Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘JE’ 

Wordle is played every day by thousands of players of many different profiles. From children to adults and everywhere in the world, there are always those who need a little extra help to find the answer.

Many players end up looking for ways to improve their overall performance in Wordle. Since the first attempt is the only one that does not have any kind of hint, it is the most open and best to be chosen well.

When looking for the best words to start with in Wordle, it is possible to come across indications of words with many vowels like “AUDIO”, the most used first word by most players, according to WordleBot, or “ADIEU”. Further searches will show words like “SLATE” and “CARES”. That’s because they use a lot of common letters, which increases the chance of finding a hint on the first try.

Continuing with the same type of thinking for subsequent attempts will make you find the answer faster, as more common letters appear in Wordle’s answers.

If you don’t know what to guess after finding the letters “JE” in the correct answer, here is a word list that might help you find the next hints.

Five-letter words with ‘JE’ to try on Wordle