Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘P’

Over the months since its release, Wordle has become an internet phenomenon and inspired several alternative versions. But the source of the trend still keeps an active player base.

Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which you must guess within six tries and a 24-hour timeframe if you decide to do so. There are no clues to start, but the letters you enter turn into clues by providing valuable information: they turn green if they’re in the correct position, yellow if they’re in the wrong position, and gray if they’re not part of the answer.

That means the best and most popular strategies for the game are planned around certain words, or word combinations, that you can guess first to get the most information.

Unfortunately, there are countless possibilities in the English language and strategies don’t work the same way every day, which means players might still feel stuck sometimes.

After having a couple of letters come out yellow, you might be feeling like you need an outside source of inspiration to know your options—especially when the letters you guessed correctly are so common, like the ones we usually start with. You are probably on the right path, but the sheer amount of options might be confusing.

If you found an “A” and a “P” in yellow or green somewhere in today’s word, check out the list and guide below for some ideas on what to do next.

Five-letter words with “A” and “P” to try in Wordle

ABAMP

ADAPT

ADEPT

ADOPT

AGAPE

ALEPH

ALPHA

AMPED

AMPLE

AMPLY

AMPUL

APACE

APART

APEAK

APEEK

APERS

APERY

APHID

APHIS

APIAN

APING

APISH

APNEA

APODS

APORT

APPAL

APPEL

APPLE

APPLY

APRES

APRON

APSES

APSIS

APTER

APTLY

AREPA

ARPEN

ASPEN

ASPER

ASPIC

ASPIS

ATAPS

ATOPY

ATRIP

BECAP

CAMPI

CAMPO

CAMPS

CAMPY

CAPED

CAPER

CAPES

CAPHS

CAPIZ

CAPON

CAPOS

CAPOT

CAPRI

CAPUT

CARPI

CARPS

CHAMP

CHAPE

CHAPS

CHAPT

CHEAP

CLAMP

CLAPS

CLAPT

CLASP

COAPT

COPAL

COPAY

COPRA

CRAMP

CRAPE

CRAPS

CULPA

CUPPA

DAMPS

DOPAS

DRAPE

EPACT

EPHAH

EPHAS

ETAPE

EXPAT

FLAPS

FRAPS

GALOP

GAMPS

GAPED

GAPER

GAPES

GAPPY

GASPS

GAWPS

GRAMP

GRAPE

GRAPH

GRAPY

GRASP

HAPAX

HAPLY

HAPPI

HAPPY

HARPS

HARPY

HASPS

HEAPS

HEAPY

HOPAK

HYPHA

INAPT

JALAP

JALOP

JAPAN

JAPED

JAPER

JAPES

JAUPS

KALPA

KAPAS

KAPHS

KAPOK

KAPOW

KAPPA

KAPUS

KAPUT

KHAPH

KIPPA

KNAPS

KOPPA

LAMPS

LAPEL

LAPIN

LAPIS

LAPSE

LAYUP

LEAPS

LEAPT

LEPTA

LIMPA

LIPAS

MAPLE

MILPA

NAPAS

NAPES

NAPPA

NAPPE

NAPPY

NEAPS

NIPAS

NOPAL

OKAPI

OPAHS

OPALS

OPERA

PAANS

PACAS

PACED

PACER

PACES

PACEY

PACHA

PACKS

PACTS

PADDY

PADIS

PADLE

PADRE

PADRI

PAEAN

PAEON

PAGAN

PAGED

PAGER

PAGES

PAGOD

PAIKS

PAILS

PAINS

PAINT

PAIRS

PAISA

PAISE

PALEA

PALED

PALER

PALES

PALET

PALIS

PALLS

PALLY

PALMS

PALMY

PALPI

PALPS

PALSA

PALSY

PAMPA

PANDA

PANDY

PANED

PANEL

PANES

PANGA

PANGS

PANIC

PANNE

PANSY

PANTO

PANTS

PANTY

PAPAL

PAPAS

PAPAW

PAPER

PAPPI

PAPPY

PARAE

PARAS

PARCH

PARDI

PARDS

PARDY

PARED

PAREN

PAREO

PARER

PARES

PAREU

PARGE

PARGO

PARIS

PARKA

PARKS

PARKY

PARLE

PAROL

PARRS

PARRY

PARSE

PARTS

PARTY

PARVE

PARVO

PASEO

PASES

PASHA

PASHM

PASKA

PASSE

PASTA

PASTE

PASTS

PASTY

PATCH

PATED

PATEN

PATER

PATES

PATHS

PATIN

PATIO

PATLY

PATSY

PATTY

PAUAS

PAUSE

PAVAN

PAVED

PAVER

PAVES

PAVID

PAVIN

PAVIS

PAWED

PAWER

PAWKY

PAWLS

PAWNS

PAXES

PAYED

PAYEE

PAYER

PAYOR

PEACE

PEACH

PEAGE

PEAGS

PEAKS

PEAKY

PEALS

PEANS

PEARL

PEARS

PEART

PEASE

PEATS

PEATY

PEAVY

PECAN

PEDAL

PEKAN

PELAU

PENAL

PENNA

PEPLA

PEREA

PETAL

PHAGE

PHASE

PHIAL

PHYLA

PIANI

PIANO

PIANS

PIBAL

PICAL

PICAS

PIETA

PIKAS

PILAF

PILAR

PILAU

PILAW

PILEA

PIMAS

PINAS

PINNA

PINTA

PIPAL

PIPAS

PITAS

PITTA

PIZZA

PLACE

PLACK

PLAGE

PLAID

PLAIN

PLAIT

PLANE

PLANK

PLANS

PLANT

PLASH

PLASM

PLATE

PLATS

PLATY

PLAYA

PLAYS

PLAZA

PLEAD

PLEAS

PLEAT

PLENA

PLICA

POACH

PODIA

POLAR

POLKA

POOJA

POOKA

POPPA

PRAAM

PRAHU

PRAMS

PRANA

PRANG

PRANK

PRAOS

PRASE

PRATE

PRATS

PRAUS

PRAWN

PRAYS

PRESA

PRIMA

PROAS

PRUTA

PSALM

PSHAW

PSOAE

PSOAI

PSOAS

PUCKA

PUJAH

PUJAS

PUKKA

PULAO

PULAS

PULKA

PUMAS

PUNAS

PUNKA

PUPAE

PUPAL

PUPAS

PURDA

PYRAN

PZAZZ

QAPIK

RALPH

RAMPS

RAPHE

RAPID

RASPS

RASPY

REAPS

RECAP

REMAP

REPAY

SALEP

SALPA

SALPS

SAMPS

SAPID

SAPOR

SAPPY

SCALP

SCAMP

SCAPE

SCARP

SCAUP

SCOPA

SCRAP

SEPAL

SEPIA

SEPTA

SHAPE

SHARP

SLAPS

SNAPS

SNEAP

SOAPS

SOAPY

SPACE

SPACY

SPADE

SPADO

SPAED

SPAES

SPAHI

SPAIL

SPAIT

SPAKE

SPALE

SPALL

SPAMS

SPANG

SPANK

SPANS

SPARE

SPARK

SPARS

SPASM

SPATE

SPATS

SPAWN

SPAYS

SPEAK

SPEAN

SPEAR

SPICA

SPLAT

SPLAY

SPRAG

SPRAT

SPRAY

SPUTA

STAMP

STAPH

STRAP

STUPA

SUPRA

SWAMP

SWAPS

TAMPS

TAPAS

TAPED

TAPER

TAPES

TAPIR

TAPIS

TARPS

TAUPE

TEPAL

TEPAS

TOPAZ

TRAMP

TRAPS

TRAPT

TYPAL

ULPAN

UNAPT

UNCAP

VAMPS

VAMPY

VAPED

VAPER

VAPES

VAPID

VAPOR

WARPS

WASPS

WASPY

WATAP

WHAPS

WHAUP

WRAPS

WRAPT

YAPOK

YAPON

YAPPY

YAUPS

YAWPS

ZAPPY

ZUPPA

Because those two are such common letters, the key to getting the answer right is finding the other three letters in the word. Start from the most likely, like “E,” “L,” “O,” “R,” “S,” or “T,” and use as many new letters as you can in the same word—avoid re-using the ones that came out gray in previous guesses, because they will add no new information.

Also, remember Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer to the puzzle, though they are valid guesses. Watch out for them if you don’t have any guesses to waste.

If the letters you guessed correctly came out green, cross out all the words on the list that do not contain them in the correct position. That gives you a better idea of what you are actually working with and where the new letters should be. If they came out yellow, make sure they are not in the same position as before in new guesses as well.

Lastly, keep in mind at least one of the letters might be repeated. It might be one of the new ones, or even the “A” or “P.” When nothing seems to be working, remember that alternative.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).