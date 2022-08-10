Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘P’

Over the months since its release, Wordle has become an internet phenomenon and inspired several alternative versions. But the source of the trend still keeps an active player base.
Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which you must guess within six tries and a 24-hour timeframe if you decide to do so. There are no clues to start, but the letters you enter turn into clues by providing valuable information: they turn green if they’re in the correct position, yellow if they’re in the wrong position, and gray if they’re not part of the answer.
That means the best and most popular strategies for the game are planned around certain words, or word combinations, that you can guess first to get the most information.
Unfortunately, there are countless possibilities in the English language and strategies don’t work the same way every day, which means players might still feel stuck sometimes.
After having a couple of letters come out yellow, you might be feeling like you need an outside source of inspiration to know your options—especially when the letters you guessed correctly are so common, like the ones we usually start with. You are probably on the right path, but the sheer amount of options might be confusing.
If you found an “A” and a “P” in yellow or green somewhere in today’s word, check out the list and guide below for some ideas on what to do next.
Five-letter words with “A” and “P” to try in Wordle
- ABAMP
- ADAPT
- ADEPT
- ADOPT
- AGAPE
- ALEPH
- ALPHA
- AMPED
- AMPLE
- AMPLY
- AMPUL
- APACE
- APART
- APEAK
- APEEK
- APERS
- APERY
- APHID
- APHIS
- APIAN
- APING
- APISH
- APNEA
- APODS
- APORT
- APPAL
- APPEL
- APPLE
- APPLY
- APRES
- APRON
- APSES
- APSIS
- APTER
- APTLY
- AREPA
- ARPEN
- ASPEN
- ASPER
- ASPIC
- ASPIS
- ATAPS
- ATOPY
- ATRIP
- BECAP
- CAMPI
- CAMPO
- CAMPS
- CAMPY
- CAPED
- CAPER
- CAPES
- CAPHS
- CAPIZ
- CAPON
- CAPOS
- CAPOT
- CAPRI
- CAPUT
- CARPI
- CARPS
- CHAMP
- CHAPE
- CHAPS
- CHAPT
- CHEAP
- CLAMP
- CLAPS
- CLAPT
- CLASP
- COAPT
- COPAL
- COPAY
- COPRA
- CRAMP
- CRAPE
- CRAPS
- CULPA
- CUPPA
- DAMPS
- DOPAS
- DRAPE
- EPACT
- EPHAH
- EPHAS
- ETAPE
- EXPAT
- FLAPS
- FRAPS
- GALOP
- GAMPS
- GAPED
- GAPER
- GAPES
- GAPPY
- GASPS
- GAWPS
- GRAMP
- GRAPE
- GRAPH
- GRAPY
- GRASP
- HAPAX
- HAPLY
- HAPPI
- HAPPY
- HARPS
- HARPY
- HASPS
- HEAPS
- HEAPY
- HOPAK
- HYPHA
- INAPT
- JALAP
- JALOP
- JAPAN
- JAPED
- JAPER
- JAPES
- JAUPS
- KALPA
- KAPAS
- KAPHS
- KAPOK
- KAPOW
- KAPPA
- KAPUS
- KAPUT
- KHAPH
- KIPPA
- KNAPS
- KOPPA
- LAMPS
- LAPEL
- LAPIN
- LAPIS
- LAPSE
- LAYUP
- LEAPS
- LEAPT
- LEPTA
- LIMPA
- LIPAS
- MAPLE
- MILPA
- NAPAS
- NAPES
- NAPPA
- NAPPE
- NAPPY
- NEAPS
- NIPAS
- NOPAL
- OKAPI
- OPAHS
- OPALS
- OPERA
- PAANS
- PACAS
- PACED
- PACER
- PACES
- PACEY
- PACHA
- PACKS
- PACTS
- PADDY
- PADIS
- PADLE
- PADRE
- PADRI
- PAEAN
- PAEON
- PAGAN
- PAGED
- PAGER
- PAGES
- PAGOD
- PAIKS
- PAILS
- PAINS
- PAINT
- PAIRS
- PAISA
- PAISE
- PALEA
- PALED
- PALER
- PALES
- PALET
- PALIS
- PALLS
- PALLY
- PALMS
- PALMY
- PALPI
- PALPS
- PALSA
- PALSY
- PAMPA
- PANDA
- PANDY
- PANED
- PANEL
- PANES
- PANGA
- PANGS
- PANIC
- PANNE
- PANSY
- PANTO
- PANTS
- PANTY
- PAPAL
- PAPAS
- PAPAW
- PAPER
- PAPPI
- PAPPY
- PARAE
- PARAS
- PARCH
- PARDI
- PARDS
- PARDY
- PARED
- PAREN
- PAREO
- PARER
- PARES
- PAREU
- PARGE
- PARGO
- PARIS
- PARKA
- PARKS
- PARKY
- PARLE
- PAROL
- PARRS
- PARRY
- PARSE
- PARTS
- PARTY
- PARVE
- PARVO
- PASEO
- PASES
- PASHA
- PASHM
- PASKA
- PASSE
- PASTA
- PASTE
- PASTS
- PASTY
- PATCH
- PATED
- PATEN
- PATER
- PATES
- PATHS
- PATIN
- PATIO
- PATLY
- PATSY
- PATTY
- PAUAS
- PAUSE
- PAVAN
- PAVED
- PAVER
- PAVES
- PAVID
- PAVIN
- PAVIS
- PAWED
- PAWER
- PAWKY
- PAWLS
- PAWNS
- PAXES
- PAYED
- PAYEE
- PAYER
- PAYOR
- PEACE
- PEACH
- PEAGE
- PEAGS
- PEAKS
- PEAKY
- PEALS
- PEANS
- PEARL
- PEARS
- PEART
- PEASE
- PEATS
- PEATY
- PEAVY
- PECAN
- PEDAL
- PEKAN
- PELAU
- PENAL
- PENNA
- PEPLA
- PEREA
- PETAL
- PHAGE
- PHASE
- PHIAL
- PHYLA
- PIANI
- PIANO
- PIANS
- PIBAL
- PICAL
- PICAS
- PIETA
- PIKAS
- PILAF
- PILAR
- PILAU
- PILAW
- PILEA
- PIMAS
- PINAS
- PINNA
- PINTA
- PIPAL
- PIPAS
- PITAS
- PITTA
- PIZZA
- PLACE
- PLACK
- PLAGE
- PLAID
- PLAIN
- PLAIT
- PLANE
- PLANK
- PLANS
- PLANT
- PLASH
- PLASM
- PLATE
- PLATS
- PLATY
- PLAYA
- PLAYS
- PLAZA
- PLEAD
- PLEAS
- PLEAT
- PLENA
- PLICA
- POACH
- PODIA
- POLAR
- POLKA
- POOJA
- POOKA
- POPPA
- PRAAM
- PRAHU
- PRAMS
- PRANA
- PRANG
- PRANK
- PRAOS
- PRASE
- PRATE
- PRATS
- PRAUS
- PRAWN
- PRAYS
- PRESA
- PRIMA
- PROAS
- PRUTA
- PSALM
- PSHAW
- PSOAE
- PSOAI
- PSOAS
- PUCKA
- PUJAH
- PUJAS
- PUKKA
- PULAO
- PULAS
- PULKA
- PUMAS
- PUNAS
- PUNKA
- PUPAE
- PUPAL
- PUPAS
- PURDA
- PYRAN
- PZAZZ
- QAPIK
- RALPH
- RAMPS
- RAPHE
- RAPID
- RASPS
- RASPY
- REAPS
- RECAP
- REMAP
- REPAY
- SALEP
- SALPA
- SALPS
- SAMPS
- SAPID
- SAPOR
- SAPPY
- SCALP
- SCAMP
- SCAPE
- SCARP
- SCAUP
- SCOPA
- SCRAP
- SEPAL
- SEPIA
- SEPTA
- SHAPE
- SHARP
- SLAPS
- SNAPS
- SNEAP
- SOAPS
- SOAPY
- SPACE
- SPACY
- SPADE
- SPADO
- SPAED
- SPAES
- SPAHI
- SPAIL
- SPAIT
- SPAKE
- SPALE
- SPALL
- SPAMS
- SPANG
- SPANK
- SPANS
- SPARE
- SPARK
- SPARS
- SPASM
- SPATE
- SPATS
- SPAWN
- SPAYS
- SPEAK
- SPEAN
- SPEAR
- SPICA
- SPLAT
- SPLAY
- SPRAG
- SPRAT
- SPRAY
- SPUTA
- STAMP
- STAPH
- STRAP
- STUPA
- SUPRA
- SWAMP
- SWAPS
- TAMPS
- TAPAS
- TAPED
- TAPER
- TAPES
- TAPIR
- TAPIS
- TARPS
- TAUPE
- TEPAL
- TEPAS
- TOPAZ
- TRAMP
- TRAPS
- TRAPT
- TYPAL
- ULPAN
- UNAPT
- UNCAP
- VAMPS
- VAMPY
- VAPED
- VAPER
- VAPES
- VAPID
- VAPOR
- WARPS
- WASPS
- WASPY
- WATAP
- WHAPS
- WHAUP
- WRAPS
- WRAPT
- YAPOK
- YAPON
- YAPPY
- YAUPS
- YAWPS
- ZAPPY
- ZUPPA
Because those two are such common letters, the key to getting the answer right is finding the other three letters in the word. Start from the most likely, like “E,” “L,” “O,” “R,” “S,” or “T,” and use as many new letters as you can in the same word—avoid re-using the ones that came out gray in previous guesses, because they will add no new information.
Also, remember Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer to the puzzle, though they are valid guesses. Watch out for them if you don’t have any guesses to waste.
If the letters you guessed correctly came out green, cross out all the words on the list that do not contain them in the correct position. That gives you a better idea of what you are actually working with and where the new letters should be. If they came out yellow, make sure they are not in the same position as before in new guesses as well.
Lastly, keep in mind at least one of the letters might be repeated. It might be one of the new ones, or even the “A” or “P.” When nothing seems to be working, remember that alternative.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).