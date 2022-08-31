Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘P’ and ending in ‘E’

In just a few months of its release, the web-based word-guessing puzzle Wordle became one the most popular games in the world. Each day, it tasks players with finding a mystery five-letter word from the English language in six guesses or less—but the catch is you have no clues to start. In a system similar to the classic game Mastermind, the letters in each guess change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and even if they’re in the correct position. For the latter, these letters turn green.

But even after finding a couple of letters, you might be feeling stuck, in need of some outside help to organize your thoughts and options. If today you found a “P” and an “E” correctly placed, respectively, at the beginning and the end of the word, check out the list below.

Five-letter words starting with “P” and ending in “E” to try on Wordle

PADLE

PADRE

PAGLE

PAIRE

PAISE

PANCE

PANNE

PARAE

PARGE

PARLE

PARSE

PARVE

PASSE

PASTE

PATTE

PAUSE

PAYEE

PEACE

PEAGE

PEARE

PEASE

PEAZE

PECKE

PEECE

PEEPE

PEEVE

PEISE

PEIZE

PEKOE

PENCE

PENIE

PENNE

PERCE

PERSE

PERVE

PETRE

PEWEE

PEYSE

PHAGE

PHARE

PHASE

PHENE

PHESE

PHONE

PHYLE

PIECE

PILAE

PIOYE

PIQUE

PISTE

PIXIE

PLACE

PLAGE

PLANE

PLATE

PLEBE

PLOYE

PLUME

POAKE

PODGE

POGGE

POISE

POKIE

POLJE

POMBE

PONCE

POOVE

PORAE

PORGE

POSSE

POTAE

POUKE

POULE

POUPE

POWRE

POYSE

PRASE

PRATE

PRESE

PREVE

PRICE

PRIDE

PRIME

PRISE

PRIZE

PROBE

PROKE

PROLE

PRONE

PRORE

PROSE

PROVE

PRUDE

PRUNE

PRYSE

PSOAE

PUDGE

PULSE

PUMIE

PUNCE

PUPAE

PUREE

PURGE

PURSE

PUSLE

PYXIE

Having two green boxes, one at the beginning and one at the end already narrows down your options, and your next step is crossing out all words containing letters that you know aren’t part of the answer. Depending on what letters you tried before finding this guide, that can mean over half of the list is gone.

Then, you need to look at what is left of it and plan your next guesses according to your remaining options, always making sure to not repeat letters (unless you have good reason to think the answer has a repetition). With that, each guess will give you the most amount of information possible to figure out the answer, whether by a good hunch or by elimination.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).