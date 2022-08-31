Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and starting with ‘P’

Longtime Wordle players should find most days easy enough. With a good strategy in place, you can pretty much guarantee to maintain and extend your streak without much trouble. But sometimes, you might be feeling stuck after getting a couple of letters from the answer, in need of some inspiration to figure out what to do next.

If the letters you found today are a green “P” at the beginning and an “I,” whether green or yellow, somewhere in the word, check out the list below for the words that fit that criteria.

Five-letter words with “I” and starting with “P” to try on Wordle

PADIS

PADRI

PAGRI

PAIKS

PAILS

PAINS

PAINT

PAIRE

PAIRS

PAISA

PAISE

PALIS

PALKI

PALPI

PANIC

PANIM

PANNI

PAOLI

PAPPI

PARDI

PARIS

PARKI

PARTI

PATIN

PATIO

PAVID

PAVIN

PAVIS

PEDIS

PEINS

PEISE

PEIZE

PEKIN

PENIE

PENIS

PENNI

PEPSI

PERAI

PERIL

PERIS

PETIT

PETRI

PETTI

PEWIT

PHIAL

PHISH

PHIZZ

PIANI

PIANO

PIANS

PIBAL

PICAL

PICAS

PICCY

PICKS

PICKY

PICOT

PICRA

PICUL

PIECE

PIEND

PIERS

PIERT

PIETA

PIETS

PIETY

PIEZO

PIGGY

PIGHT

PIGMY

PIING

PIKAS

PIKAU

PIKED

PIKER

PIKES

PIKEY

PIKIS

PIKUL

PILAE

PILAF

PILAO

PILAR

PILAU

PILAW

PILCH

PILEA

PILED

PILEI

PILER

PILES

PILIS

PILLS

PILOT

PILOW

PILUM

PILUS

PIMAS

PIMPS

PINAS

PINCH

PINED

PINES

PINEY

PINGO

PINGS

PINKO

PINKS

PINKY

PINNA

PINNY

PINON

PINOT

PINTA

PINTO

PINTS

PINUP

PIONS

PIONY

PIOUS

PIOYE

PIOYS

PIPAL

PIPAS

PIPED

PIPER

PIPES

PIPET

PIPIS

PIPIT

PIPPY

PIPUL

PIQUE

PIRAI

PIRLS

PIRNS

PIROG

PISCO

PISES

PISKY

PISOS

PISSY

PISTE

PITAS

PITCH

PITHS

PITHY

PITON

PITOT

PITTA

PIUMS

PIVOT

PIXEL

PIXES

PIXIE

PIZED

PIZES

PIZZA

PLAID

PLAIN

PLAIT

PLICA

PLIED

PLIER

PLIES

PLIMS

PLING

PLINK

PODIA

POILU

POIND

POINT

POISE

POKIE

POLIO

POLIS

POORI

PORIN

POSIT

POTIN

POWIN

PREIF

PRIAL

PRICE

PRICK

PRICY

PRIDE

PRIED

PRIEF

PRIER

PRIES

PRIGS

PRILL

PRIMA

PRIME

PRIMI

PRIMO

PRIMP

PRIMS

PRIMY

PRINK

PRINT

PRION

PRIOR

PRISE

PRISM

PRISS

PRIVY

PRIZE

PROIN

PSION

PSOAI

PUBIC

PUBIS

PUDIC

PUGIL

PULIK

PULIS

PULLI

PUMIE

PUNJI

PUPIL

PURIN

PURIS

PUTID

PUTTI

PYINS

PYOID

PYRIC

PYXIE

PYXIS

Your next steps, as usual when at least one yellow box is involved, are finding the correct placement of the “I” and finding the remaining letters. Knowing that the word starts with a “P,” you have fewer options of where to place the “I,” and it is much less common as the last letter than as the second, third, or fourth. Make sure to not repeat a placement that came out yellow in a previous guess. A strategy you can adopt is to cross out all words on the list above where the “I” is in an incorrect position, which leaves you with valid options for the current status of your game.

With that in mind, you should also make your way through the rest of the alphabet to find the three remaining letters. Start from the most common ones, make sure to not re-use the ones that came out gray in earlier guesses, and always look at your remaining options before trying a new word. That can give you a better idea of which letters to prioritize and which ones are less likely to appear, as well as when to consider a repetition.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).