Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘K’ as fourth letter

Over time, many players started using specific strategies to solve Wordle more efficiently. There are tips and tricks that can help players of any skill level solve the daily challenge, but invariably each player will choose their favorite way to play.
A large number of players like to start the game by testing all vowels in the first two attempts. It’s a strategy that helps to narrow down the options for future attempts, and practically guarantees players will find some correct letter, even if it’s out of position.
On the other hand, starting with words that have more common letters is a much more efficient way to get information for future attempts. It is possible to narrow down your choices to less than a few hundred out of the more than 10,000 possible correct answers with words like “SLATE,” “SLANE,” “STARE,” “SNARE,” “RAISE.”
There are times when you need to get the right word quickly. Maybe it’s almost midnight when you start playing and you don’t want to lose your winning streak. Or maybe you’re betting on who can guess the fastest among friends. In any of these cases, there is a specific strategy that can help, as long as Hard Mode is not turned on. Try to have a list of five or six words where no letters are repeated between them. So you don’t have to waste time thinking about which word you’re going to try to guess, you’ll use them all until you have one or two guesses left. At this point, you should already see the letters that make up the correct answer in the words you tried, and you will just have to rearrange them, like an anagram. A simple example of such a list is “FAINT,” “CHEVY,” “SWORD,” and “PLUMB.”
Try using one of these strategies for a few days and notice if the game becomes harder or easier. But even using your favorite strategy might not stop you from getting stuck.
When you don’t know what to guess next, a little help may be needed. If your first attempts only made you discover that the correct answer has the letter “K” as the fourth letter, here are some five-letter words with “K” as the fourth letter, sorted alphabetically.
Five-letter words with ‘K’ as fourth letter to try on Wordle
- abaka
- aduki
- alike
- amoks
- araks
- ariki
- atoke
- atoks
- awake
- awoke
- azuki
- babka
- backs
- balks
- balky
- banks
- barks
- barky
- basks
- bauks
- beaks
- beaky
- becke
- becks
- berko
- berks
- bilks
- binks
- birks
- bisks
- bloke
- boaks
- bocks
- bonks
- books
- booky
- borks
- bosks
- bosky
- bouks
- brake
- braks
- braky
- briks
- broke
- bucko
- bucks
- bucku
- buiks
- bulks
- bulky
- bunko
- bunks
- burka
- burke
- burks
- busks
- busky
- cacky
- calks
- carks
- casks
- casky
- cauks
- cawks
- cheka
- chiks
- choke
- choko
- choky
- cloke
- cocks
- cocky
- conks
- conky
- cooks
- cooky
- corks
- corky
- cowks
- crake
- cusks
- dacks
- danks
- darks
- darky
- dawks
- decko
- decks
- dekko
- desks
- dhaks
- dicks
- dicky
- dinks
- dinky
- dirke
- dirks
- disks
- docks
- doeks
- donko
- dooks
- dorks
- dorky
- douks
- drake
- dreks
- ducks
- ducky
- dukka
- dumka
- dumky
- dunks
- dusks
- dusky
- enoki
- ensky
- evoke
- faiks
- fanks
- fecks
- fenks
- finks
- firks
- fisks
- flake
- flaks
- flaky
- fluke
- fluky
- folks
- folky
- forks
- forky
- fucks
- funks
- funky
- gawks
- gawky
- gecko
- gecks
- geeks
- geeky
- ginks
- glike
- gonks
- gooks
- gooky
- gouks
- gowks
- grike
- groks
- gryke
- gucks
- gucky
- gunks
- gunky
- hacks
- haika
- haiks
- haiku
- hanks
- hanky
- harks
- hasks
- hawks
- hecks
- hicks
- hinky
- hocks
- hoiks
- hokku
- holks
- honks
- honky
- hooka
- hooks
- hooky
- howks
- hucks
- hulks
- hulky
- hunks
- hunky
- husks
- husky
- iroko
- jacks
- jacky
- jarks
- jauks
- jerks
- jerky
- jinks
- jocko
- jocks
- jooks
- jouks
- junks
- junky
- kaika
- kaiks
- karks
- kecks
- keeks
- kerky
- khaki
- kicks
- kicky
- kinks
- kinky
- kirks
- kliks
- konks
- kooks
- kooky
- kyaks
- lacks
- laika
- laiks
- lanks
- lanky
- larks
- larky
- latke
- lawks
- leaks
- leaky
- leeks
- licks
- links
- linky
- lirks
- lisks
- locks
- looks
- lucks
- lucky
- lunks
- lurks
- lusks
- macks
- maiko
- maiks
- manky
- marka
- marks
- masks
- mawks
- mawky
- mecks
- mekka
- merks
- micks
- micky
- milko
- milks
- milky
- minke
- minks
- mirks
- mirky
- mocks
- monks
- mooks
- mosks
- mucks
- mucky
- murks
- murky
- musks
- musky
- nabks
- naiks
- narks
- narky
- necks
- nerka
- nerks
- neuks
- nicks
- nicky
- nocks
- nooks
- nooky
- norks
- oinks
- otaku
- oulks
- ozeki
- packs
- paiks
- pakka
- palki
- parka
- parki
- parks
- parky
- pawks
- pawky
- peaks
- peaky
- pecke
- pecks
- pecky
- peeks
- penks
- perks
- perky
- pesky
- picks
- picky
- pinko
- pinks
- pinky
- pisky
- poaka
- poake
- pocks
- pocky
- polka
- polks
- ponks
- pooka
- pooks
- porks
- porky
- pouke
- pouks
- proke
- pucka
- pucks
- pukka
- pulka
- pulks
- punka
- punks
- punky
- quake
- quaky
- racks
- raiks
- ranke
- ranks
- rarks
- reaks
- recks
- reeks
- reeky
- reiki
- reiks
- ricks
- rinks
- risks
- risky
- rocks
- rocky
- rooks
- rooky
- rucks
- rusks
- sacks
- sanko
- sarks
- sarky
- seeks
- serks
- shake
- shako
- shakt
- shaky
- sicko
- sicks
- silks
- silky
- sinks
- sinky
- sitka
- slake
- smoke
- smoko
- smoky
- snake
- snaky
- snoke
- soaks
- socko
- socks
- sooks
- souks
- spake
- speks
- spike
- spiks
- spiky
- spoke
- stake
- stoke
- sucks
- sucky
- sulks
- sulky
- sunks
- tacks
- tacky
- talks
- talky
- tanka
- tanks
- tanky
- tasks
- teaks
- ticks
- ticky
- tikka
- tinks
- tocks
- tocky
- tonka
- tonks
- touks
- treks
- trike
- troke
- tryke
- tucks
- turks
- tusks
- tusky
- vodka
- volks
- wacke
- wacko
- wacks
- wacky
- walks
- wanks
- wanky
- warks
- wauks
- weeke
- weeks
- welke
- welks
- welkt
- wicks
- wicky
- winks
- wocks
- wokka
- wonks
- wonky
- works
- wroke
- yacka
- yacks
- yakka
- yanks
- yarks
- yelks
- yerks
- yesks
- yeuks
- yeuky
- yirks
- ylike
- yocks
- yolks
- yolky
- yonks
- yorks
- youks
- yucko
- yucks
- yucky
- yukky
- zacks
- zerks
- zinke
- zinky
- zonks
- zooks
- zouks
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.