because it means you might be looking for new letters in vain. That is why updating the list and always following it is important at this stage.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).