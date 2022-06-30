Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘KY’

Josh Wardle’s word-guessing puzzle Wordle has turned into an internet phenomenon, with players worldwide making it part of their daily routines. The format is simple: each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word from a personal dictionary based on the English language, which players must guess in under six tries and within a 24-hour timeframe. There are no clues to start, all you have to do is pick a word to guess first, but the letters used in each guess change colors to indicate if they are part of the answer or not.

For longtime players, guessing the answer to the puzzle will not be that hard on most days. But even the best Wordle strategies will not work the same way every day, and sometimes you may find yourself stuck after figuring out a couple of letters.

If today you found a “K” followed by a “Y” and you need some inspiration to know where to go next, check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words with “KY” to try on Wordle

ALKYD

ALKYL

BALKY

BARKY

BEAKY

BOSKY

BRAKY

BULKY

CASKY

CHOKY

COCKY

CONKY

COOKY

CORKY

DICKY

DINKY

DORKY

DUCKY

DUMKY

DUSKY

ENSKY

FLAKY

FLUKY

FOLKY

FORKY

FUNKY

GAWKY

GEEKY

GOOKY

GUNKY

HANKY

HINKY

HOOKY

HULKY

HUNKY

HUSKY

JACKY

JERKY

JOCKY

JUNKY

KICKY

KOOKY

KYACK

KYAKS

KYARS

KYATS

KYLIN

KYLIX

KYRIE

KYTES

KYTHE

LANKY

LARKY

LEAKY

LINKY

LOOKY

LUCKY

MANKY

MICKY

MILKY

MIRKY

MUCKY

MURKY

MUSKY

NARKY

PARKY

PAWKY

PEAKY

PECKY

PERKY

PESKY

PICKY

PINKY

POCKY

PORKY

PUNKY

QUAKY

REEKY

RISKY

ROCKY

ROOKY

SARKY

SHAKY

SILKY

SKYED

SKYEY

SMOKY

SNAKY

SPIKY

SUCKY

SULKY

TACKY

TALKY

TUSKY

WACKY

WONKY

YEUKY

YOLKY

YUCKY

YUKKY

ZINKY

Since you know these two letters are together in the word, you probably know their exact placement as well. That could help a lot when it comes to narrowing down your options, though most of the words on the list have the “KY” at the end. Some possible next steps include finding the vowel (or vowels) by testing one or two vowel-heavy words, or prioritizing the most common letters in the alphabet, like “A,” “E,” “O,” “L,” “R,” and “T.” If you’re looking for vowel-heavy words, you can find a list on this guide.

It is also important to avoid repeating letters you’ve used before, especially if they came out gray. That way you can get more information, which is crucial when you’re stuck.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).