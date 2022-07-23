Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘MID’

Wordle is a game that challenges its players every day to keep their winning streaks as high as possible. You have to find a different secret word every day. Players have six tries to get this answer right, but the only clues are the letters of the words they’ve already used.

There are some tips and tricks that are useful for any player. But veterans have already developed their favorite strategies to be able to win more often and efficiently. Of course, since every day has a new correct answer, there are days that are more difficult than others.

A large number of players believe that the secret is the first word. After all, there is no hint before it, so the more information the first attempt gives, the better the guess. For this you need to think of words that use the most common letters to be seen in Wordle answers. Vowels like “A” and “E,” and consonants like “L” and “S” can be good chances of getting letters to turn green or yellow. With that in mind, the word “SLATE” is one that will most often reduce the reaining options to less than a few hundred words out of 10,000 total possibilities.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘MI’

Regardless of which word you use to start with, you may have just discovered that the right answer has the letters “MID,” so here are some five-letter words with “MID,” sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘MID’ to try on Wordle

amide

amido

amids

humid

imide

imido

imids

middy

midge

midis

midst

timid

tumid

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.