Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’ and ‘T’

To never be left without knowing what to guess.

Wordle is a great way to relax between work breaks. But it’s not always easy to find the right answer in time to get back to work.

It is common not to know what to guess after a few tries. In these cases, a word list can help you find inspiration.

If you only know about the existence of the letters “H” and “T” in the correct answer, but don’t know their positions, here is a list of five-letter words with “H” and “T”, sorted in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘H’ and ‘T’ to try on Wordle