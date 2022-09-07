Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘T’

Even players with good Wordle strategies can get stuck from time to time.
And that is a relatively normal thing to happen, because the amount of options in the dictionary simply cannot be covered in five or ten letters. Most of the popular strategies, for instance, involve starting with combinations of the most common letters in the alphabet.
Though that is a smart move and not a bad idea at all, it might leave you with a huge list of options after finding a couple of letters from the answer.
If the letters you found today are a starting “T” and an “A,” check out the list below for some ideas.
Five-letter words with “A” and starting with “T” to try on Wordle
- TAALS
- TAATA
- TABBY
- TABER
- TABES
- TABID
- TABIS
- TABLA
- TABLE
- TABOO
- TABOR
- TABUN
- TABUS
- TACAN
- TACES
- TACET
- TACHE
- TACHO
- TACHS
- TACIT
- TACKS
- TACKY
- TACOS
- TACTS
- TAELS
- TAFFY
- TAFIA
- TAGGY
- TAGMA
- TAHAS
- TAHRS
- TAIGA
- TAIGS
- TAIKO
- TAILS
- TAINS
- TAINT
- TAIRA
- TAISH
- TAITS
- TAJES
- TAKAS
- TAKEN
- TAKER
- TAKES
- TAKHI
- TAKIN
- TAKIS
- TAKKY
- TALAK
- TALAQ
- TALAR
- TALAS
- TALCS
- TALCY
- TALEA
- TALER
- TALES
- TALKS
- TALKY
- TALLS
- TALLY
- TALMA
- TALON
- TALPA
- TALUK
- TALUS
- TAMAL
- TAMED
- TAMER
- TAMES
- TAMIN
- TAMIS
- TAMMY
- TAMPS
- TANAS
- TANGA
- TANGI
- TANGO
- TANGS
- TANGY
- TANHS
- TANKA
- TANKS
- TANKY
- TANNA
- TANSY
- TANTI
- TANTO
- TANTY
- TAPAS
- TAPED
- TAPEN
- TAPER
- TAPES
- TAPET
- TAPIR
- TAPIS
- TAPPA
- TAPUS
- TARAS
- TARDO
- TARDY
- TARED
- TARES
- TARGA
- TARGE
- TARNS
- TAROC
- TAROK
- TAROS
- TAROT
- TARPS
- TARRE
- TARRY
- TARSI
- TARTS
- TARTY
- TASAR
- TASED
- TASER
- TASES
- TASKS
- TASSA
- TASSE
- TASSO
- TASTE
- TASTY
- TATAR
- TATER
- TATES
- TATHS
- TATIE
- TATOU
- TATTS
- TATTY
- TATUS
- TAUBE
- TAULD
- TAUNT
- TAUON
- TAUPE
- TAUTS
- TAVAH
- TAVAS
- TAVER
- TAWAI
- TAWAS
- TAWED
- TAWER
- TAWIE
- TAWNY
- TAWSE
- TAWTS
- TAXED
- TAXER
- TAXES
- TAXIS
- TAXOL
- TAXON
- TAXOR
- TAXUS
- TAYRA
- TAZZA
- TAZZE
- TEACH
- TEADE
- TEADS
- TEAED
- TEAKS
- TEALS
- TEAMS
- TEARS
- TEARY
- TEASE
- TEATS
- TEAZE
- TECTA
- TEGUA
- TELAE
- TELIA
- TENIA
- TEPAL
- TEPAS
- TERAI
- TERAS
- TERGA
- TERRA
- TESLA
- TESTA
- TETRA
- TEXAS
- THACK
- THAGI
- THAIM
- THALE
- THALI
- THANA
- THANE
- THANG
- THANK
- THANS
- THANX
- THARM
- THARS
- THAWS
- THAWY
- THECA
- THEMA
- THETA
- THRAE
- THRAW
- THUJA
- THUYA
- TIANS
- TIARA
- TIARS
- TIBIA
- TICAL
- TICCA
- TIDAL
- TIKAS
- TIKKA
- TILAK
- TINAS
- TINEA
- TITAN
- TOADS
- TOADY
- TOAST
- TOAZE
- TODAY
- TOEAS
- TOGAE
- TOGAS
- TOKAY
- TOLAN
- TOLAR
- TOLAS
- TOMAN
- TOMIA
- TONAL
- TONGA
- TONKA
- TOPAZ
- TORAH
- TORAN
- TORAS
- TORTA
- TOSAS
- TOTAL
- TRABS
- TRACE
- TRACK
- TRACT
- TRADE
- TRADS
- TRAGI
- TRAIK
- TRAIL
- TRAIN
- TRAIT
- TRAMP
- TRAMS
- TRANK
- TRANQ
- TRANS
- TRANT
- TRAPE
- TRAPS
- TRAPT
- TRASH
- TRASS
- TRATS
- TRATT
- TRAVE
- TRAWL
- TRAYF
- TRAYS
- TREAD
- TREAT
- TREFA
- TREMA
- TRIAC
- TRIAD
- TRIAL
- TROAD
- TROAK
- TROAT
- TRONA
- TRYMA
- TSADE
- TSADI
- TSARS
- TSUBA
- TUANS
- TUART
- TUATH
- TUBAE
- TUBAL
- TUBAR
- TUBAS
- TUFAS
- TUGRA
- TUINA
- TULPA
- TUNAS
- TWAES
- TWAIN
- TWALS
- TWANG
- TWANK
- TWATS
- TWAYS
- TWEAK
- TYPAL
- TYRAN
- TZARS
Because “A” is one of the most common letters in the English language, it is even more important to find out which letters fill the other three spaces in the word. In order to achieve that, you can use your next guesses and make sure you filter all the information you got from the previous ones. Letters that were already used but came out gray shouldn’t be re-used—that will cost you the space of a new one and slow your progress.
Instead, always choose new letters for your next guesses, starting from the most common ones. You can cross out all words with letters that came out gray, as well as with placements that came out yellow, and start from what is left on the list. Repeat the process of crossing out words that don’t fit your new criteria after each guess, updating your personal list, and slowly making your way through the alphabet.
Keep in mind one of the letters you’re looking for might be a repetition, but don’t consider that as a first option, and always check your personal list first.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).