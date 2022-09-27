Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘G’ and ‘Y’

Wordle is fast. Many players stay for less than 10 minutes and manage to solve the challenge of the day. But even those that usually take longer can try until midnight when a new word will be chosen.

More experienced players probably have their favorite strategies, but sometimes a change is needed. Like when midnight is just a few minutes away. If a player is unable to play someday, they will lose their winning streak, and to avoid this, a speed strategy can help.

One of the most time-consuming activities in Wordle is choosing which words to guess. Once the hints come out, it’s much quicker to figure out what the right word is. It is possible to reduce the time between words and give up being able to guess in a few tries.

For this, it is necessary to have a predetermined list of words. The most efficient way is that none of these words repeat letters to each other. That way it’s very quick to make the guesses and find enough clues to guess the secret word.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ as the only vowel

If after the first few attempts it was only possible to discover the presence of the letters ‘G’ and ‘Y’, but you still don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with ‘G’ and ‘Y’ in them, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘G’ and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle