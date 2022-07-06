Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘FI’

With Wordle, a good strategy can help guarantee you will find the answer to the daily puzzle within the six-guess limit. But even the best players might get stuck, in need of some inspiration, after finding a couple of letters. If that is the case for you today and you found an “F” followed by an “I” somewhere in your word, check out the list below.

Five-letter words with “FI” to try on Wordle

AFFIX

AFIRE

BARFI

BEFIT

BIFID

BUFFI

BURFI

DEFIS

ELFIN

FIARS

FIATS

FIBER

FIBRE

FICES

FICHE

FICHU

FICIN

FICUS

FIDGE

FIDOS

FIEFS

FIELD

FIEND

FIERY

FIFED

FIFER

FIFES

FIFTH

FIFTY

FIGHT

FILAR

FILCH

FILED

FILER

FILES

FILET

FILKS

FILLE

FILLO

FILLS

FILLY

FILMI

FILMS

FILMY

FILOS

FILTH

FILUM

FINAL

FINCA

FINCH

FINDS

FINED

FINER

FINES

FINIS

FINKS

FINNY

FINOS

FIORD

FIQUE

FIRED

FIRER

FIRES

FIRMS

FIRNS

FIRRY

FIRST

FIRTH

FISCS

FISHY

FISTS

FITCH

FITLY

FIVER

FIVES

FIXED

FIXER

FIXES

FIXIT

FIZZY

HAFIZ

INFIX

KAFIR

KEFIR

KUFIS

KULFI

MAFIA

MAFIC

REFIT

REFIX

TAFIA

UNFIT

UNFIX

The placement of the “FI” in the word will be the most important information you have so far—there are also considerably more options with that sequence in the beginning, which is especially helpful if that is not the case in the answer. It’s not a guarantee that there will be another vowel but the “I,” so it might not be worth spending extra guesses to find a vowel. But testing “A” and “E” along with other common letters like “L,” “R,” and “T” is always helpful.

After cross-checking the words on the list with the information you found, you should probably have an idea of what today’s Wordle answer is.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).