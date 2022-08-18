Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘ICE’

On most days, finding the answer to Wordle will be a simple task. For longtime players, extending the winning streak in six guesses or less is usually a given, particularly for those who have found or developed good strategies. But some days are harder than others.

Even after having a couple of letters come out green, sometimes you might still not feel that much closer to getting the answer right. That is especially true if all those letters are relatively common. But we should be able to lead you to the answer with some information.

Check out the list below for words containing the sequence “ICE” and a short guide to help you with it.

Five-letter words with “ICE” to try on Wordle

AMICE

BICEP

BICES

DEICE

DICED

DICER

DICES

DICEY

FICES

JUICE

NICER

PRICE

RICED

RICER

RICES

SAICE

SICES

SLICE

SPICE

TRICE

TWICE

VICED

VICES

VOICE

In case you found the sequence “ICE” at the end of the word, you have fewer options, but with a wider variety of letters. Only a few of them appear more than once (“A,” “P,” “R,” “S,” “T”), which means some good words to try are “SAICE” and “TRICE.” Or you can even set the “ICE” aside for a bit and try “SPRAT” instead. Make sure you always cross-check the remaining options with the letters still available in your pool as well: do not re-use letters that came out gray in previous guesses, because that is a waste of your time.

For words in which the sequence “ICE” is exactly in the middle, almost all options contain at least one of the following three letters: “D,” “R,” and “S.” They can appear both at the beginning and the end, combined with one another, or even twice in the same word. The only word that contains none of the three is “BICEP.” There are a few possible routes you can follow now, but hopefully your past guesses contain information about some of those letters—it will make your life a lot easier.

Setting the “ICE” aside, you can combine those consonants in a few groups: “DOSER” for the three most common ones, and “BEEFY” and “PAVAN” for the ones that only appear once or twice.

Going for the most common consonants is a more likely hit, but harder to narrow down, while the more specific consonants can give you more precise answers, but are also more likely to come out gray. It is up to you, and it also heavily depends on what your game looks like today.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).