Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘L’, ‘N’, and ‘O’

Wordle is simple and fun. But it’s not always an easy game.

Players are given new secret five-letter words every day to discover. But they must do it in a maximum of six attempts and the only hints are available from the letters of words that have already been used before.

Wordle’s rules are easy to understand and a beginner can quickly get the hang of it. Some tips and tricks are always useful for any type of player, but there are especially more difficult cases.

The two main reasons a Wordle match is harder than average lay in the secret word. Whenever it is an unusual word that is not used much in the player’s daily life, it will be more difficult for it to come to mind when guessing. In addition, words with repeated letters are particularly difficult to find, since to find that the word has a repeated letter, that letter must appear repeated in the guessing attempts and one of its positions must be correct because only then will that letter will be both in color indicating correct position and incorrect position.

If you’ve used your first tries and you’ve only managed to figure out that the secret word has the letters ‘L’, ‘N’, and ‘O’, but you still don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with ‘L’, ‘N’, and ‘O’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘L’, ‘N’, and ‘O’ to try on Wordle

aloin

alone

along

anglo

anole

azlon

belon

blond

blown

clone

clonk

clons

clown

colin

colon

eloin

enols

enrol

felon

flong

flown

fonly

gluon

halon

holon

indol

klong

knoll

lemon

lenos

lento

leone

lingo

linos

lions

llano

loans

loden

logan

login

logon

lohan

loins

loner

longa

longe

longs

loons

loony

loran

losen

lound

louns

lowan

lownd

lowne

lowns

lozen

melon

monal

nerol

nicol

noble

nobly

nodal

noels

noils

noily

noles

nolls

nolos

nonyl

nopal

notal

nould

noule

nouls

novel

nowls

noxal

nylon

olden

olein

olent

onely

onlay

orlon

pelon

pleon

plong

plonk

pylon

salon

sloan

snool

solan

solon

sonly

stoln

swoln

talon

tolan

tonal

zonal

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.