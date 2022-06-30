Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘CH’

Wordle is a game that hits many players every day, each with their own way of playing. The important thing is to have fun and not give spoilers of the answers to those who haven’t played yet.
As each day brings a new secret word to discover, it’s only natural some days are harder than others. When less common words to be used in everyday life or words with repeated letters are the correct answers for example.
In these cases, it may be good to follow some strategies more than others.
Some of the most common strategies to use in Wordle are those that involve using all the vowels in a few tries to find out which ones are present in the word and then narrowing down the list of possibilities. Knowing words with mostly vowels is essential to apply this strategy.
Even the best strategies can fail some days. And if that day is today for you, who just discovered the correct answer has the letters ‘CH’, here are some five-letter words with ‘CH’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘CH’ to try on Wordle
- ached
- aches
- achoo
- aitch
- ancho
- archi
- batch
- beach
- beech
- belch
- bench
- birch
- bitch
- blech
- botch
- brach
- broch
- bunch
- butch
- cache
- catch
- chads
- chafe
- chaff
- chain
- chair
- chais
- chalk
- champ
- chams
- chana
- chang
- chant
- chaos
- chape
- chaps
- chapt
- chard
- chare
- chark
- charm
- charr
- chars
- chart
- chary
- chase
- chasm
- chats
- chaws
- chays
- cheap
- cheat
- check
- cheek
- cheep
- cheer
- chefs
- chela
- chemo
- chems
- chert
- chess
- chest
- cheth
- chevy
- chews
- chewy
- chiao
- chias
- chick
- chico
- chics
- chide
- chief
- chiel
- child
- chile
- chili
- chill
- chimb
- chime
- chimp
- china
- chine
- ching
- chino
- chins
- chips
- chirk
- chirm
- chiro
- chirp
- chirr
- chiru
- chits
- chive
- chivy
- chock
- chocs
- choil
- choir
- choke
- choky
- choli
- chomp
- chook
- chops
- chord
- chore
- chose
- chott
- chows
- chubs
- chuck
- chufa
- chuff
- chugs
- chump
- chums
- chunk
- churl
- churn
- churr
- chuse
- chute
- chyle
- chyme
- cinch
- clach
- coach
- conch
- cooch
- couch
- culch
- curch
- cutch
- dacha
- ditch
- duchy
- dunch
- dutch
- eched
- eches
- echos
- epoch
- fetch
- fiche
- fichu
- filch
- finch
- fitch
- gatch
- gauch
- ginch
- gitch
- gonch
- gotch
- gulch
- hatch
- heuch
- hitch
- hooch
- hotch
- hunch
- hutch
- ichor
- itchy
- kench
- ketch
- laich
- lanch
- larch
- latch
- leach
- leech
- letch
- lichi
- licht
- loach
- loche
- lochs
- lunch
- lurch
- lynch
- mache
- macho
- machs
- march
- match
- mechs
- merch
- miche
- milch
- mocha
- mochi
- mooch
- mouch
- mucho
- mulch
- munch
- mutch
- nacho
- natch
- niche
- notch
- nucha
- ocher
- oches
- ochre
- ochry
- orach
- pacha
- parch
- patch
- peach
- pechs
- perch
- pinch
- pitch
- poach
- pooch
- porch
- pouch
- psych
- punch
- ranch
- ratch
- reach
- retch
- roach
- rotch
- ruche
- sauch
- schav
- schmo
- schul
- schwa
- stich
- synch
- tache
- tachs
- teach
- techs
- techy
- tench
- teuch
- titch
- torch
- touch
- vetch
- vichy
- vouch
- watch
- wecht
- welch
- wench
- which
- winch
- witch
- yacht
- yecch
- yechs
- yechy
- yucch
- zilch
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.