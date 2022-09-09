Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’ as second letter

Wordle is fun not only because it’s a simple five-letter word guessing game, but also because of the countless possibilities it spreads around the world. Months after its creation, the game was officially acquired by the New York Times, which maintained its original schedule of allowing one word to be found a day.

But many users decided to create their own versions of the game. Most of them, like Wordle Unlimited, Dordle, and Quordle, allow players to repeat the guessing process with new answers chosen at random. Wordle Unlimited is exactly the same as Wordle, including which words are accepted and which can appear as answers.

Dordle and Quordle are different versions, as they both make players guess two and four words at the same time, respectively. To allow players to win, each of them has more attempts than the original six.

Knotwords is a game inspired by Wordle, developed by Zach Gage and Jack Schlesinger. It combines elements of crosswords, anagrams, and sudoku in a simple and effective design. Despite being something very different from Wordle, it can positively surprise many players who have become passionate about word games.

There are many different ways to find the spirit of Wordle on the internet and you can definitely find something related to a topic you like. Pokémon lovers can try to figure out which creature is the correct answer in Squirdle while comparing attributes like generation, types, size, and weight to arrive at the correct answer. Fortnite lovers can also have fun in Fortle and it is possible to find a version with answers related to the Marvel and Harry Potter universe. The important thing is to find the best way to have fun.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found the correct answer has the letters ‘H’ at the second position, here are some five-letter words with ‘H’ as the second letter, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘H’ as second letter to try on Wordle

ahead

aheap

ahent

ahigh

ahind

ahing

ahint

ahold

ahull

ahuru

bhaji

bhang

bhels

bhoot

bhuna

bhuts

chace

chack

chaco

chado

chads

chafe

chaff

chaft

chain

chair

chais

chalk

chals

champ

chams

chang

chank

chant

chaos

chape

chaps

chapt

chara

chard

chare

chark

charm

charr

chars

chart

chary

chase

chasm

chats

chave

chavs

chawk

chaws

chaya

chays

cheap

cheat

check

cheek

cheep

cheer

chefs

cheka

chela

chelp

chemo

chere

chert

chess

chest

cheth

chevy

chews

chewy

chiao

chias

chibs

chica

chich

chick

chico

chics

chide

chief

chiel

chiks

child

chile

chili

chill

chimb

chime

chimo

chimp

china

chine

chink

chino

chins

chips

chirk

chirl

chirm

chiro

chirp

chirr

chirt

chiru

chits

chive

chivs

chivy

chizz

chock

choco

chocs

chode

chogs

choir

choke

choko

choky

chola

choli

cholo

chomp

chons

choof

chook

choom

chops

chord

chore

chose

chota

chott

chout

choux

chowk

chows

chubs

chuck

chufa

chuff

chugs

chump

chums

chunk

churl

churn

churr

chuse

chute

chyle

chyme

chynd

dhaks

dhals

dhobi

dhole

dholl

dhols

dhoti

dhows

dhuti

ehing

ghast

ghats

ghaut

ghazi

ghees

ghest

ghost

ghoul

ghyll

ihram

jhala

khadi

khafs

khaki

khans

khaph

khats

khaya

khazi

kheda

kheth

khets

khoja

khors

khoum

khuds

mhorr

ohias

ohing

ohmic

ohone

phage

phang

phare

phase

pheer

phene

pheon

phese

phial

phlox

phoca

phohs

phone

phono

phons

phony

photo

phots

phpht

phuts

phyla

phyle

rheas

rheme

rheum

rhies

rhime

rhine

rhino

rhody

rhomb

rhone

rhumb

rhyme

rhyne

rhyta

shack

shade

shads

shady

shaft

shags

shahs

shake

shako

shakt

shaky

shale

shall

shalm

shalt

shaly

shama

shame

shams

shand

shank

shans

shape

shaps

shard

share

shark

sharn

sharp

shash

shaul

shave

shawl

shawm

shawn

shaws

shaya

shays

shchi

sheaf

sheal

shear

sheas

sheds

sheel

sheen

sheep

sheer

sheet

sheik

shelf

shell

shend

shent

sheol

sherd

shere

shets

sheva

shewn

shews

shiai

shied

shiel

shier

shies

shift

shill

shily

shims

shine

shins

shiny

ships

shire

shirk

shirr

shirs

shirt

shish

shiso

shist

shite

shits

shiur

shiva

shive

shivs

shlep

shlub

shmek

shoal

shoat

shock

shoed

shoer

shoes

shogi

shogs

shoji

shola

shone

shook

shool

shoon

shoos

shoot

shope

shops

shore

shorl

shorn

short

shote

shots

shott

shout

shove

showd

shown

shows

showy

shoyu

shred

shrew

shris

shrow

shrub

shrug

shtik

shtum

shtup

shuck

shule

shuln

shuls

shuns

shunt

shura

shush

shute

shuts

shwas

shyer

shyly

thack

thagi

thaim

thali

thana

thane

thank

thans

tharm

thars

thaws

thawy

thebe

theca

theed

theek

thees

theft

thegn

theic

thein

their

thelf

thema

theme

thens

theow

there

therm

these

thesp

theta

thete

thews

thewy

thick

thief

thigh

thigs

thilk

thill

thine

thing

think

thins

thiol

third

thirl

thoft

thole

tholi

thong

thorn

thoro

thorp

those

thous

thowl

thrae

thraw

three

threw

thrid

thrip

throb

throe

throw

thrum

thuds

thugs

thuja

thumb

thump

thunk

thurl

thuya

thyme

thymi

thymy

uhlan

uhuru

whack

whale

whamo

whams

whang

whaps

whare

wharf

whata

whats

whaup

whaur

wheal

whear

wheat

wheel

wheen

wheep

wheft

whelk

whelm

whelp

whens

where

whets

whews

wheys

which

whids

whiff

whift

whigs

while

whilk

whims

whine

whins

whiny

whips

whipt

whirl

whirr

whirs

whish

whisk

whiss

whist

white

whits

whity

whizz

whole

whomp

whoof

whoop

whoot

whops

whorl

whort

whose

whoso

whump

whups

zhomo

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.