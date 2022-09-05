Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘WH’

Wordle had a simple goal, to guess a five-word word that changes every day. But each person has only six tries to get it right, and the only clues available are the letters of words that have already been used.

It is an intuitive game that is easy to learn while playing and anyone can easily access the New York Times website from their computer or mobile device.

However, it’s tough when the correct answer has repeated letters, because is hard to know about it until the final attempts.

Some tips and tricks can help any player, but sometimes a more elaborate strategy may be needed.

The ideal way to start guessing is to use words that have the most common letters, as you don’t know what the secret word is. The most common vowels are ‘A’ and ‘E’ and the most common letters, in general, are ‘R’ and ‘T’, so some of the best words to start Wordle are ‘CARES’, ‘ARISE’, and ‘SLATE’. In addition to owning these letters, they are also occupying positions that might be the correct ones for many answers, which increases the chances that the letters in Wordle will turn green after guessing.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘WH’ at the beginning, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘WH’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘WH’ to try on Wordle

whack

whale

whamo

whams

whang

whaps

whare

wharf

whata

whats

whaup

whaur

wheal

whear

wheat

wheel

wheen

wheep

wheft

whelk

whelm

whelp

whens

where

whets

whews

wheys

which

whids

whiff

whift

whigs

while

whilk

whims

whine

whins

whiny

whips

whipt

whirl

whirr

whirs

whish

whisk

whiss

whist

white

whits

whity

whizz

whole

whomp

whoof

whoop

whoot

whops

whore

whorl

whort

whose

whoso

whump

whups

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.