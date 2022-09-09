Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘H’

Wordle may seem like an easy game, but its simplicity hides some difficulties for players who have played it many times.

Words with repeated letters are especially challenging to find before final attempts. This happens by the way the tips are revealed to the players and the most common strategies used.

Each time a word is put to the test, the colors of the letters used can appear in yellow or green when they are present in the correct answer, but they can never appear in more than one color. This means that if a letter is repeated in the answer, it will either appear yellow or green, leaving the player with no clue about its duplicity.

Only when options are running out will the possibility of a repeated letter be considered. Then a word that has repeated letters must be tested so that one of them turns green and the other yellow. This is the color setting that shows the player the letter is repeated.

The best thing for situations like this is to adopt a strategy from the beginning of testing the most common letters as quickly as possible. The fewer letters repeated in the attempts, the sooner it will be possible to see there are repeated letters, and the more chances you will have to win.

Words like “SLATE” or “CARES” are good to start with, followed by words ending in “Y” with consonants that haven’t been used yet, like “PHONY”. This combination can mark colored letters while narrowing down a large number of answer choices.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘HA’, here are some five-letter words with ‘HA’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘H’ to try on Wordle

aahed

ached

aches

ahead

aheap

ahent

aleph

almeh

aruhe

ashed

ashen

ashes

ashet

bathe

beach

beath

beech

bekah

belah

belch

bench

berth

beths

bhels

boche

bohea

cache

caneh

chace

chafe

chape

chare

chase

chave

cheap

cheat

check

cheek

cheep

cheer

chefs

cheka

chela

chelp

chemo

chere

chert

chess

chest

cheth

chevy

chews

chewy

chide

chief

chiel

chile

chime

chine

chive

chode

choke

chore

chose

chuse

chute

chyle

chyme

cohoe

deash

death

delph

depth

derth

deshi

dhole

doeth

doseh

earth

eathe

eched

eches

echos

ehing

eight

elchi

ephah

ephas

ephod

ephor

epoch

ethal

ether

ethic

ethos

ethyl

eughs

evhoe

evohe

ewhow

fecht

fehme

fetch

fiche

flesh

foehn

fresh

gerah

ghees

ghest

gighe

hable

hacek

haded

hades

haems

haets

hajes

hakea

hakes

haled

haler

hales

halse

halve

hamed

hames

hance

hanse

haole

hared

harem

hares

haste

hated

hater

hates

hause

haute

haven

haver

haves

hawed

hawse

hayed

hayer

hayey

hayle

hazed

hazel

hazer

hazes

heads

heady

heald

heals

heame

heaps

heapy

heard

heare

hears

heart

heast

heath

heats

heave

heavy

heben

hebes

hecht

hecks

heder

hedge

hedgy

heeds

heedy

heels

heeze

hefte

hefts

hefty

heids

heigh

heils

heirs

heist

hejab

hejra

heled

heles

helio

helix

hello

hells

helms

helos

helot

helps

helve

hemal

hemes

hemic

hemin

hemps

hempy

hence

hends

henge

henna

henny

henry

hents

hepar

herbs

herby

herds

heres

herls

herma

herms

herns

heroe

heron

heros

herry

herse

hertz

herye

hesps

hests

hetes

heths

heuch

heugh

hevea

hewed

hewer

hewgh

hexad

hexed

hexer

hexes

hexyl

heyed

hided

hider

hides

hiems

hiked

hiker

hikes

hinge

hired

hiree

hirer

hires

hithe

hived

hiver

hives

hizen

hoaed

hoers

hogen

hohed

hoise

hoked

hokes

hokey

holed

holes

holey

homed

homer

homes

homey

homie

homme

honed

honer

hones

honey

hooey

hoove

hoped

hoper

hopes

horde

horme

horse

hosed

hosel

hosen

hoser

hoses

hosey

hotel

hoten

house

hovea

hoved

hovel

hoven

hover

hoves

howbe

howes

howre

hoxed

hoxes

hoyed

hoyle

huers

huger

hules

hyena

hyens

hykes

hyleg

hyles

hymen

hynde

hyped

hyper

hypes

hythe

iched

iches

ishes

ither

jehad

jehus

kaneh

keech

kehua

kench

ketch

kheda

kheth

khets

kithe

kythe

lathe

leach

leash

leech

lehrs

lehua

leish

letch

lethe

leuch

leugh

lithe

lythe

mache

mahoe

maneh

meath

meith

mensh

merch

meshy

metho

meths

miche

mohel

nache

neath

neigh

niche

obeah

ocher

oches

ochre

ohone

okehs

oohed

other

ouphe

owche

peach

pechs

peghs

perch

phage

phare

phase

pheer

phene

pheon

phese

phone

phyle

plesh

rache

rahed

raphe

rathe

reach

reech

rehab

rehem

retch

rewth

rheas

rheme

rheum

rhies

rhime

rhine

rhone

rhyme

rhyne

ruche

sadhe

saheb

sechs

selah

shade

shake

shale

shame

shape

share

shave

sheaf

sheal

shear

sheas

sheds

sheel

sheen

sheep

sheer

sheet

sheik

shelf

shell

shend

shent

sheol

sherd

shere

shets

sheva

shewn

shews

shied

shiel

shier

shies

shine

shire

shite

shive

shlep

shmek

shoed

shoer

shoes

shone

shope

shore

shote

shove

shred

shrew

shule

shute

shyer

sidhe

sieth

sithe

sythe

tache

teach

techs

techy

teeth

tehrs

tench

tenth

teths

teuch

teugh

thane

thebe

theca

theed

theek

thees

theft

thegn

theic

thein

their

thelf

thema

theme

thens

theow

there

therm

these

thesp

theta

thete

thews

thewy

thief

thine

thole

those

thrae

three

threw

throe

thyme

tithe

tophe

tythe

uneth

usher

vehme

vetch

wecht

weigh

welch

welsh

wench

wersh

whale

whare

wheal

whear

wheat

wheel

wheen

wheep

wheft

whelk

whelm

whelp

whens

where

whets

whews

wheys

while

whine

white

whole

whose

withe

yeahs

yecch

yechs

yechy

yrneh

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.