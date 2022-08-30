Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O,’ S,’ and ‘T’

For longtime Wordle players, the puzzles should be simple enough on a regular day. Because the game has no clues to start and the letters in each guess turn into clues, most of the popular strategies involve starting with a word or combination of words that can provide valuable information. Those words tend to contain the most common letters in the alphabet, which means they’re both more likely to be correct and more informative when incorrect.
That is the case for common letters like “S” and “T,” as well as vowels like “O.” If today you found all three of them, but you still feel like you need some help to know what to do next, check out the list below for some ideas.
Five-letter words with “O,” “S,” and “T” to try on Wordle
- ALTOS
- ASCOT
- ASSOT
- ATMOS
- ATOCS
- ATOKS
- ATOMS
- AUTOS
- BASTO
- BESOT
- BITOS
- BLOTS
- BOAST
- BOATS
- BOETS
- BOLTS
- BOOST
- BOOTS
- BORTS
- BOTAS
- BOTES
- BOTTS
- BOUTS
- CLOTS
- COAST
- COATS
- COITS
- COLTS
- COOST
- COOTS
- COSET
- COSTA
- COSTE
- COSTS
- COTES
- COTHS
- COTTS
- CROST
- DATOS
- DOATS
- DOEST
- DOITS
- DOLTS
- DORTS
- DOTES
- DOUTS
- DOWTS
- ESCOT
- ESTOC
- ESTOP
- ESTRO
- ETHOS
- EYOTS
- FATSO
- FOIST
- FONTS
- FOOTS
- FORTS
- FROST
- GHOST
- GLOST
- GOATS
- GOEST
- GOSHT
- GOTHS
- GOUTS
- GROTS
- GUSTO
- HOAST
- HOIST
- HOLTS
- HOOTS
- HORST
- HOSTA
- HOSTS
- HOUTS
- IOTAS
- JATOS
- JOIST
- JOLTS
- JOTAS
- JOUST
- KNOTS
- KOTOS
- LOAST
- LOFTS
- LOOTS
- LOTAS
- LOTES
- LOTOS
- LOTSA
- LOTUS
- LOUTS
- LOWTS
- MESTO
- MOATS
- MOIST
- MOITS
- MOLTS
- MOOTS
- MORTS
- MOSTE
- MOSTS
- MOTES
- MOTHS
- MOTIS
- MOTTS
- MOTUS
- MOUST
- NOTES
- NOWTS
- NUTSO
- OASTS
- OATHS
- OBITS
- OCTAS
- ODIST
- OINTS
- OKTAS
- OMITS
- ONSET
- OONTS
- OSTIA
- OTTOS
- OUSTS
- OVIST
- PESTO
- PHOTS
- PLOTS
- POETS
- POLTS
- PONTS
- POOTS
- PORTS
- POSIT
- POSTS
- POTES
- POTSY
- POTTS
- POUTS
- PROST
- PYOTS
- RATOS
- RESTO
- RIOTS
- ROAST
- ROIST
- RONTS
- ROOST
- ROOTS
- RORTS
- ROSET
- ROSIT
- ROSTI
- ROSTS
- ROTAS
- ROTES
- ROTIS
- ROTLS
- ROTOS
- ROUST
- ROUTS
- ROWTS
- ROYST
- RYOTS
- SABOT
- SALTO
- SANTO
- SCOOT
- SCOTS
- SCOUT
- SETON
- SEXTO
- SHOAT
- SHOOT
- SHORT
- SHOTE
- SHOTS
- SHOTT
- SHOUT
- SKORT
- SLOOT
- SLOTH
- SLOTS
- SMOLT
- SMOOT
- SMOTE
- SMOUT
- SMOWT
- SNOOT
- SNORT
- SNOTS
- SNOUT
- SOFTA
- SOFTS
- SOFTY
- SOOTE
- SOOTH
- SOOTS
- SOOTY
- SORTA
- SORTS
- SOTHS
- SOTOL
- SOUCT
- SOUTH
- SOUTS
- SOWTH
- SPOOT
- SPORT
- SPOTS
- SPOUT
- STENO
- STOAE
- STOAI
- STOAS
- STOAT
- STOBS
- STOCK
- STOEP
- STOGY
- STOIC
- STOIT
- STOKE
- STOLE
- STOLN
- STOMA
- STOMP
- STOND
- STONE
- STONG
- STONK
- STONN
- STONY
- STOOD
- STOOK
- STOOL
- STOOP
- STOOR
- STOPE
- STOPS
- STOPT
- STORE
- STORK
- STORM
- STORY
- STOSS
- STOTS
- STOTT
- STOUN
- STOUP
- STOUR
- STOUT
- STOVE
- STOWN
- STOWP
- STOWS
- STROP
- STROW
- STROY
- STYLO
- SUTOR
- SWOPT
- SWOTS
- TACOS
- TAROS
- TASSO
- TELOS
- THOSE
- THOUS
- TIFOS
- TIROS
- TOADS
- TOAST
- TOCKS
- TOCOS
- TOEAS
- TOFFS
- TOFTS
- TOFUS
- TOGAS
- TOGES
- TOHOS
- TOILS
- TOISE
- TOITS
- TOKES
- TOKOS
- TOLAS
- TOLES
- TOLLS
- TOLTS
- TOLUS
- TOMBS
- TOMES
- TOMOS
- TONES
- TONGS
- TONKS
- TONUS
- TOOLS
- TOOMS
- TOONS
- TOOTS
- TOPES
- TOPHS
- TOPIS
- TOPOS
- TORAS
- TORCS
- TORES
- TOROS
- TORRS
- TORSE
- TORSI
- TORSK
- TORSO
- TORTS
- TORUS
- TOSAS
- TOSED
- TOSES
- TOSHY
- TOSSY
- TOTES
- TOUKS
- TOUNS
- TOURS
- TOUSE
- TOUSY
- TOUTS
- TOWNS
- TOWSE
- TOWSY
- TOWTS
- TOYOS
- TOZES
- TRIOS
- TRODS
- TROGS
- TROIS
- TRONS
- TROTS
- TROWS
- TROYS
- TSUBO
- TYPOS
- TYROS
- VISTO
- VOLTS
- VOTES
- WONTS
- WORST
- WORTS
- YTOST
- ZOIST
Even though those three letters are among the most common ones, knowing where the three of them are placed (or at least where they aren’t) can already cut several options from the list. The two remaining letters are also valuable information. From now on, you should make the most out of each guess you have left, making sure to not repeat placements that gave you yellow boxes before or letters that came out gray in previous tries.
Starting from the most common consonants (as well as other vowels, depending on where your “O” is), make your way through as much of the alphabet as you can. Always update the list according to the new information you find, so it only shows viable options, and try to always guess words from that version of the list, avoiding the possibility of wasting your guesses.
Remember that, among the possible options, there might be words with at least one repeated letter and words that are plural forms. Plurals are valid guesses, but they will never be the answer to Wordle. And repeated letters might be complicated because it means you might be looking for new letters in vain. That is why updating the list and always following it is important at this stage.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).