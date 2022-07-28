Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘STO’

On most days, longtime players won’t have much trouble finding the answer to the Wordle puzzle. Most of them have probably found or developed strategies to guarantee a win, and they don’t fear losing their streak. But even the best players and strategies might have a hard time on certain days. Maybe you even found a couple of letters and need some inspiration to know where to go next.

If you already found the sequence “STO” at the beginning of your word today, but the rest is looking hard to figure out, check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words starting with ‘STO’ to try on Wordle

STOAE

STOAI

STOAS

STOAT

STOBS

STOCK

STOGY

STOIC

STOKE

STOLE

STOMA

STOMP

STONE

STONK

STONY

STOOD

STOOK

STOOL

STOOP

STOPE

STOPS

STOPT

STORE

STORK

STORM

STORY

STOSS

STOTS

STOTT

STOUP

STOUR

STOUT

STOVE

STOWP

STOWS

Though some of the words above contain two more vowels, your best bet is that the remaining letters are both consonants or a mix. So it should be safer to test words like “STOMA” and “STORE” at first, if you want to keep the “STO”. Both “A” and “E” appear quite frequently in words, and the most common consonants that haven’t appeared in the word yet are “P” and “R”.

There is also a small chance that at least one of the letters is another instance of “S,” “T,” or “O”—fortunately, those three are the only possibilities of repeated letters, which means elimination is still a good strategy. Remember to never re-use letters that came out gray in previous guesses so you get the most information out of each guess.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).