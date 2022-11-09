Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘K’ in the middle

Do you use words with many vowels or with the most common letters first?

Wordle is one of the most beloved daily activities by internet users—just follow its hashtag on social networks to see how its players strive to achieve their victories, even if they sometimes need help.

Whenever rarer letters are present in the correct answer, players may find it more difficult to win. This happens because in general, the strategies adopted by most players is to search for vowel letters initially or for the most common letters, after all, that way there are more chances to get hints.

The letters that are most unusual are usually discovered around the third or fourth attempt. It is important to have tested many other letters before that so that it is easier to know which letters are not present, reducing the possible answers.

If you’ve discovered the letter “K” in the correct answer but still don’t know its position, here’s a list of five-letter words with “K” to help you out.

Five-letter words with ‘K’ in the middle to try on Wordle