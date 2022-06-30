Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘HU’

Wordle is accessible to the whole family. A game that stimulates vocabulary while its players have fun trying to guess the secret word of that day. It can be played on both desktop and mobile devices by visiting the New York Times website and generally does not require a lot of time invested.

The matches are usually quick and can be played between breaks throughout the day or according to the routine of each player. Players who like to compete with friends can get together to find out who gets the correct answer first or with the fewest attempts. Worlde offers a very simple way to share your results through social networks without spoilers, encouraging interaction between your players.

Sometimes the game will feel more difficult and less information will appear on the screen after a few tries. Taking the risk of losing your winning streak may not scare off all players, but those looking to keep their scores as high as possible might need some help, word lists are great for times like these.

If you’ve spent a lot of time trying and only found out the secret word has the letters ‘HU’, here are some five-letter words with ‘HU’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘HU’ to try on Wordle

ahull

bhuts

chubs

chuck

chufa

chuff

chugs

chump

chums

chunk

churl

churn

churr

chuse

chute

dhuti

fichu

hubby

hucks

huffs

huffy

huger

huggy

hulas

hulks

hulky

hullo

hulls

human

humic

humid

humor

humph

humps

humpy

humus

hunch

hunks

hunky

hunts

hurds

hurls

hurly

hurry

hurst

hurts

husks

husky

hussy

hutch

huzza

jehus

lehua

mahua

mohur

phuts

prahu

rhumb

sadhu

schul

shuck

shuln

shuls

shuns

shunt

shura

shush

shute

shuts

thuds

thugs

thuja

thumb

thump

thunk

thurl

thuya

whump

whups

wushu

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.