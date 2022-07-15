Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘R’ 

Wordle is a simple and fast game. Many players finish their games in less than ten minutes. This speed allows you to fit the word quiz into many different moments of the day.
The task of discovering a new secret word each day can even be therapeutic. However, certain days can be more challenging than others, due to the random nature of the game and its correct answer. Help may be needed so that players don’t get stuck, or spend too much time thinking about what to guess next.
If your first few attempts are gone and you’ve only discovered the letters “O” and “R” without knowing their exact positions, here are some five letter words with “O” and “R” sorted alphabetically to help you find the answer.
Five-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘R’ to try on Wordle
- abhor
- abort
- acorn
- acros
- actor
- adore
- adorn
- afore
- afros
- aggro
- agora
- agros
- algor
- amort
- amour
- andro
- aorta
- aport
- apron
- arbor
- ardor
- argol
- argon
- argot
- armor
- aroid
- aroma
- arose
- arrow
- arroz
- arson
- arvos
- baron
- bevor
- board
- boars
- boart
- bolar
- boner
- boors
- boral
- boras
- borax
- bored
- borer
- bores
- boric
- borks
- borne
- boron
- borts
- borty
- bortz
- bourg
- bourn
- bower
- boxer
- boyar
- bravo
- brios
- broad
- broch
- brock
- broil
- broke
- brome
- bromo
- bronc
- brood
- brook
- broom
- broos
- brose
- brosy
- broth
- brown
- brows
- burro
- carbo
- cargo
- carob
- carol
- carom
- ceorl
- ceros
- chiro
- choir
- chord
- chore
- claro
- clour
- cobra
- coder
- coirs
- color
- comer
- cooer
- coper
- copra
- coral
- corby
- cords
- cored
- corer
- cores
- corgi
- coria
- corks
- corky
- corms
- corns
- cornu
- corny
- corps
- corse
- court
- cover
- cower
- cowry
- coyer
- credo
- croak
- croci
- crock
- crocs
- croft
- crone
- crony
- crook
- croon
- crops
- crore
- cross
- croup
- crowd
- crown
- crows
- croze
- crudo
- cruor
- curio
- decor
- dobra
- doers
- dolor
- donor
- doors
- doper
- dores
- dorks
- dorky
- dorms
- dormy
- dorps
- dorrs
- dorsa
- dorty
- doser
- doter
- doura
- dower
- dowry
- dozer
- droid
- droit
- droke
- droll
- drone
- drool
- droop
- drops
- dropt
- dross
- drouk
- drove
- drown
- duroc
- duros
- enorm
- enrol
- ephor
- ergot
- erode
- erose
- error
- erugo
- euros
- faros
- farro
- favor
- fetor
- fiord
- fjord
- floor
- flora
- flour
- fluor
- foram
- foray
- forbs
- forby
- force
- fordo
- fords
- fores
- forex
- forge
- forgo
- forks
- forky
- forme
- forms
- forte
- forth
- forts
- forty
- forum
- fours
- foyer
- frock
- froes
- frogs
- frond
- frons
- front
- frore
- frosh
- frost
- froth
- frown
- frows
- froze
- furor
- gator
- genro
- giron
- giros
- glory
- goers
- gofer
- gomer
- goner
- goral
- gored
- gores
- gorge
- gorms
- gorps
- gorse
- gorsy
- gourd
- grego
- griot
- groan
- groat
- grody
- grogs
- groin
- groks
- groom
- grope
- gross
- grosz
- grots
- group
- grout
- grove
- grovy
- growl
- grown
- grows
- guiro
- gyron
- gyros
- heron
- heros
- hoard
- hoars
- hoary
- hoers
- homer
- honer
- honor
- hoper
- horah
- horal
- horas
- horde
- horks
- horns
- horse
- horst
- horsy
- hoser
- houri
- hours
- hover
- humor
- hydro
- ichor
- impro
- intro
- iroko
- irone
- irons
- irony
- ivory
- ixora
- joker
- joram
- jorum
- jowar
- juror
- karoo
- korai
- koras
- korat
- korma
- korun
- krona
- krone
- kroon
- labor
- largo
- lirot
- lobar
- loner
- loper
- loral
- loran
- lords
- lores
- loris
- lorry
- loser
- lours
- loury
- lover
- lower
- macro
- major
- manor
- mayor
- metro
- micro
- minor
- mohur
- moira
- moire
- molar
- moors
- moory
- moper
- morae
- moral
- moras
- moray
- morel
- mores
- morns
- moron
- morph
- morro
- morse
- morts
- motor
- mourn
- mover
- mower
- mucor
- mucro
- narco
- nerol
- nitro
- noirs
- noria
- noris
- norms
- north
- noter
- oared
- oater
- occur
- ocher
- ochre
- ochry
- ocker
- ocrea
- odder
- odors
- odour
- offer
- ofter
- ogler
- ogres
- oiler
- okras
- older
- omber
- ombre
- omers
- onery
- oorie
- opera
- orach
- oracy
- orals
- orang
- orate
- orbed
- orbit
- orcas
- orcin
- order
- ordos
- oread
- organ
- orgic
- oribi
- oriel
- orles
- orlop
- ormer
- ornis
- orpin
- orris
- ortho
- orzos
- oscar
- osier
- other
- ottar
- otter
- ourie
- outer
- outre
- outro
- ovary
- overs
- overt
- owner
- oxers
- oxter
- oyers
- pareo
- pargo
- parol
- parvo
- payor
- pedro
- pervo
- pirog
- poker
- polar
- poler
- poori
- porch
- pored
- pores
- porgy
- porin
- porks
- porky
- porny
- ports
- poser
- pours
- power
- praos
- preop
- primo
- prion
- prior
- proas
- probe
- probs
- prods
- proem
- profs
- progs
- prole
- promo
- proms
- prone
- prong
- proof
- props
- prose
- proso
- pross
- prost
- prosy
- proud
- prove
- prowl
- prows
- proxy
- pyros
- racon
- radio
- radon
- ratio
- ratos
- rayon
- razor
- rebop
- recon
- recto
- redon
- redos
- redox
- renos
- reoil
- reorg
- repos
- repot
- repro
- resod
- resow
- retro
- rewon
- rhino
- rhomb
- rigor
- rioja
- riots
- roach
- roads
- roams
- roans
- roars
- roast
- robed
- robes
- robin
- roble
- robot
- rocks
- rocky
- rodeo
- rodes
- roger
- rogue
- roils
- roily
- roles
- rolfs
- rolls
- roman
- romeo
- romps
- ronde
- rondo
- ronin
- roods
- roofs
- rooks
- rooky
- rooms
- roomy
- roose
- roost
- roots
- rooty
- roped
- roper
- ropes
- ropey
- roque
- rosed
- roses
- roset
- roshi
- rosin
- rosti
- rotas
- rotch
- rotes
- rotis
- rotls
- rotor
- rotos
- rotte
- rouen
- roues
- rouge
- rough
- round
- roups
- roupy
- rouse
- roust
- route
- routh
- routs
- roved
- roven
- rover
- roves
- rowan
- rowdy
- rowed
- rowel
- rowen
- rower
- rowth
- royal
- rumor
- ryots
- sapor
- sargo
- sarod
- saros
- savor
- score
- scorn
- scour
- scrob
- scrod
- senor
- serow
- servo
- shero
- shoer
- shore
- shorl
- shorn
- short
- skort
- smorg
- snore
- snort
- soars
- sober
- sofar
- solar
- sonar
- sopor
- soras
- sorbs
- sords
- sored
- sorel
- sorer
- sores
- sorgo
- sorns
- sorry
- sorts
- sorus
- sours
- sowar
- sower
- spoor
- spore
- sport
- sprog
- store
- stork
- storm
- story
- stour
- strop
- strow
- stroy
- sudor
- sword
- swore
- sworn
- tabor
- tardo
- taroc
- tarok
- taros
- tarot
- tenor
- thorn
- thoro
- thorp
- throb
- throe
- throw
- tiros
- toker
- tolar
- toner
- toper
- torah
- toras
- torch
- torcs
- tores
- toric
- torii
- toros
- torot
- torrs
- torse
- torsi
- torsk
- torso
- torta
- torte
- torts
- torus
- toter
- tours
- tower
- toyer
- trigo
- triol
- trios
- troak
- trock
- trode
- trogs
- trois
- troke
- troll
- tromp
- trona
- trone
- troop
- trooz
- trope
- troth
- trots
- trout
- trove
- trows
- troys
- tumor
- turbo
- tutor
- tyros
- uredo
- valor
- vapor
- verso
- vigor
- vireo
- visor
- vizor
- volar
- vomer
- voter
- vower
- vroom
- vrouw
- vrows
- whore
- whorl
- whort
- woker
- wooer
- words
- wordy
- works
- world
- worms
- wormy
- worry
- worse
- worst
- worth
- worts
- wrong
- wrote
- wroth
- xerox
- yores
- yourn
- yours
- zeros
- zoner
- zoril
- zori
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.