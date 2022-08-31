Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and starting with ‘P’

Longtime Wordle players should find most days easy enough. With a good strategy in place, you can pretty much guarantee to maintain and extend your streak without much trouble. But sometimes, you might be feeling stuck after getting a couple of letters from the answer, in need of some inspiration to figure out what to do next.
If the letters you found today are a green “P” at the beginning and an “I,” whether green or yellow, somewhere in the word, check out the list below for the words that fit that criteria.
Five-letter words with “I” and starting with “P” to try on Wordle
- PADIS
- PADRI
- PAGRI
- PAIKS
- PAILS
- PAINS
- PAINT
- PAIRE
- PAIRS
- PAISA
- PAISE
- PALIS
- PALKI
- PALPI
- PANIC
- PANIM
- PANNI
- PAOLI
- PAPPI
- PARDI
- PARIS
- PARKI
- PARTI
- PATIN
- PATIO
- PAVID
- PAVIN
- PAVIS
- PEDIS
- PEINS
- PEISE
- PEIZE
- PEKIN
- PENIE
- PENIS
- PENNI
- PEPSI
- PERAI
- PERIL
- PERIS
- PETIT
- PETRI
- PETTI
- PEWIT
- PHIAL
- PHISH
- PHIZZ
- PIANI
- PIANO
- PIANS
- PIBAL
- PICAL
- PICAS
- PICCY
- PICKS
- PICKY
- PICOT
- PICRA
- PICUL
- PIECE
- PIEND
- PIERS
- PIERT
- PIETA
- PIETS
- PIETY
- PIEZO
- PIGGY
- PIGHT
- PIGMY
- PIING
- PIKAS
- PIKAU
- PIKED
- PIKER
- PIKES
- PIKEY
- PIKIS
- PIKUL
- PILAE
- PILAF
- PILAO
- PILAR
- PILAU
- PILAW
- PILCH
- PILEA
- PILED
- PILEI
- PILER
- PILES
- PILIS
- PILLS
- PILOT
- PILOW
- PILUM
- PILUS
- PIMAS
- PIMPS
- PINAS
- PINCH
- PINED
- PINES
- PINEY
- PINGO
- PINGS
- PINKO
- PINKS
- PINKY
- PINNA
- PINNY
- PINON
- PINOT
- PINTA
- PINTO
- PINTS
- PINUP
- PIONS
- PIONY
- PIOUS
- PIOYE
- PIOYS
- PIPAL
- PIPAS
- PIPED
- PIPER
- PIPES
- PIPET
- PIPIS
- PIPIT
- PIPPY
- PIPUL
- PIQUE
- PIRAI
- PIRLS
- PIRNS
- PIROG
- PISCO
- PISES
- PISKY
- PISOS
- PISSY
- PISTE
- PITAS
- PITCH
- PITHS
- PITHY
- PITON
- PITOT
- PITTA
- PIUMS
- PIVOT
- PIXEL
- PIXES
- PIXIE
- PIZED
- PIZES
- PIZZA
- PLAID
- PLAIN
- PLAIT
- PLICA
- PLIED
- PLIER
- PLIES
- PLIMS
- PLING
- PLINK
- PODIA
- POILU
- POIND
- POINT
- POISE
- POKIE
- POLIO
- POLIS
- POORI
- PORIN
- POSIT
- POTIN
- POWIN
- PREIF
- PRIAL
- PRICE
- PRICK
- PRICY
- PRIDE
- PRIED
- PRIEF
- PRIER
- PRIES
- PRIGS
- PRILL
- PRIMA
- PRIME
- PRIMI
- PRIMO
- PRIMP
- PRIMS
- PRIMY
- PRINK
- PRION
- PRIOR
- PRISE
- PRISM
- PRISS
- PRIVY
- PRIZE
- PROIN
- PSION
- PSOAI
- PUBIC
- PUBIS
- PUDIC
- PUGIL
- PULIK
- PULIS
- PULLI
- PUMIE
- PUNJI
- PUPIL
- PURIN
- PURIS
- PUTID
- PUTTI
- PYINS
- PYOID
- PYRIC
- PYXIE
- PYXIS
Your next steps, as usual when at least one yellow box is involved, are finding the correct placement of the “I” and finding the remaining letters. Knowing that the word starts with a “P,” you have fewer options of where to place the “I,” and it is much less common as the last letter than as the second, third, or fourth. Make sure to not repeat a placement that came out yellow in a previous guess. A strategy you can adopt is to cross out all words on the list above where the “I” is in an incorrect position, which leaves you with valid options for the current status of your game.
With that in mind, you should also make your way through the rest of the alphabet to find the three remaining letters. Start from the most common ones, make sure to not re-use the ones that came out gray in earlier guesses, and always look at your remaining options before trying a new word. That can give you a better idea of which letters to prioritize and which ones are less likely to appear, as well as when to consider a repetition.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).