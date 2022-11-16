Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘B’

Wordle is a game that has many fans around the world. It is common that, while trying to find the right answer, they need a little help.

One of the most important factors for the success of the word game created by Josh Wardle was the engagement players had thanks to the ease of sharing the results of each game on social networks without spoilers.

All players have the same goal each day and must reach it in the same six attempts, but each uses their own words in the process. All this activity generates interest in how other people have done the same activity you are trying to do.

If you’re looking for the right answer but just know it contains the letter “B” somewhere, here’s a word list that might help.

Five-letter words with ‘B’ to try on Wordle