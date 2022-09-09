Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘H’

Wordle may seem like an easy game, but its simplicity hides some difficulties for players who have played it many times.
Words with repeated letters are especially challenging to find before final attempts. This happens by the way the tips are revealed to the players and the most common strategies used.
Each time a word is put to the test, the colors of the letters used can appear in yellow or green when they are present in the correct answer, but they can never appear in more than one color. This means that if a letter is repeated in the answer, it will either appear yellow or green, leaving the player with no clue about its duplicity.
Only when options are running out will the possibility of a repeated letter be considered. Then a word that has repeated letters must be tested so that one of them turns green and the other yellow. This is the color setting that shows the player the letter is repeated.
The best thing for situations like this is to adopt a strategy from the beginning of testing the most common letters as quickly as possible. The fewer letters repeated in the attempts, the sooner it will be possible to see there are repeated letters, and the more chances you will have to win.
Words like “SLATE” or “CARES” are good to start with, followed by words ending in “Y” with consonants that haven’t been used yet, like “PHONY”. This combination can mark colored letters while narrowing down a large number of answer choices.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘HA’, here are some five-letter words with ‘HA’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘H’ to try on Wordle
- aahed
- ached
- aches
- ahead
- aheap
- ahent
- aleph
- almeh
- aruhe
- ashed
- ashen
- ashes
- ashet
- bathe
- beach
- beath
- beech
- bekah
- belah
- belch
- bench
- berth
- beths
- bhels
- boche
- bohea
- cache
- caneh
- chace
- chafe
- chape
- chare
- chase
- chave
- cheap
- cheat
- check
- cheek
- cheep
- cheer
- chefs
- cheka
- chela
- chelp
- chemo
- chere
- chert
- chess
- chest
- cheth
- chevy
- chews
- chewy
- chide
- chief
- chiel
- chile
- chime
- chine
- chive
- chode
- choke
- chore
- chose
- chuse
- chute
- chyle
- chyme
- cohoe
- deash
- death
- delph
- depth
- derth
- deshi
- dhole
- doeth
- doseh
- earth
- eathe
- eched
- eches
- echos
- ehing
- eight
- elchi
- ephah
- ephas
- ephod
- ephor
- epoch
- ethal
- ether
- ethic
- ethos
- ethyl
- eughs
- evhoe
- evohe
- ewhow
- fecht
- fehme
- fetch
- fiche
- flesh
- foehn
- fresh
- gerah
- ghees
- ghest
- gighe
- hable
- hacek
- haded
- hades
- haems
- haets
- hajes
- hakea
- hakes
- haled
- haler
- hales
- halse
- halve
- hamed
- hames
- hance
- hanse
- haole
- hared
- harem
- hares
- haste
- hated
- hater
- hates
- hause
- haute
- haven
- haver
- haves
- hawed
- hawse
- hayed
- hayer
- hayey
- hayle
- hazed
- hazel
- hazer
- hazes
- heads
- heady
- heald
- heals
- heame
- heaps
- heapy
- heard
- heare
- hears
- heart
- heast
- heath
- heats
- heave
- heavy
- heben
- hebes
- hecht
- hecks
- heder
- hedge
- hedgy
- heeds
- heedy
- heels
- heeze
- hefte
- hefts
- hefty
- heids
- heigh
- heils
- heirs
- heist
- hejab
- hejra
- heled
- heles
- helio
- helix
- hello
- hells
- helms
- helos
- helot
- helps
- helve
- hemal
- hemes
- hemic
- hemin
- hemps
- hempy
- hence
- hends
- henge
- henna
- henny
- henry
- hents
- hepar
- herbs
- herby
- herds
- heres
- herls
- herma
- herms
- herns
- heroe
- heron
- heros
- herry
- herse
- hertz
- herye
- hesps
- hests
- hetes
- heths
- heuch
- heugh
- hevea
- hewed
- hewer
- hewgh
- hexad
- hexed
- hexer
- hexes
- hexyl
- heyed
- hided
- hider
- hides
- hiems
- hiked
- hiker
- hikes
- hinge
- hired
- hiree
- hirer
- hires
- hithe
- hived
- hiver
- hives
- hizen
- hoaed
- hoers
- hogen
- hohed
- hoise
- hoked
- hokes
- hokey
- holed
- holes
- holey
- homed
- homer
- homes
- homey
- homie
- homme
- honed
- honer
- hones
- honey
- hooey
- hoove
- hoped
- hoper
- hopes
- horde
- horme
- horse
- hosed
- hosel
- hosen
- hoser
- hoses
- hosey
- hotel
- hoten
- house
- hovea
- hoved
- hovel
- hoven
- hover
- hoves
- howbe
- howes
- howre
- hoxed
- hoxes
- hoyed
- hoyle
- huers
- huger
- hules
- hyena
- hyens
- hykes
- hyleg
- hyles
- hymen
- hynde
- hyped
- hyper
- hypes
- hythe
- iched
- iches
- ishes
- ither
- jehad
- jehus
- kaneh
- keech
- kehua
- kench
- ketch
- kheda
- kheth
- khets
- kithe
- kythe
- lathe
- leach
- leash
- leech
- lehrs
- lehua
- leish
- letch
- lethe
- leuch
- leugh
- lithe
- lythe
- mache
- mahoe
- maneh
- meath
- meith
- mensh
- merch
- meshy
- metho
- meths
- miche
- mohel
- nache
- neath
- neigh
- niche
- obeah
- ocher
- oches
- ochre
- ohone
- okehs
- oohed
- other
- ouphe
- owche
- peach
- pechs
- peghs
- perch
- phage
- phare
- phase
- pheer
- phene
- pheon
- phese
- phone
- phyle
- plesh
- rache
- rahed
- raphe
- rathe
- reach
- reech
- rehab
- rehem
- retch
- rewth
- rheas
- rheme
- rheum
- rhies
- rhime
- rhine
- rhone
- rhyme
- rhyne
- ruche
- sadhe
- saheb
- sechs
- selah
- shade
- shake
- shale
- shame
- shape
- share
- shave
- sheaf
- sheal
- shear
- sheas
- sheds
- sheel
- sheen
- sheep
- sheer
- sheet
- sheik
- shelf
- shell
- shend
- shent
- sheol
- sherd
- shere
- shets
- sheva
- shewn
- shews
- shied
- shiel
- shier
- shies
- shine
- shire
- shite
- shive
- shlep
- shmek
- shoed
- shoer
- shoes
- shone
- shope
- shore
- shote
- shove
- shred
- shrew
- shule
- shute
- shyer
- sidhe
- sieth
- sithe
- sythe
- tache
- teach
- techs
- techy
- teeth
- tehrs
- tench
- tenth
- teths
- teuch
- teugh
- thane
- thebe
- theca
- theed
- theek
- thees
- theft
- thegn
- theic
- thein
- their
- thelf
- thema
- theme
- thens
- theow
- there
- therm
- these
- thesp
- theta
- thete
- thews
- thewy
- thief
- thine
- thole
- those
- thrae
- three
- threw
- throe
- thyme
- tithe
- tophe
- tythe
- uneth
- usher
- vehme
- vetch
- wecht
- weigh
- welch
- welsh
- wench
- wersh
- whale
- whare
- wheal
- whear
- wheat
- wheel
- wheen
- wheep
- wheft
- whelk
- whelm
- whelp
- whens
- where
- whets
- whews
- wheys
- while
- whine
- white
- whole
- whose
- withe
- yeahs
- yecch
- yechs
- yechy
- yrneh
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.