Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘B’ and ‘E’

Wordle is so simple that many fans have created their own versions of the game. Many of them change the rules in some way or use the answers to create a specific theme.

For players who like Wordle as it is, but are looking for a little more difficulty, there’s Dordle and Quordle. Both games have the same basic rules, but add more attempts than the original six. That’s because the goal is to guess more than one word at the same time, using the same guesses.

Absurdle is an even harder version, perhaps the hardest of all, as the game is against the player. There is no limit on attempts here, but the game’s artificial intelligence will always make sure that the player receives the fewest hints possible while changing the answer each round to suit the new information.

Meanwhile, fans of other franchises have a lot of variety when it comes to Wordle. Many of these versions use different rules, exchanging the hints for characteristics instead of letters, for example. This is the case with Squirdle, the Wordle for those who love Pokémon. When guessing a Pokémon, its information is compared with the correct answer and the player discovers the result of this comparison.

If you still haven’t managed to finish today’s Wordle, you may have just discovered the letters “B” and “E,” without knowing their correct positions yet. In this case, we have a list of five-letter words with those letters arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘B’ and ‘E’ to try on Wordle