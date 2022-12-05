Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and starting with ‘W’

Wordle is played every day by thousands of people. Tthere are many possibilities on how to solve the daily challenge, using or not using extra help.

All information about matches is stored by the New York Times website, which feeds its assistant Wordle so that it can show interesting data to all New York Times subscribed players.

Some of this data shows what the most common words were in each attempt, or the average result of all players and many others. But one piece of information usually stands out as the best choice to use in future games, the list of the best words to start with in Wordle.

Since there are no hints for the initial attempt, many players search for the best word to guess first, and WordleBot has an answer based on all the data collected from the games that have already been played in Wordle of the New York Times.

If you’re curious, some of the top-ranking words are “CRANE”, “SLATE”, “TRACE”, “SLANT”, and “CRATE”. Try starting with them and see if the game gets easier for you.

If you’ve used the first try and managed to find out that the correct answer starts with “W” and has the letter “E” in another position, then here’s a list of those letters to help you.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and starting with ‘W’ to try on Wordle