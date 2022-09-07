Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘T’

Even players with good Wordle strategies can get stuck from time to time.

And that is a relatively normal thing to happen, because the amount of options in the dictionary simply cannot be covered in five or ten letters. Most of the popular strategies, for instance, involve starting with combinations of the most common letters in the alphabet.

Though that is a smart move and not a bad idea at all, it might leave you with a huge list of options after finding a couple of letters from the answer.

If the letters you found today are a starting “T” and an “A,” check out the list below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with “A” and starting with “T” to try on Wordle

TAALS

TAATA

TABBY

TABER

TABES

TABID

TABIS

TABLA

TABLE

TABOO

TABOR

TABUN

TABUS

TACAN

TACES

TACET

TACHE

TACHO

TACHS

TACIT

TACKS

TACKY

TACOS

TACTS

TAELS

TAFFY

TAFIA

TAGGY

TAGMA

TAHAS

TAHRS

TAIGA

TAIGS

TAIKO

TAILS

TAINS

TAINT

TAIRA

TAISH

TAITS

TAJES

TAKAS

TAKEN

TAKER

TAKES

TAKHI

TAKIN

TAKIS

TAKKY

TALAK

TALAQ

TALAR

TALAS

TALCS

TALCY

TALEA

TALER

TALES

TALKS

TALKY

TALLS

TALLY

TALMA

TALON

TALPA

TALUK

TALUS

TAMAL

TAMED

TAMER

TAMES

TAMIN

TAMIS

TAMMY

TAMPS

TANAS

TANGA

TANGI

TANGO

TANGS

TANGY

TANHS

TANKA

TANKS

TANKY

TANNA

TANSY

TANTI

TANTO

TANTY

TAPAS

TAPED

TAPEN

TAPER

TAPES

TAPET

TAPIR

TAPIS

TAPPA

TAPUS

TARAS

TARDO

TARDY

TARED

TARES

TARGA

TARGE

TARNS

TAROC

TAROK

TAROS

TAROT

TARPS

TARRE

TARRY

TARSI

TARTS

TARTY

TASAR

TASED

TASER

TASES

TASKS

TASSA

TASSE

TASSO

TASTE

TASTY

TATAR

TATER

TATES

TATHS

TATIE

TATOU

TATTS

TATTY

TATUS

TAUBE

TAULD

TAUNT

TAUON

TAUPE

TAUTS

TAVAH

TAVAS

TAVER

TAWAI

TAWAS

TAWED

TAWER

TAWIE

TAWNY

TAWSE

TAWTS

TAXED

TAXER

TAXES

TAXIS

TAXOL

TAXON

TAXOR

TAXUS

TAYRA

TAZZA

TAZZE

TEACH

TEADE

TEADS

TEAED

TEAKS

TEALS

TEAMS

TEARS

TEARY

TEASE

TEATS

TEAZE

TECTA

TEGUA

TELAE

TELIA

TENIA

TEPAL

TEPAS

TERAI

TERAS

TERGA

TERRA

TESLA

TESTA

TETRA

TEXAS

THACK

THAGI

THAIM

THALE

THALI

THANA

THANE

THANG

THANK

THANS

THANX

THARM

THARS

THAWS

THAWY

THECA

THEMA

THETA

THRAE

THRAW

THUJA

THUYA

TIANS

TIARA

TIARS

TIBIA

TICAL

TICCA

TIDAL

TIKAS

TIKKA

TILAK

TINAS

TINEA

TITAN

TOADS

TOADY

TOAST

TOAZE

TODAY

TOEAS

TOGAE

TOGAS

TOKAY

TOLAN

TOLAR

TOLAS

TOMAN

TOMIA

TONAL

TONGA

TONKA

TOPAZ

TORAH

TORAN

TORAS

TORTA

TOSAS

TOTAL

TRABS

TRACE

TRACK

TRACT

TRADE

TRADS

TRAGI

TRAIK

TRAIL

TRAIN

TRAIT

TRAMP

TRAMS

TRANK

TRANQ

TRANS

TRANT

TRAPE

TRAPS

TRAPT

TRASH

TRASS

TRATS

TRATT

TRAVE

TRAWL

TRAYF

TRAYS

TREAD

TREAT

TREFA

TREMA

TRIAC

TRIAD

TRIAL

TROAD

TROAK

TROAT

TRONA

TRYMA

TSADE

TSADI

TSARS

TSUBA

TUANS

TUART

TUATH

TUBAE

TUBAL

TUBAR

TUBAS

TUFAS

TUGRA

TUINA

TULPA

TUNAS

TWAES

TWAIN

TWALS

TWANG

TWANK

TWATS

TWAYS

TWEAK

TYPAL

TYRAN

TZARS

Because “A” is one of the most common letters in the English language, it is even more important to find out which letters fill the other three spaces in the word. In order to achieve that, you can use your next guesses and make sure you filter all the information you got from the previous ones. Letters that were already used but came out gray shouldn’t be re-used—that will cost you the space of a new one and slow your progress.

Instead, always choose new letters for your next guesses, starting from the most common ones. You can cross out all words with letters that came out gray, as well as with placements that came out yellow, and start from what is left on the list. Repeat the process of crossing out words that don’t fit your new criteria after each guess, updating your personal list, and slowly making your way through the alphabet.

Keep in mind one of the letters you’re looking for might be a repetition, but don’t consider that as a first option, and always check your personal list first.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).