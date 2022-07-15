Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘R’ 

Wordle is a simple and fast game. Many players finish their games in less than ten minutes. This speed allows you to fit the word quiz into many different moments of the day.

The task of discovering a new secret word each day can even be therapeutic. However, certain days can be more challenging than others, due to the random nature of the game and its correct answer. Help may be needed so that players don’t get stuck, or spend too much time thinking about what to guess next.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ as the second letter

If your first few attempts are gone and you’ve only discovered the letters “O” and “R” without knowing their exact positions, here are some five letter words with “O” and “R” sorted alphabetically to help you find the answer.

Five-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘R’ to try on Wordle

abhor

abort

acorn

acros

actor

adore

adorn

afore

afros

aggro

agora

agros

algor

amort

amour

andro

aorta

aport

apron

arbor

ardor

argol

argon

argot

armor

aroid

aroma

arose

arrow

arroz

arson

arvos

baron

bevor

board

boars

boart

bolar

boner

boors

boral

boras

borax

bored

borer

bores

boric

borks

borne

boron

borts

borty

bortz

bourg

bourn

bower

boxer

boyar

bravo

brios

broad

broch

brock

broil

broke

brome

bromo

bronc

brood

brook

broom

broos

brose

brosy

broth

brown

brows

burro

carbo

cargo

carob

carol

carom

ceorl

ceros

chiro

choir

chord

chore

claro

clour

cobra

coder

coirs

color

comer

cooer

coper

copra

coral

corby

cords

cored

corer

cores

corgi

coria

corks

corky

corms

corns

cornu

corny

corps

corse

court

cover

cower

cowry

coyer

credo

croak

croci

crock

crocs

croft

crone

crony

crook

croon

crops

crore

cross

croup

crowd

crown

crows

croze

crudo

cruor

curio

decor

dobra

doers

dolor

donor

doors

doper

dores

dorks

dorky

dorms

dormy

dorps

dorrs

dorsa

dorty

doser

doter

doura

dower

dowry

dozer

droid

droit

droke

droll

drone

drool

droop

drops

dropt

dross

drouk

drove

drown

duroc

duros

enorm

enrol

ephor

ergot

erode

erose

error

erugo

euros

faros

farro

favor

fetor

fiord

fjord

floor

flora

flour

fluor

foram

foray

forbs

forby

force

fordo

fords

fores

forex

forge

forgo

forks

forky

forme

forms

forte

forth

forts

forty

forum

fours

foyer

frock

froes

frogs

frond

frons

front

frore

frosh

frost

froth

frown

frows

froze

furor

gator

genro

giron

giros

glory

goers

gofer

gomer

goner

goral

gored

gores

gorge

gorms

gorps

gorse

gorsy

gourd

grego

griot

groan

groat

grody

grogs

groin

groks

groom

grope

gross

grosz

grots

group

grout

grove

grovy

growl

grown

grows

guiro

gyron

gyros

heron

heros

hoard

hoars

hoary

hoers

homer

honer

honor

hoper

horah

horal

horas

horde

horks

horns

horse

horst

horsy

hoser

houri

hours

hover

humor

hydro

ichor

impro

intro

iroko

irone

irons

irony

ivory

ixora

joker

joram

jorum

jowar

juror

karoo

korai

koras

korat

korma

korun

krona

krone

kroon

labor

largo

lirot

lobar

loner

loper

loral

loran

lords

lores

loris

lorry

loser

lours

loury

lover

lower

macro

major

manor

mayor

metro

micro

minor

mohur

moira

moire

molar

moors

moory

moper

morae

moral

moras

moray

morel

mores

morns

moron

morph

morro

morse

morts

motor

mourn

mover

mower

mucor

mucro

narco

nerol

nitro

noirs

noria

noris

norms

north

noter

oared

oater

occur

ocher

ochre

ochry

ocker

ocrea

odder

odors

odour

offer

ofter

ogler

ogres

oiler

okras

older

omber

ombre

omers

onery

oorie

opera

orach

oracy

orals

orang

orate

orbed

orbit

orcas

orcin

order

ordos

oread

organ

orgic

oribi

oriel

orles

orlop

ormer

ornis

orpin

orris

ortho

orzos

oscar

osier

other

ottar

otter

ourie

outer

outre

outro

ovary

overs

overt

owner

oxers

oxter

oyers

pareo

pargo

parol

parvo

payor

pedro

pervo

pirog

poker

polar

poler

poori

porch

pored

pores

porgy

porin

porks

porky

porny

ports

poser

pours

power

praos

preop

primo

prion

prior

proas

probe

probs

prods

proem

profs

progs

prole

promo

proms

prone

prong

proof

props

prose

proso

pross

prost

prosy

proud

prove

prowl

prows

proxy

pyros

racon

radio

radon

ratio

ratos

rayon

razor

rebop

recon

recto

redon

redos

redox

renos

reoil

reorg

repos

repot

repro

resod

resow

retro

rewon

rhino

rhomb

rigor

rioja

riots

roach

roads

roams

roans

roars

roast

robed

robes

robin

roble

robot

rocks

rocky

rodeo

rodes

roger

rogue

roils

roily

roles

rolfs

rolls

roman

romeo

romps

ronde

rondo

ronin

roods

roofs

rooks

rooky

rooms

roomy

roose

roost

roots

rooty

roped

roper

ropes

ropey

roque

rosed

roses

roset

roshi

rosin

rosti

rotas

rotch

rotes

rotis

rotls

rotor

rotos

rotte

rouen

roues

rouge

rough

round

roups

roupy

rouse

roust

route

routh

routs

roved

roven

rover

roves

rowan

rowdy

rowed

rowel

rowen

rower

rowth

royal

rumor

ryots

sapor

sargo

sarod

saros

savor

score

scorn

scour

scrob

scrod

senor

serow

servo

shero

shoer

shore

shorl

shorn

short

skort

smorg

snore

snort

soars

sober

sofar

solar

sonar

sopor

soras

sorbs

sords

sored

sorel

sorer

sores

sorgo

sorns

sorry

sorts

sorus

sours

sowar

sower

spoor

spore

sport

sprog

store

stork

storm

story

stour

strop

strow

stroy

sudor

sword

swore

sworn

tabor

tardo

taroc

tarok

taros

tarot

tenor

thorn

thoro

thorp

throb

throe

throw

tiros

toker

tolar

toner

toper

torah

toras

torch

torcs

tores

toric

torii

toros

torot

torrs

torse

torsi

torsk

torso

torta

torte

torts

torus

toter

tours

tower

toyer

trigo

triol

trios

troak

trock

trode

trogs

trois

troke

troll

tromp

trona

trone

troop

trooz

trope

troth

trots

trout

trove

trows

troys

tumor

turbo

tutor

tyros

uredo

valor

vapor

verso

vigor

vireo

visor

vizor

volar

vomer

voter

vower

vroom

vrouw

vrows

whore

whorl

whort

woker

wooer

words

wordy

works

world

worms

wormy

worry

worse

worst

worth

worts

wrong

wrote

wroth

xerox

yores

yourn

yours

zeros

zoner

zoril

zori

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.