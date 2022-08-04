Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘HY’

Wordle has players guess five-letter words until they find the one that was secretly chosen as the correct answer. The only hints that are given come from the letters used in the previous guesses. And if the player cannot guess the word correctly in up to six attempts, the game ends in defeat.

Despite the challenge itself, one of the most interesting parts of Wordle is its social interaction. A button to share the results at the end of the match, without spoilers, made many players share their experiences on social networks, creating a giant circle of players who every day tell their joys and frustrations.

Most of the time, it’s possible to get the correct answer without much effort, but sometimes players may need some help, especially if they are not used to Wordle’s methods.

There are some tips and tricks that can help any player, while other strategies involve individual preferences. The game itself offers a Hard Mode, in which a player must use all the letters that have been discovered in previous attempts, completely changing which strategies are possible to use. Every player must find the best way to have fun.

Regardless of how you play Wordle, you may need help if you only managed to find out that the secret word has the letters ‘HY’ in it and you don’t know what to guess next. In this case, here are some five-letter words with ‘HY’ sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do when filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘HY’ to try on Wordle

bothy

bushy

chyle

chyme

cushy

dashy

dishy

duchy

ethyl

fishy

ghyll

gushy

hydra

hydro

hyena

hying

hylas

hymen

hymns

hyoid

hyped

hyper

hypes

hypha

hypos

hyrax

hyson

itchy

lathy

mashy

meshy

mothy

mushy

mythy

phyla

phyle

pithy

pushy

rhyme

rhyta

rushy

shyer

shyly

sophy

techy

thyme

thymi

thymy

tushy

vichy

washy

whyda

withy

yechy

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.