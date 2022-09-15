Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘B’ as the fourth letter

Wordle is a game that may be simple, but it has a certain strategic depth for those who know how to search.
One of the most common strategies for many players is to start with words that have many vowels. This is one of the safest ways to get at least one green letter on the first two attempts, as most answers have some vowel in them. But, if the correct answer is a word with no vowels or has repeated vowels, it may be a little more difficult to solve.
An extra tip for those who start testing vowels is to use words with the two most common vowels on the first attempt, “A” and “E”, like “ADIEU”, for example. This can end up saving you an attempt and making a difference in the end. If you can’t find any vowels, it might be a good idea to try words with a “Y”, like “PHONY”, as many words without vowels have that letter.
A different strategy, but not very common, is to transform the game into a kind of anagram. It’s impossible to do in Hard mode, but it’s one of the fastest ways to solve a Wordle. A list of words in which no letters are repeated is required. The easiest is to have a list with four words, like “FAINT”, “CHEVY”, “PLUMB”, and “SWORD”.
After using the list, regardless of the results for each individual word, it is possible that there are five yellow or green letters between them all. Then it will just use the last two attempts to find the correct answer by rearranging the letters found. You can use this strategy with a five-word list, but it’s even more unusual.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘O’ and ‘U’, here are some five-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘U’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘B’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle
- adobe
- adobo
- alibi
- ameba
- araba
- aroba
- bambi
- barbe
- barbs
- barby
- bibbs
- bilbo
- bilby
- bimbo
- blabs
- blebs
- blobs
- blubs
- boabs
- bobby
- bombe
- bombo
- bombs
- boobs
- booby
- bribe
- bubba
- bubby
- bulbs
- bumbo
- burbs
- busby
- cabby
- carbo
- carbs
- carby
- ceiba
- chibs
- chubs
- clubs
- cobbs
- cobby
- colby
- combe
- combi
- combo
- combs
- comby
- corbe
- corby
- crabs
- cribs
- cubby
- curbs
- dabba
- darbs
- daube
- daubs
- dauby
- debby
- derby
- dhobi
- dibbs
- diebs
- doabs
- dobby
- doobs
- dorba
- dorbs
- doubt
- drabs
- dribs
- drubs
- dsobo
- dubbo
- dumbo
- dumbs
- feebs
- flabs
- flubs
- flyby
- forbs
- forby
- frabs
- fribs
- fubby
- gabby
- gamba
- gambe
- gambo
- gambs
- garbe
- garbo
- garbs
- gerbe
- gleba
- glebe
- gleby
- glibs
- globe
- globi
- globs
- globy
- gobbi
- gobbo
- gobby
- gombo
- gooby
- grabs
- grebe
- grubs
- gumbo
- hamba
- herbs
- herby
- himbo
- hobby
- howbe
- hubby
- iambi
- iambs
- jambe
- jambo
- jambs
- jambu
- jembe
- jibbs
- jumbo
- jumby
- kembo
- kembs
- kerbs
- kibbe
- kibbi
- kimbo
- kirby
- knobs
- knubs
- kombu
- konbu
- krabs
- krubi
- lambs
- lamby
- lesbo
- limba
- limbi
- limbo
- limbs
- limby
- lobby
- looby
- mamba
- mambo
- mauby
- maybe
- mobby
- nimbi
- nimbs
- nobby
- nubby
- numbs
- oribi
- outby
- plebe
- plebs
- pombe
- probe
- probs
- rabbi
- rebbe
- ribby
- rubby
- rugby
- rumba
- rumbo
- samba
- sambo
- sauba
- scabs
- scuba
- sibbs
- simba
- slabs
- slobs
- slubb
- slubs
- snabs
- snebs
- snibs
- snobs
- snubs
- sorbo
- sorbs
- stabs
- stobs
- stubs
- subby
- swabs
- swobs
- sybbe
- tabby
- taube
- thebe
- timbo
- tombs
- trabs
- tribe
- tsuba
- tubby
- turbo
- urubu
- verbs
- warbs
- warby
- webby
- wembs
- wombs
- womby
- yabba
- yabby
- yerba
- yobbo
- zambo
- zimbi
- zimbs
- zombi
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.