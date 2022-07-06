Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘FI’

With Wordle, a good strategy can help guarantee you will find the answer to the daily puzzle within the six-guess limit. But even the best players might get stuck, in need of some inspiration, after finding a couple of letters. If that is the case for you today and you found an “F” followed by an “I” somewhere in your word, check out the list below.
Five-letter words with “FI” to try on Wordle
- AFFIX
- AFIRE
- BARFI
- BEFIT
- BIFID
- BUFFI
- BURFI
- DEFIS
- ELFIN
- FIARS
- FIATS
- FIBER
- FIBRE
- FICES
- FICHE
- FICHU
- FICIN
- FICUS
- FIDGE
- FIDOS
- FIEFS
- FIELD
- FIEND
- FIERY
- FIFED
- FIFER
- FIFES
- FIFTH
- FIFTY
- FIGHT
- FILAR
- FILCH
- FILED
- FILER
- FILES
- FILET
- FILKS
- FILLE
- FILLO
- FILLS
- FILLY
- FILMI
- FILMS
- FILMY
- FILOS
- FILTH
- FILUM
- FINAL
- FINCA
- FINCH
- FINDS
- FINED
- FINER
- FINES
- FINIS
- FINKS
- FINNY
- FINOS
- FIORD
- FIQUE
- FIRED
- FIRER
- FIRES
- FIRMS
- FIRNS
- FIRRY
- FIRST
- FIRTH
- FISCS
- FISHY
- FISTS
- FITCH
- FITLY
- FIVER
- FIVES
- FIXED
- FIXER
- FIXES
- FIXIT
- FIZZY
- HAFIZ
- INFIX
- KAFIR
- KEFIR
- KUFIS
- KULFI
- MAFIA
- MAFIC
- REFIT
- REFIX
- TAFIA
- UNFIT
- UNFIX
The placement of the “FI” in the word will be the most important information you have so far—there are also considerably more options with that sequence in the beginning, which is especially helpful if that is not the case in the answer. It’s not a guarantee that there will be another vowel but the “I,” so it might not be worth spending extra guesses to find a vowel. But testing “A” and “E” along with other common letters like “L,” “R,” and “T” is always helpful.
After cross-checking the words on the list with the information you found, you should probably have an idea of what today’s Wordle answer is.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).