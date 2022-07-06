Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘LD’

If you are an avid Wordle player, you have probably already found or developed a strategy that suits your playstyle and can help guarantee a win. Though it will be easy enough to get to that point on most days, it is also common to get stuck after a couple of guesses, even if you already found one or two letters. When that happens, you might need some inspiration to figure out what to guess next, like a list of words that fit the clues you already found on your own.

Below you will find a list of words with “LD” in them. They can be anywhere in the word, as long as it is an “L” followed by a “D.”

Five-letter words with “LD” to try on Wordle

ACOLD

AHOLD

ALDER

ALDOL

BALDS

BALDY

BIELD

BOLDS

BUILD

CAULD

CHILD

COLDS

COULD

ELDER

FAULD

FIELD

FJELD

FOLDS

GELDS

GILDS

GOLDS

GUILD

HOLDS

MELDS

MILDS

MOLDS

MOLDY

MOULD

OLDEN

OLDER

OLDIE

SCALD

SCOLD

SILDS

SKALD

SOLDI

SOLDO

TILDE

VELDS

VELDT

WEALD

WELDS

WIELD

WILDS

WOALD

WOLDS

WORLD

WOULD

YAULD

YIELD

Wherever your “LD” is, now is probably the time to find the vowels. All of the words above have at least one, so make sure you test one or two vowel-heavy words to narrow down your options. This guide should be helpful at this point.

Knowing the placement of the “LD” and what your vowels are, there will be few options left and you can guess the answer by elimination.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).