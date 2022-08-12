Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A,’ ‘E,’ and ‘L’

Since its Oct. 2021 release, the word-guessing puzzle Wordle has evolved into one of the most popular games in the world. Every day, countless players try to find the mystery word in less than six tries and share their progress online with friends in aesthetically pleasing square emoji grids.

Longtime players have developed their strategies to victory, usually involving a word or combination of words that should give you the most information from the start.

Some of the most popular are finding the vowels first and always starting with the same three or four words, though that varies depending on the person’s playstyle.

But none of the strategies work the same way every day, which means you might not get all the answers right away and feel stuck after a couple of guesses. If today you found an “A,” an “E,” and an “L” in yellow or green, you can say that more than half of the work is done. Now, there are only two letters left to find. Check out the list and the guide below for some inspiration and ideas of what to do next.

Five-letter words with “A,” “E,” and “L” to try on Wordle

ABELE

ABLED

ABLER

ABLES

ADDLE

AGILE

AGLEE

AGLET

AGLEY

AILED

AISLE

AKELA

ALANE

ALATE

ALDER

ALECS

ALEFS

ALEPH

ALERT

ALGAE

ALIEN

ALIKE

ALINE

ALIVE

ALKIE

ALLEE

ALLEY

ALMEH

ALMES

ALOES

ALONE

ALTER

AMBLE

AMOLE

AMPLE

ANELE

ANGEL

ANGLE

ANILE

ANKLE

ANOLE

APPEL

APPLE

AREAL

ARGLE

ARIEL

ARLES

ARTEL

AXELS

AXILE

AXLED

AXLES

AZOLE

BABEL

BAGEL

BALED

BALER

BALES

BEALS

BELAY

BELGA

BLADE

BLAME

BLARE

BLASE

BLATE

BLAZE

BLEAK

BLEAR

BLEAT

CABLE

CALVE

CAMEL

CARLE

CECAL

CELLA

CHELA

CLADE

CLAVE

CLEAN

CLEAR

CLEAT

DALES

DEALS

DEALT

DECAL

DEDAL

DELAY

DELTA

DWALE

EAGLE

EARLS

EARLY

EASEL

ECLAT

ELAIN

ELAND

ELANS

ELATE

EMAIL

EQUAL

EXALT

FABLE

FALSE

FARLE

FECAL

FELLA

FERAL

FETAL

FLAKE

FLAME

FLARE

FLEAM

FLEAS

GABLE

GALEA

GALED

GALES

GAVEL

GLACE

GLADE

GLARE

GLAZE

GLEAM

GLEAN

GLEBA

HALED

HALER

HALES

HALVE

HAZEL

HEALS

HEMAL

IDEAL

ILEAC

ILEAL

KALES

LABEL

LACED

LACER

LACES

LACEY

LADED

LADEN

LADER

LADES

LADLE

LAEVO

LAGER

LAKED

LAKER

LAKES

LAMED

LAMER

LAMES

LANCE

LANES

LAPEL

LAPSE

LAREE

LARES

LARGE

LASED

LASER

LASES

LATED

LATEN

LATER

LATEX

LATHE

LATKE

LATTE

LAVED

LAVER

LAVES

LAWED

LAXER

LAXES

LAYED

LAYER

LAZED

LAZES

LEACH

LEADS

LEADY

LEAFS

LEAFY

LEAKS

LEAKY

LEANS

LEANT

LEAPS

LEAPT

LEARN

LEARS

LEARY

LEASE

LEASH

LEAST

LEAVE

LEAVY

LEGAL

LEHUA

LEMAN

LEMMA

LEPTA

LEVAS

LIANE

LUTEA

LYASE

LYCEA

MACLE

MAILE

MALES

MAPLE

MEALS

MEALY

MEDAL

METAL

NALED

NAVEL

PADLE

PALEA

PALED

PALER

PALES

PALET

PANEL

PARLE

PEALS

PEARL

PEDAL

PELAU

PENAL

PEPLA

PETAL

PILEA

PLACE

PLAGE

PLANE

PLATE

PLEAD

PLEAS

PLEAT

PLENA

QUALE

RALES

RATEL

RAVEL

REALM

REALS

REGAL

RELAX

RELAY

RENAL

SABLE

SALEP

SALES

SALVE

SCALE

SEALS

SELAH

SELVA

SEPAL

SERAL

SETAL

SHALE

SHEAL

SLAKE

SLATE

SLAVE

SPALE

STALE

STEAL

STELA

SWALE

TABLE

TAELS

TALER

TALES

TEALS

TELAE

TELAR

TELIA

TEPAL

TESLA

ULEMA

ULNAE

UREAL

UVEAL

VALES

VALET

VALSE

VALUE

VALVE

VEALS

VEALY

VELAR

VENAL

WALED

WALER

WALES

WALIE

WEALD

WEALS

WHALE

WHEAL

ZEALS

ZOEAL

It may seem like there are still too many options, but the actual number for you will be much smaller than that. The first thing you need to do is check the position of the letters you found. For letters that came out yellow, cross out all words in which they appear in the same position; for letters that came out green, cross out all words in which they appear in different positions. You should also cross out all words with letters that came out gray in your previous guesses.

Now, with that out of the way, start looking for information about the remaining two letters. Some common consonants you can try include “G,” “M,” “N,” “R,” “S,” and “T.” It is best to include as many of them as you can in a single word, so as to not waste any of your precious future guesses.

Keep in mind Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer to the puzzle, even though those words are valid guesses, and that one of the letters you are looking for might be a repetition of any of the others.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).