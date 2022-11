Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘O’

Which of the other versions is your favorite?

Wordle can be played in many different ways. Alone or among friends. Challenging your previous results or maintaining a great winning streak. The only major restriction for players is they can only play once a day.

Fortunately, many Wordle fans have created alternate versions that allow wordplay lovers to have fun in new, similar but changing ways.

Some versions became famous for involving other major franchises. Fortle for example is a game that makes its players guess words related to the Fortnite universe with the same rules as Wordle. The same happens with Hogwartle and Wizarding Wordle which uses answers related to the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Some other versions brought novelties, often because their words would have very different sizes, as is the case of Squirdle, which uses information from Pokémon such as generation, types, size, and weight so that the player arrives at the correct answer. These are just a few options Wordle lovers can try.

If you still haven’t solved today’s Wordle after finding only the presence of a double “O” in the correct answer, here is a list of five-letter words with “O” and “O” to help you.

Five-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘O’ to try on Wordle