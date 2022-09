Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘T’

Wordle can be a difficult game at times because correct answers can have repeated letters, or be little-used words.

On the other hand, certain days will have challenges that many players may find easy. The first guess can dictate the pace of the game in these cases. If the right letters appear early, the game can end in the second or third round.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘GR’

But don’t be fooled. If you can only find the presence of the letters “E” and “T” without knowing their positions, you may need a list of five-letter words with the letters “E” and “T,” arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘T’ to try on Wordle