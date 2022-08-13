Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘K’ as fourth letter

Over time, many players started using specific strategies to solve Wordle more efficiently. There are tips and tricks that can help players of any skill level solve the daily challenge, but invariably each player will choose their favorite way to play.

A large number of players like to start the game by testing all vowels in the first two attempts. It’s a strategy that helps to narrow down the options for future attempts, and practically guarantees players will find some correct letter, even if it’s out of position.

On the other hand, starting with words that have more common letters is a much more efficient way to get information for future attempts. It is possible to narrow down your choices to less than a few hundred out of the more than 10,000 possible correct answers with words like “SLATE,” “SLANE,” “STARE,” “SNARE,” “RAISE.”

There are times when you need to get the right word quickly. Maybe it’s almost midnight when you start playing and you don’t want to lose your winning streak. Or maybe you’re betting on who can guess the fastest among friends. In any of these cases, there is a specific strategy that can help, as long as Hard Mode is not turned on. Try to have a list of five or six words where no letters are repeated between them. So you don’t have to waste time thinking about which word you’re going to try to guess, you’ll use them all until you have one or two guesses left. At this point, you should already see the letters that make up the correct answer in the words you tried, and you will just have to rearrange them, like an anagram. A simple example of such a list is “FAINT,” “CHEVY,” “SWORD,” and “PLUMB.”

Try using one of these strategies for a few days and notice if the game becomes harder or easier. But even using your favorite strategy might not stop you from getting stuck.

When you don’t know what to guess next, a little help may be needed. If your first attempts only made you discover that the correct answer has the letter “K” as the fourth letter, here are some five-letter words with “K” as the fourth letter, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘K’ as fourth letter to try on Wordle

abaka

aduki

alike

amoks

araks

ariki

atoke

atoks

awake

awoke

azuki

babka

backs

balks

balky

banks

barks

barky

basks

bauks

beaks

beaky

becke

becks

berko

berks

bilks

binks

birks

bisks

bloke

boaks

bocks

bonks

books

booky

borks

bosks

bosky

bouks

brake

braks

braky

briks

broke

bucko

bucks

bucku

buiks

bulks

bulky

bunko

bunks

burka

burke

burks

busks

busky

cacky

calks

carks

casks

casky

cauks

cawks

cheka

chiks

choke

choko

choky

cloke

cocks

cocky

conks

conky

cooks

cooky

corks

corky

cowks

crake

cusks

dacks

danks

darks

darky

dawks

decko

decks

dekko

desks

dhaks

dicks

dicky

dinks

dinky

dirke

dirks

disks

docks

doeks

donko

dooks

dorks

dorky

douks

drake

dreks

ducks

ducky

dukka

dumka

dumky

dunks

dusks

dusky

enoki

ensky

evoke

faiks

fanks

fecks

fenks

finks

firks

fisks

flake

flaks

flaky

fluke

fluky

folks

folky

forks

forky

fucks

funks

funky

gawks

gawky

gecko

gecks

geeks

geeky

ginks

glike

gonks

gooks

gooky

gouks

gowks

grike

groks

gryke

gucks

gucky

gunks

gunky

hacks

haika

haiks

haiku

hanks

hanky

harks

hasks

hawks

hecks

hicks

hinky

hocks

hoiks

hokku

holks

honks

honky

hooka

hooks

hooky

howks

hucks

hulks

hulky

hunks

hunky

husks

husky

iroko

jacks

jacky

jarks

jauks

jerks

jerky

jinks

jocko

jocks

jooks

jouks

junks

junky

kaika

kaiks

karks

kecks

keeks

kerky

khaki

kicks

kicky

kinks

kinky

kirks

kliks

konks

kooks

kooky

kyaks

lacks

laika

laiks

lanks

lanky

larks

larky

latke

lawks

leaks

leaky

leeks

licks

links

linky

lirks

lisks

locks

looks

lucks

lucky

lunks

lurks

lusks

macks

maiko

maiks

manky

marka

marks

masks

mawks

mawky

mecks

mekka

merks

micks

micky

milko

milks

milky

minke

minks

mirks

mirky

mocks

monks

mooks

mosks

mucks

mucky

murks

murky

musks

musky

nabks

naiks

narks

narky

necks

nerka

nerks

neuks

nicks

nicky

nocks

nooks

nooky

norks

oinks

otaku

oulks

ozeki

packs

paiks

pakka

palki

parka

parki

parks

parky

pawks

pawky

peaks

peaky

pecke

pecks

pecky

peeks

penks

perks

perky

pesky

picks

picky

pinko

pinks

pinky

pisky

poaka

poake

pocks

pocky

polka

polks

ponks

pooka

pooks

porks

porky

pouke

pouks

proke

pucka

pucks

pukka

pulka

pulks

punka

punks

punky

quake

quaky

racks

raiks

ranke

ranks

rarks

reaks

recks

reeks

reeky

reiki

reiks

ricks

rinks

risks

risky

rocks

rocky

rooks

rooky

rucks

rusks

sacks

sanko

sarks

sarky

seeks

serks

shake

shako

shakt

shaky

sicko

sicks

silks

silky

sinks

sinky

sitka

slake

smoke

smoko

smoky

snake

snaky

snoke

soaks

socko

socks

sooks

souks

spake

speks

spike

spiks

spiky

spoke

stake

stoke

sucks

sucky

sulks

sulky

sunks

tacks

tacky

talks

talky

tanka

tanks

tanky

tasks

teaks

ticks

ticky

tikka

tinks

tocks

tocky

tonka

tonks

touks

treks

trike

troke

tryke

tucks

turks

tusks

tusky

vodka

volks

wacke

wacko

wacks

wacky

walks

wanks

wanky

warks

wauks

weeke

weeks

welke

welks

welkt

wicks

wicky

winks

wocks

wokka

wonks

wonky

works

wroke

yacka

yacks

yakka

yanks

yarks

yelks

yerks

yesks

yeuks

yeuky

yirks

ylike

yocks

yolks

yolky

yonks

yorks

youks

yucko

yucks

yucky

yukky

zacks

zerks

zinke

zinky

zonks

zooks

zouks

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.