Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘N’

Wordle fans continue to test themselves each day by trying to guess a five-letter word in up to six tries. While some days’ words can be easy to solve, others are more complicated, such as when an unusual word is the answer.

Repeated letters in the answer are especially annoying because of the way Wordle’s rules work. Whenever a word is guessed, its letters can be colored according to their presence in the correct answer and their position.

If a letter that is repeated in the answer appears in any guess, it will either be green, if the position is correct, or yellow, if the position is wrong. When the player hits one of the positions, it is easy to assume that is the only position of the letter and not test it again. The only possible way to know in advance if there is a repeated letter is to guess a word that uses the letter in two positions, and it is still necessary to hit one of its positions correctly so that they are both green and yellow.

The most common way to get a word right with repeated letters is to find out on the last few tries when there aren’t many answer options left. That’s why it’s important to keep an eye on the letters that have already been used and are not present in the correct answer, the gray letters, because a slip-up can mean a defeat.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5 letter words with ‘E’ and ‘I’ in them

If you’ve used your first guess and only found that the correct answer has the letters “E” and “N” but don’t know their places, here are some five-letter words with “E” and “N,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with “E” and “N” to try in Wordle