Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’, ‘T’, and ‘U’

Wordle is a casual game, and many gamers take the opportunity to play in the morning on breaks from work accompanied by a coffee.

But despite its simplicity, there are some interesting ways to play that may surprise you. An uncommon strategy is to transform the game into a kind of anagram. In addition to playing Wordle in a different way, it is also a method that can be used to finish a game quickly, mainly because you don’t have to spend a lot of time thinking about each of the words that will be guessed.

The first step is to have a list of four or five words that do not contain any repeated letters. In this way, when starting the game, the four or five initial attempts will already be defined. In the end, there is a good chance that the five letters of the correct answer will turn yellow, and it will only be necessary to rearrange what was found to find the correct answer.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters “H,” “T,” and “U,” here are some five-letter words with “H,” “T,” and “U,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘H’, ‘T’, and ‘U’ to try on Wordle

aught

bahut

bhuts

butch

chout

chute

couth

cutch

dhuti

dutch

fouth

furth

ghaut

hault

haunt

haute

houts

hunts

hurst

hurts

hutch

hutia

kutch

mouth

musth

mutch

mutha

oucht

ought

phuts

quoth

routh

ruths

shout

shtum

shtup

shunt

shute

shuts

south

tahou

teuch

teugh

thous

thrum

thuds

thugs

thuja

thumb

thump

thunk

thurl

thuya

touch

tough

truth

tuath

tushy

uneth

unhat

youth

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.