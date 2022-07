Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘H’

After playing Wordle every day for a while, most longtime players have found or developed strategies that fit their playstyle.

Their effectiveness will vary from day to day because no strategy can work the same way for all of the possible words in the game. That means even the best can get stuck at times, with no idea what to guess next after finding a couple of letters from the answer.

If that is happening to you today after having an “A” and an “H” come out green or yellow somewhere in the word, you might need some inspiration for your next guesses. Check out the list below to find words that fit the criteria, as well as the guide that follows it to know what your next steps toward the answer could be.

Five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘H’ to try on Wordle

AAHED

AARGH

ABASH

ABHOR

ABMHO

ABOHM

ACHED

ACHES

ACHOO

AGHAS

AHEAD

AHING

AHOLD

AHULL

AIRTH

AITCH

ALEPH

ALMAH

ALMEH

ALOHA

ALPHA

ALTHO

AMAHS

ANCHO

ANKHS

APHID

APHIS

APISH

ARCHI

ARHAT

ASHED

ASHEN

ASHES

AUGHT

AWASH

AYAHS

AZOTH

BAHTS

BAITH

BATCH

BATHE

BATHS

BEACH

BHAJI

BHANG

BIMAH

BLAHS

BOHEA

BRACH

BRASH

CACHE

CAHOW

CAPHS

CATCH

CHADS

CHAFE

CHAFF

CHAIN

CHAIR

CHAIS

CHALK

CHAMP

CHAMS

CHANA

CHANG

CHANT

CHAOS

CHAPE

CHAPS

CHAPT

CHARD

CHARE

CHARK

CHARM

CHARR

CHARS

CHART

CHARY

CHASE

CHASM

CHATS

CHAWS

CHAYS

CHEAP

CHEAT

CHELA

CHIAO

CHIAS

CHICA

CHINA

CHUFA

CLACH

CLASH

COACH

CRASH

DACHA

DAHLS

DASHI

DASHY

DEASH

DEATH

DHAKS

DHALS

DOSHA

EARTH

EPHAH

EPHAS

FAITH

FAUGH

FLASH

GALAH

GARTH

GATCH

GAUCH

GERAH

GHAST

GHATS

GHAUT

GHAZI

GNASH

GRAPH

HAAFS

HAARS

HABIT

HABUS

HACEK

HACKS

HADAL

HADED

HADES

HADJI

HADST

HAEMS

HAETS

HAFIZ

HAFTS

HAHAS

HAICK

HAIKA

HAIKS

HAIKU

HAILS

HAINT

HAIRS

HAIRY

HAJES

HAJIS

HAJJI

HAKES

HAKIM

HAKUS

HALAL

HALED

HALER

HALES

HALID

HALLO

HALLS

HALMA

HALMS

HALON

HALOS

HALTS

HALVA

HALVE

HALWA

HAMAL

HAMES

HAMMY

HAMZA

HANCE

HANDS

HANDY

HANGS

HANKS

HANKY

HANSA

HANSE

HANTS

HAPAX

HAPLY

HAPPI

HAPPY

HARAM

HARDS

HARDY

HARED

HAREM

HARES

HARKS

HARLS

HARMS

HARPS

HARPY

HARRY

HARSH

HARTS

HASPS

HASTE

HASTY

HATCH

HATED

HATER

HATES

HAUGH

HAULM

HAULS

HAUNT

HAUTE

HAVEN

HAVER

HAVES

HAVOC

HAWED

HAWKS

HAWSE

HAYED

HAYER

HAYEY

HAZAN

HAZED

HAZEL

HAZER

HAZES

HEADS

HEADY

HEALS

HEAPS

HEAPY

HEARD

HEARS

HEART

HEATH

HEATS

HEAVE

HEAVY

HEMAL

HENNA

HERMA

HEVEA

HEXAD

HIJAB

HIJRA

HILAR

HOAGY

HOARD

HOARS

HOARY

HODAD

HOGAN

HOLLA

HOMAS

HONAN

HONDA

HOOKA

HOPAK

HORAH

HORAL

HORAS

HOSTA

HOYAS

HULAS

HUMAN

HUZZA

HYDRA

HYENA

HYLAS

HYPHA

HYRAX

IHRAM

JEHAD

JIHAD

KAPHS

KASHA

KHADI

KHAFS

KHAKI

KHANS

KHAPH

KHATS

KHEDA

LAHAL

LAHAR

LAICH

LAIGH

LAITH

LAKHS

LANCH

LARCH

LATCH

LATHE

LATHI

LATHS

LATHY

LAUGH

LEACH

LEASH

LEHUA

LOACH

LOATH

LOTAH

MACHE

MACHO

MACHS

MAHOE

MAHUA

MAHWA

MARCH

MARSH

MASHY

MATCH

MATHS

MOCHA

MYNAH

NACHO

NATCH

NEATH

NIKAH

NUCHA

OATHS

OBEAH

ODAHS

OGHAM

OHIAS

OPAHS

ORACH

PACHA

PARCH

PASHA

PASHM

PATCH

PATHS

PEACH

PHAGE

PHASE

PHIAL

PHYLA

PLASH

POACH

PRAHU

PSHAW

PUJAH

QUASH

RAJAH

RALPH

RANCH

RAPHE

RATCH

RATHE

RAYAH

REACH

REHAB

RHEAS

RHYTA

ROACH

SADHE

SADHU

SAHIB

SAITH

SANGH

SAUCH

SAUGH

SCHAV

SCHWA

SELAH

SHACK

SHADE

SHADS

SHADY

SHAFT

SHAGS

SHAHS

SHAKE

SHAKO

SHAKY

SHALE

SHALL

SHALT

SHALY

SHAME

SHAMS

SHANK

SHAPE

SHARD

SHARE

SHARK

SHARN

SHARP

SHAUL

SHAVE

SHAWL

SHAWM

SHAWN

SHAWS

SHAYS

SHEAF

SHEAL

SHEAR

SHEAS

SHIVA

SHOAL

SHOAT

SHURA

SHWAS

SLASH

SMASH

SNASH

SNATH

SPAHI

STAPH

STASH

SUBAH

SURAH

SWASH

SWATH

TACHE

TACHS

TAHRS

TEACH

THACK

THALI

THANE

THANK

THARM

THAWS

THECA

THETA

THRAW

THUJA

THUYA

TORAH

TRASH

UHLAN

UMMAH

UNHAT

WAHOO

WASHY

WATCH

WAUGH

WHACK

WHALE

WHAMO

WHAMS

WHANG

WHAPS

WHARF

WHATS

WHAUP

WHEAL

WHEAT

WHYDA

WISHA

WRATH

YACHT

YAHOO

YEAHS

Betting on the presence of another vowel might not be the best strategy for this specific combination, but it is still smart to check. Spread other vowels like “E,” “I,” and “O” over your next guesses, paired with some of the most common consonants, like “L,” “P,” “R,” and “S.” That should give you enough information to, at least, guess the Wordle answer by elimination. Keep in mind that, while plural forms ending in “S” are valid guesses to input, none of them will be chosen as the word of the day.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).