Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘CH’

Wordle is a game that hits many players every day, each with their own way of playing. The important thing is to have fun and not give spoilers of the answers to those who haven’t played yet.

As each day brings a new secret word to discover, it’s only natural some days are harder than others. When less common words to be used in everyday life or words with repeated letters are the correct answers for example.

In these cases, it may be good to follow some strategies more than others.

Some of the most common strategies to use in Wordle are those that involve using all the vowels in a few tries to find out which ones are present in the word and then narrowing down the list of possibilities. Knowing words with mostly vowels is essential to apply this strategy.

Even the best strategies can fail some days. And if that day is today for you, who just discovered the correct answer has the letters ‘CH’, here are some five-letter words with ‘CH’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘CH’ to try on Wordle

ached

aches

achoo

aitch

ancho

archi

batch

beach

beech

belch

bench

birch

bitch

blech

botch

brach

broch

bunch

butch

cache

catch

chads

chafe

chaff

chain

chair

chais

chalk

champ

chams

chana

chang

chant

chaos

chape

chaps

chapt

chard

chare

chark

charm

charr

chars

chart

chary

chase

chasm

chats

chaws

chays

cheap

cheat

check

cheek

cheep

cheer

chefs

chela

chemo

chems

chert

chess

chest

cheth

chevy

chews

chewy

chiao

chias

chick

chico

chics

chide

chief

chiel

child

chile

chili

chill

chimb

chime

chimp

china

chine

ching

chino

chins

chips

chirk

chirm

chiro

chirp

chirr

chiru

chits

chive

chivy

chock

chocs

choil

choir

choke

choky

choli

chomp

chook

chops

chord

chore

chose

chott

chows

chubs

chuck

chufa

chuff

chugs

chump

chums

chunk

churl

churn

churr

chuse

chute

chyle

chyme

cinch

clach

coach

conch

cooch

couch

culch

curch

cutch

dacha

ditch

duchy

dunch

dutch

eched

eches

echos

epoch

fetch

fiche

fichu

filch

finch

fitch

gatch

gauch

ginch

gitch

gonch

gotch

gulch

hatch

heuch

hitch

hooch

hotch

hunch

hutch

ichor

itchy

kench

ketch

laich

lanch

larch

latch

leach

leech

letch

lichi

licht

loach

loche

lochs

lunch

lurch

lynch

mache

macho

machs

march

match

mechs

merch

miche

milch

mocha

mochi

mooch

mouch

mucho

mulch

munch

mutch

nacho

natch

niche

notch

nucha

ocher

oches

ochre

ochry

orach

pacha

parch

patch

peach

pechs

perch

pinch

pitch

poach

pooch

porch

pouch

psych

punch

ranch

ratch

reach

retch

roach

rotch

ruche

sauch

schav

schmo

schul

schwa

stich

synch

tache

tachs

teach

techs

techy

tench

teuch

titch

torch

touch

vetch

vichy

vouch

watch

wecht

welch

wench

which

winch

witch

yacht

yecch

yechs

yechy

yucch

zilch

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.