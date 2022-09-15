Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘B’ as the fourth letter

Wordle is a game that may be simple, but it has a certain strategic depth for those who know how to search.

One of the most common strategies for many players is to start with words that have many vowels. This is one of the safest ways to get at least one green letter on the first two attempts, as most answers have some vowel in them. But, if the correct answer is a word with no vowels or has repeated vowels, it may be a little more difficult to solve.

An extra tip for those who start testing vowels is to use words with the two most common vowels on the first attempt, “A” and “E”, like “ADIEU”, for example. This can end up saving you an attempt and making a difference in the end. If you can’t find any vowels, it might be a good idea to try words with a “Y”, like “PHONY”, as many words without vowels have that letter.

A different strategy, but not very common, is to transform the game into a kind of anagram. It’s impossible to do in Hard mode, but it’s one of the fastest ways to solve a Wordle. A list of words in which no letters are repeated is required. The easiest is to have a list with four words, like “FAINT”, “CHEVY”, “PLUMB”, and “SWORD”.

After using the list, regardless of the results for each individual word, it is possible that there are five yellow or green letters between them all. Then it will just use the last two attempts to find the correct answer by rearranging the letters found. You can use this strategy with a five-word list, but it’s even more unusual.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘O’ and ‘U’, here are some five-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘U’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘B’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle

adobe

adobo

alibi

ameba

araba

aroba

bambi

barbe

barbs

barby

bibbs

bilbo

bilby

bimbo

blabs

blebs

blobs

blubs

boabs

bobby

bombe

bombo

bombs

boobs

booby

bribe

bubba

bubby

bulbs

bumbo

burbs

busby

cabby

carbo

carbs

carby

ceiba

chibs

chubs

clubs

cobbs

cobby

colby

combe

combi

combo

combs

comby

corbe

corby

crabs

cribs

cubby

curbs

dabba

darbs

daube

daubs

dauby

debby

derby

dhobi

dibbs

diebs

doabs

dobby

doobs

dorba

dorbs

doubt

drabs

dribs

drubs

dsobo

dubbo

dumbo

dumbs

feebs

flabs

flubs

flyby

forbs

forby

frabs

fribs

fubby

gabby

gamba

gambe

gambo

gambs

garbe

garbo

garbs

gerbe

gleba

glebe

gleby

glibs

globe

globi

globs

globy

gobbi

gobbo

gobby

gombo

gooby

grabs

grebe

grubs

gumbo

hamba

herbs

herby

himbo

hobby

howbe

hubby

iambi

iambs

jambe

jambo

jambs

jambu

jembe

jibbs

jumbo

jumby

kembo

kembs

kerbs

kibbe

kibbi

kimbo

kirby

knobs

knubs

kombu

konbu

krabs

krubi

lambs

lamby

lesbo

limba

limbi

limbo

limbs

limby

lobby

looby

mamba

mambo

mauby

maybe

mobby

nimbi

nimbs

nobby

nubby

numbs

oribi

outby

plebe

plebs

pombe

probe

probs

rabbi

rebbe

ribby

rubby

rugby

rumba

rumbo

samba

sambo

sauba

scabs

scuba

sibbs

simba

slabs

slobs

slubb

slubs

snabs

snebs

snibs

snobs

snubs

sorbo

sorbs

stabs

stobs

stubs

subby

swabs

swobs

sybbe

tabby

taube

thebe

timbo

tombs

trabs

tribe

tsuba

tubby

turbo

urubu

verbs

warbs

warby

webby

wembs

wombs

womby

yabba

yabby

yerba

yobbo

zambo

zimbi

zimbs

zombi

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.