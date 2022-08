Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘T’

Figuring out the answer to Wordle is not always an easy task. Though the format of the game is simple, languages are vast and full of possibilities—including the English language—which means today’s word might simply not be part of your vocabulary. Or at least it might be forgotten in the back of your mind, hard to remember without more clues.

Depending on the word of the day, you may have only found a couple of letters, none of them green yet, after your first guesses. If those letters are “O” and “T” and you feel like you need to know more about your possibilities before you continue, check out the list and guide below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with “O” and “T” to try on Wordle

ABBOT

ABORT

ABOUT

ACTOR

ADBOT

ADOPT

AFOOT

ALLOT

ALOFT

ALTHO

ALTOS

AMORT

AORTA

APORT

ARGOT

ASCOT

ATOLL

ATOMS

ATOMY

ATONE

ATONY

ATOPY

AUTOS

AZOTE

AZOTH

BATON

BEGOT

BENTO

BESOT

BETON

BHOOT

BIGOT

BIONT

BIOTA

BLOAT

BLOTS

BOART

BOAST

BOATS

BOITE

BOLTS

BOOST

BOOTH

BOOTS

BOOTY

BORTS

BORTY

BORTZ

BOTAS

BOTCH

BOTEL

BOTHY

BOTTS

BOULT

BOUTS

BROTH

BUTEO

BUTOH

CANTO

CAPOT

CENTO

CHOTT

CLOOT

CLOTH

CLOTS

CLOUT

COACT

COAPT

COAST

COATI

COATS

COLTS

COMET

COMPT

COMTE

CONTE

CONTO

COOPT

COOTS

COSET

COSTA

COSTS

COTAN

COTED

COTES

COTTA

COUNT

COURT

COUTH

COVET

CROFT

CYTON

DATOS

DATTO

DEPOT

DETOX

DHOTI

DICOT

DITTO

DIVOT

DOATS

DOEST

DOETH

DOITS

DOLTS

DONUT

DORTY

DOTAL

DOTED

DOTER

DOTES

DOTTY

DOUBT

DOUTS

DROIT

DROPT

EMOTE

ERGOT

ESCOT

ESTOP

ETHOS

EXTOL

FETOR

FLOAT

FLOTA

FLOUT

FOIST

FONTS

FOOTS

FOOTY

FORTE

FORTH

FORTS

FORTY

FOUNT

FRONT

FROST

FROTH

FUTON

GATOR

GAVOT

GEMOT

GHOST

GIGOT

GLOAT

GLOST

GLOUT

GOATS

GOATY

GODET

GOEST

GOETH

GOTCH

GOTHS

GOUTS

GOUTY

GRIOT

GROAT

GROTS

GROUT

GUSTO

GUYOT

HELOT

HOIST

HOLTS

HOOTS

HOOTY

HORST

HOSTA

HOSTS

HOTCH

HOTEL

HOTLY

HOTTY

IDIOT

INGOT

INTRO

IOTAS

JABOT

JATOS

JETON

JOINT

JOIST

JOLTS

JOLTY

JOTAS

JOTTY

JOUST

JUNTO

KETOL

KNOTS

KNOUT

KOFTA

KORAT

KOTOS

KOTOW

LENTO

LIROT

LITHO

LOATH

LOFTS

LOFTY

LOOTS

LOTAH

LOTAS

LOTIC

LOTOS

LOTTE

LOTTO

LOTUS

LOUTS

LOVAT

MAGOT

MATZO

MENTO

METOL

METRO

MOATS

MOIST

MOLTO

MOLTS

MONTE

MONTH

MONTY

MOOTS

MORTS

MOSTE

MOSTS

MOTEL

MOTES

MOTET

MOTEY

MOTHS

MOTHY

MOTIF

MOTOR

MOTTE

MOTTO

MOTTS

MOULT

MOUNT

MOUTH

MUTON

NETOP

NITON

NITRO

NONET

NORTH

NOTAL

NOTCH

NOTED

NOTER

NOTES

NOTUM

NOWTS

NUTSO

OASTS

OATEN

OATER

OATHS

OBITS

OBJET

OCTAD

OCTAL

OCTAN

OCTET

OCTYL

ODIST

OFTEN

OFTER

OMITS

ONCET

ONSET

ONTIC

OOTID

OPTED

OPTIC

ORATE

ORBIT

ORTHO

OSTIA

OTAKU

OTHER

OTTAR

OTTER

OTTOS

OUGHT

OUSTS

OUTBY

OUTDO

OUTED

OUTER

OUTGO

OUTRE

OUTRO

OVATE

OVERT

OWLET

OXTER

PANTO

PATIO

PESTO

PETTO

PHOTO

PHOTS

PICOT

PILOT

PINOT

PINTO

PITON

PITOT

PIVOT

PLOTS

PLOTZ

PLUOT

POETS

POINT

PORTS

POSIT

POSTS

POTSY

POTTO

POTTY

POULT

POUTS

POUTY

PROST

PUNTO

PUTON

PUTTO

QUOIT

QUOTA

QUOTE

QUOTH

RATIO

RATOS

RECTO

REPOT

RETRO

RIOTS

ROAST

ROBOT

ROOST

ROOTS

ROOTY

ROSET

ROSTI

ROTAS

ROTCH

ROTES

ROTIS

ROTLS

ROTOR

ROTOS

ROTTE

ROUST

ROUTE

ROUTH

ROUTS

ROWTH

RYOTS

SABOT

SANTO

SCOOT

SCOTS

SCOUT

SETON

SEXTO

SHOAT

SHOOT

SHORT

SHOTE

SHOTS

SHOTT

SHOUT

SKORT

SLOTH

SLOTS

SMOLT

SMOTE

SNOOT

SNORT

SNOTS

SNOUT

SOFTA

SOFTS

SOFTY

SOOTH

SOOTS

SOOTY

SORTS

SOTHS

SOTOL

SOUTH

SPORT

SPOTS

SPOUT

STENO

STOAE

STOAI

STOAS

STOAT

STOBS

STOCK

STOGY

STOIC

STOKE

STOLE

STOMA

STOMP

STONE

STONK

STONY

STOOD

STOOK

STOOL

STOOP

STOPE

STOPS

STOPT

STORE

STORK

STORM

STORY

STOSS

STOTS

STOTT

STOUP

STOUR

STOUT

STOVE

STOWP

STOWS

STROP

STROW

STROY

SWOTS

TABOO

TABOR

TACOS

TAIKO

TALON

TANGO

TANTO

TARDO

TAROC

TAROK

TAROS

TAROT

TASSO

TAUON

TAXOL

TAXON

TELCO

TELOI

TELOS

TEMPO

TENNO

TENON

TENOR

TEPOY

THIOL

THOLE

THONG

THORN

THORO

THORP

THOSE

THOUS

THROB

THROE

THROW

TIGON

TIROS

TOADS

TOADY

TOAST

TOCKS

TOCOS

TODAY

TODDY

TOEAS

TOFFS

TOFFY

TOFTS

TOFUS

TOGAE

TOGAS

TOGUE

TOILE

TOILS

TOITS

TOKAY

TOKED

TOKEN

TOKER

TOKES

TOLAN

TOLAR

TOLAS

TOLED

TOLES

TOLLS

TOLTS

TOLUS

TOLYL

TOMAN

TOMBS

TOMES

TOMMY

TONAL

TONDI

TONDO

TONED

TONER

TONES

TONEY

TONGA

TONGS

TONIC

TONNE

TONUS

TOOLS

TOONS

TOOTH

TOOTS

TOPAZ

TOPED

TOPEE

TOPER

TOPES

TOPHE

TOPHI

TOPHS

TOPIC

TOPIS

TOPOI

TOPOS

TOQUE

TORAH

TORAS

TORCH

TORCS

TORES

TORIC

TORII

TOROS

TOROT

TORRS

TORSE

TORSI

TORSK

TORSO

TORTA

TORTE

TORTS

TORUS

TOSAS

TOTAL

TOTED

TOTEM

TOTER

TOTES

TOUCH

TOUGH

TOURS

TOUSE

TOUTS

TOWED

TOWEL

TOWER

TOWIE

TOWNS

TOWNY

TOXIC

TOXIN

TOYED

TOYER

TOYON

TOYOS

TRIGO

TRIOL

TRIOS

TROAK

TROCK

TRODE

TROGS

TROIS

TROKE

TROLL

TROMP

TRONA

TRONE

TROOP

TROOZ

TROPE

TROTH

TROTS

TROUT

TROVE

TROWS

TROYS

TSUBO

TUMOR

TURBO

TUTOR

TYPOS

TYROS

UNGOT

VOLTA

VOLTE

VOLTI

VOLTS

VOMIT

VOTED

VOTER

VOTES

WHORT

WONTS

WORST

WORTH

WORTS

WROTE

WROTH

YOUTH

ZLOTE

ZLOTY

ZOOTY

Though the list above is long, it can be narrowed down to better fit your needs. All it takes is following a few steps. The placement of the letters is important at this point, and so is not re-using the ones that you already know aren’t part of the answer. First, copy this list somewhere and cross out all of the options that contain any letters that came out gray to you. Then, look at the letters that came out yellow in your previous guess (in this case, probably “O” and “T”) and cross out the options in which their placement is the same as in that guess. That should guarantee you don’t waste any of your precious guesses with redundant information.

For those next guesses, try to test vowels like “E” and “U” together with consonants like “H,” “R,” and “S”, depending on what you have or haven’t used before. In case you decide to keep the “O” and the T” for that, try to place them somewhere new by sticking to the words that remain on your list. If there aren’t that many left, you can even check if there are any specific letters that appear the most among those words.

Also, be careful with plural forms—they are valid guesses in the game, but they will never be chosen as the word of the day.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).