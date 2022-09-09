Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’ as second letter

Wordle is fun not only because it’s a simple five-letter word guessing game, but also because of the countless possibilities it spreads around the world. Months after its creation, the game was officially acquired by the New York Times, which maintained its original schedule of allowing one word to be found a day.
But many users decided to create their own versions of the game. Most of them, like Wordle Unlimited, Dordle, and Quordle, allow players to repeat the guessing process with new answers chosen at random. Wordle Unlimited is exactly the same as Wordle, including which words are accepted and which can appear as answers.
Dordle and Quordle are different versions, as they both make players guess two and four words at the same time, respectively. To allow players to win, each of them has more attempts than the original six.
Knotwords is a game inspired by Wordle, developed by Zach Gage and Jack Schlesinger. It combines elements of crosswords, anagrams, and sudoku in a simple and effective design. Despite being something very different from Wordle, it can positively surprise many players who have become passionate about word games.
There are many different ways to find the spirit of Wordle on the internet and you can definitely find something related to a topic you like. Pokémon lovers can try to figure out which creature is the correct answer in Squirdle while comparing attributes like generation, types, size, and weight to arrive at the correct answer. Fortnite lovers can also have fun in Fortle and it is possible to find a version with answers related to the Marvel and Harry Potter universe. The important thing is to find the best way to have fun.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found the correct answer has the letters ‘H’ at the second position, here are some five-letter words with ‘H’ as the second letter, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘H’ as second letter to try on Wordle
- ahead
- aheap
- ahent
- ahigh
- ahind
- ahing
- ahint
- ahold
- ahull
- ahuru
- bhaji
- bhang
- bhels
- bhoot
- bhuna
- bhuts
- chace
- chack
- chaco
- chado
- chads
- chafe
- chaff
- chaft
- chain
- chair
- chais
- chalk
- chals
- champ
- chams
- chang
- chank
- chant
- chaos
- chape
- chaps
- chapt
- chara
- chard
- chare
- chark
- charm
- charr
- chars
- chart
- chary
- chase
- chasm
- chats
- chave
- chavs
- chawk
- chaws
- chaya
- chays
- cheap
- cheat
- check
- cheek
- cheep
- cheer
- chefs
- cheka
- chela
- chelp
- chemo
- chere
- chert
- chess
- chest
- cheth
- chevy
- chews
- chewy
- chiao
- chias
- chibs
- chica
- chich
- chick
- chico
- chics
- chide
- chief
- chiel
- chiks
- child
- chile
- chili
- chill
- chimb
- chime
- chimo
- chimp
- china
- chine
- chink
- chino
- chins
- chips
- chirk
- chirl
- chirm
- chiro
- chirp
- chirr
- chirt
- chiru
- chits
- chive
- chivs
- chivy
- chizz
- chock
- choco
- chocs
- chode
- chogs
- choir
- choke
- choko
- choky
- chola
- choli
- cholo
- chomp
- chons
- choof
- chook
- choom
- chops
- chord
- chore
- chose
- chota
- chott
- chout
- choux
- chowk
- chows
- chubs
- chuck
- chufa
- chuff
- chugs
- chump
- chums
- chunk
- churl
- churn
- churr
- chuse
- chute
- chyle
- chyme
- chynd
- dhaks
- dhals
- dhobi
- dhole
- dholl
- dhols
- dhoti
- dhows
- dhuti
- ehing
- ghast
- ghats
- ghaut
- ghazi
- ghees
- ghest
- ghost
- ghoul
- ghyll
- ihram
- jhala
- khadi
- khafs
- khaki
- khans
- khaph
- khats
- khaya
- khazi
- kheda
- kheth
- khets
- khoja
- khors
- khoum
- khuds
- mhorr
- ohias
- ohing
- ohmic
- ohone
- phage
- phang
- phare
- phase
- pheer
- phene
- pheon
- phese
- phial
- phlox
- phoca
- phohs
- phone
- phono
- phons
- phony
- photo
- phots
- phpht
- phuts
- phyla
- phyle
- rheas
- rheme
- rheum
- rhies
- rhime
- rhine
- rhino
- rhody
- rhomb
- rhone
- rhumb
- rhyme
- rhyne
- rhyta
- shack
- shade
- shads
- shady
- shaft
- shags
- shahs
- shake
- shako
- shakt
- shaky
- shale
- shall
- shalm
- shalt
- shaly
- shama
- shame
- shams
- shand
- shank
- shans
- shape
- shaps
- shard
- share
- shark
- sharn
- sharp
- shash
- shaul
- shave
- shawl
- shawm
- shawn
- shaws
- shaya
- shays
- shchi
- sheaf
- sheal
- shear
- sheas
- sheds
- sheel
- sheen
- sheep
- sheer
- sheet
- sheik
- shelf
- shell
- shend
- shent
- sheol
- sherd
- shere
- shets
- sheva
- shewn
- shews
- shiai
- shied
- shiel
- shier
- shies
- shift
- shill
- shily
- shims
- shine
- shins
- shiny
- ships
- shire
- shirk
- shirr
- shirs
- shirt
- shish
- shiso
- shist
- shite
- shits
- shiur
- shiva
- shive
- shivs
- shlep
- shlub
- shmek
- shoal
- shoat
- shock
- shoed
- shoer
- shoes
- shogi
- shogs
- shoji
- shola
- shone
- shook
- shool
- shoon
- shoos
- shoot
- shope
- shops
- shore
- shorl
- shorn
- short
- shote
- shots
- shott
- shout
- shove
- showd
- shown
- shows
- showy
- shoyu
- shred
- shrew
- shris
- shrow
- shrub
- shrug
- shtik
- shtum
- shtup
- shuck
- shule
- shuln
- shuls
- shuns
- shunt
- shura
- shush
- shute
- shuts
- shwas
- shyer
- shyly
- thack
- thagi
- thaim
- thali
- thana
- thane
- thank
- thans
- tharm
- thars
- thaws
- thawy
- thebe
- theca
- theed
- theek
- thees
- theft
- thegn
- theic
- thein
- their
- thelf
- thema
- theme
- thens
- theow
- there
- therm
- these
- thesp
- theta
- thete
- thews
- thewy
- thick
- thief
- thigh
- thigs
- thilk
- thill
- thine
- thing
- think
- thins
- thiol
- third
- thirl
- thoft
- thole
- tholi
- thong
- thorn
- thoro
- thorp
- those
- thous
- thowl
- thrae
- thraw
- three
- threw
- thrid
- thrip
- throb
- throe
- throw
- thrum
- thuds
- thugs
- thuja
- thumb
- thump
- thunk
- thurl
- thuya
- thyme
- thymi
- thymy
- uhlan
- uhuru
- whack
- whale
- whamo
- whams
- whang
- whaps
- whare
- wharf
- whata
- whats
- whaup
- whaur
- wheal
- whear
- wheat
- wheel
- wheen
- wheep
- wheft
- whelk
- whelm
- whelp
- whens
- where
- whets
- whews
- wheys
- which
- whids
- whiff
- whift
- whigs
- while
- whilk
- whims
- whine
- whins
- whiny
- whips
- whipt
- whirl
- whirr
- whirs
- whish
- whisk
- whiss
- whist
- white
- whits
- whity
- whizz
- whole
- whomp
- whoof
- whoop
- whoot
- whops
- whorl
- whort
- whose
- whoso
- whump
- whups
- zhomo
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.