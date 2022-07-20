Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘TRI’

Wordle is a game that challenges its players every day to discover a different five-letter secret word and the only clues available are the letters used in previous attempts.

Definitely, there are some tips and tricks that can help in general but the first word guessed doesn’t have any clues so many players look for the best way to start the game. A good initial guess can bring victory in a few attempts. On the other hand, a wrong initial word and you may have to use more tries than expected.

The ideal way to start guessing is to use words that have the most common letters, as you don’t know what the secret word is. The most common vowels in English are ‘A’ and ‘E’ and the most common letters, in general, are ‘R’ and ‘T’, so some of the best words to start Wordle are ‘CARES’, ‘ARISE’ and ‘SLATE’. In addition to owning these letters, they are also occupying positions that might be the correct ones for many answers, which increases the chances of the letters in Wordle turning green after guessing them.

If you could only figure out that the correct answer starts with the letters ‘TRI’, but you don’t know what to guess next, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘TRI’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘TRI’ to try on Wordle

triac

triad

trial

tribe

trice

trick

tried

trier

tries

trigo

trigs

trike

trill

trims

trine

triol

trios

tripe

trips

trite

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.