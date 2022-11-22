Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘L’

Wordle has several ways to be played. Each player can find the most fun way for themselves, even if sometimes they need a little help.

Much of Wordle’s success is due to the way it has been extensively shared on social media since its launch, demonstrating the power of playing together.

One of the most common activities is to challenge friends and family to see who can guess the right answer with fewer tries or in less time. If you’re in such a situation, you might want to use words that were listed as the best opening words by Wordle’s assistant at the New York Times.

The words “CRANE”, “SLATE”, “TRACE”, and “SLANT” are all ranked the best for delivering information to the player on the first try.

But if you’ve used your first try today and only found the correct answer has the letters “E”, “I”, and “L”, but you still don’t know their positions, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters.

Five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘I’, and ‘L’ to try on Wordle