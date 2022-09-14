Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘TH’

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle in 2021 and the goal is to guess five-letter words before the six guesses run out. With each new attempt, more hints are given according to the words that were tried before, following the Mastermind game style.

After the success of Wordle, many other versions inspired by the original were created by fans.

Some of the more popular versions are the ones that make players guess more words at once. Dordle and Quordle are the most common. Respectively, these versions have players trying to solve two and four words at the same time.

Another factor much loved by new fans of word games is that these versions also have a mode that allows you to play several times a day with new random words.

Those who like specific themes can have fun with unique versions, like Squirdle which is made for Pokémon fans, and its players have to guess who a Pokémon is with specific information about each one, instead of letters.

Nerdle uses numbers instead of letters and your players have to guess a real equation from the numbers and signs in their correct positions.

Heardle was a popular musical version that had players guessing songs based on just one snippet. As attempts were lost, the track got longer. But it caught Spotify’s attention and has since been temporarily offline.

Regardless of how many versions you plan on playing, gamers still struggle to solve the classic Wordle. If you’ve managed to figure out that the secret word has the letters “TH” at the beginning, but you don’t know what to try next, here are some five-letter words that start with “TH”, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do. to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘TH’ to try on Wordle

thack

thagi

thaim

thali

thana

thane

thank

thans

tharm

thars

thaws

thawy

thebe

theca

theed

theek

thees

theft

thegn

theic

thein

their

thelf

thema

theme

thens

theow

there

therm

these

thesp

theta

thete

thews

thewy

thick

thief

thigh

thigs

thilk

thill

thine

thing

think

thins

thiol

third

thirl

thoft

thole

tholi

thong

thorn

thoro

thorp

those

thous

thowl

thrae

thraw

three

threw

thrid

thrip

throb

throe

throw

thrum

thuds

thugs

thuja

thumb

thump

thunk

thurl

thuya

thyme

thymi

thymy

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.