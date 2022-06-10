Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘PI’

Since its Oct. 2021 release, Wordle has evolved into an internet phenomenon. Each day, the game will pick a five-letter word from the English language and players must guess it in six tries or less. They can also share their progress on social media when they’re done, filling our feeds with aesthetically pleasing square emoji grids. The word is the same for all players on the same calendar day, starting at midnight local time, but there are no clues to begin. All you have is the letters in each guess, which will change colors depending on where they are in the word, or if they are part of the word at all.

For players who have been playing Wordle for a while and have developed their own strategies, most days will be easy enough. But not even the best strategies work the same way every day, and you might find yourself stuck after figuring out a couple of letters, like the beginning of the word.

If all you found was “PI” in the beginning of your word and you need some inspiration to know what to guess next, check out the list below.

Five-letter words starting with “PI” to try on Wordle

PIANI

PIANO

PIANS

PIBAL

PICAL

PICAS

PICKS

PICKY

PICOT

PICUL

PIECE

PIERS

PIETA

PIETY

PIEZO

PIGGY

PIGMY

PIING

PIKAS

PIKED

PIKER

PIKES

PIKIS

PILAF

PILAR

PILAU

PILAW

PILEA

PILED

PILEI

PILES

PILIS

PILLS

PILOT

PILUS

PIMAS

PIMPS

PINAS

PINCH

PINED

PINES

PINEY

PINGO

PINGS

PINKO

PINKS

PINKY

PINNA

PINNY

PINON

PINOT

PINTA

PINTO

PINTS

PINUP

PIONS

PIOUS

PIPAL

PIPAS

PIPED

PIPER

PIPES

PIPET

PIPIT

PIQUE

PIRNS

PIROG

PISCO

PISOS

PISTE

PITAS

PITCH

PITHS

PITHY

PITON

PITOT

PITTA

PIVOT

PIXEL

PIXES

PIXIE

PIZZA

To narrow down the list above, one possible strategy is to use the letters that appear on it more frequently, like “S,” “N,” “E,” “A,” and “T.” Those are the ones that will give you the most information after a guess, even if they come out gray. It’s probably not worth going specifically after vowels, because you already found an “I,” but you should make the best of all the information you already have, like letters that came out yellow or gray in your first guesses. Also, keep in mind that Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer to the puzzle, but plural forms are still valid guesses. You should avoid them when you’re running out of tries.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).