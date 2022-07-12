Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘NI’

Wordle puts players’ minds to the test every day. Each time a new secret word is chosen, all players worldwide must guess it correctly in a maximum of six tries, with the only clues they have being the letters used in each previous guess.

Each new attempt is a reason to share your personal results on social media and show your winning streak. Thus, everyday social networks are filled with the experiences of several Wordle players.

Whether you’re a rookie or a veteran, at some point you might feel like you need a little help to overcome the challenge of the day. Some tips and tricks can help any player even if the more experienced ones have already chosen their favorite strategies, like starting with words that have a lot of vowels, this way it’s easy to narrow down many next options. This is undoubtedly a strategy that also helps in the use of word lists, as it is possible to filter the letters that you already know are not present.

When trying to find today’s word, you may have discovered that it starts with the letter ‘NI’. To help with your subsequent attempts, here are five-letter words with ‘NI’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words starting with ‘NI’ to try on Wordle

nicad

nicer

niche

nicks

nicol

nidal

nided

nides

nidus

niece

nieve

niffs

niffy

nifty

nighs

night

nihil

nikah

nills

nimbi

niner

nines

ninja

ninny

ninon

ninth

nipas

nippy

niqab

nisei

nisus

niter

nites

nitid

niton

nitre

nitro

nitty

nival

nixed

nixes

nixie

nizam

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.