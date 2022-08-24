Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘NE’

Wordle has many players who like casual and simple fun to pass the time while others have more fun by taking the game seriously, especially their winning streaks.

It is possible to follow players sharing their long winning streaks of more than a hundred days in a row and this feat requires a lot of dedication, as it is necessary to play every day without losing on any of them.

Despite looking like a simple and even easy game at times, Wordle can catch some of your more pretentious players off guard. The presence of double letters in the correct word already adds a lot to the difficulty of a game due to the way the rules work.

To find a repeated letter it is necessary to guess a word that has the repeated letter, otherwise, a letter would just turn green in any of its correct positions.

As one of the most efficient ways to play is testing as many different letters as possible, the chances of searching for the repeated letter only in the final attempts is very high, and if the answer is an unusual word the chances increase even more.

If you’ve used your first guesses and it was only possible to discover that the correct answer starts with the letter ‘N’, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘N’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘NE’ to try on Wordle

neafe

neals

neaps

nears

neath

neats

nebek

nebel

necks

neddy

needs

needy

neeld

neele

neemb

neems

neeps

neese

neeze

negro

negus

neifs

neigh

neist

neive

nelis

nelly

nemas

nemns

nempt

nenes

neons

neper

nepit

neral

nerds

nerdy

nerka

nerks

nerol

nerts

nertz

nerve

nervy

nests

netes

netop

netts

netty

neuks

neume

neums

nevel

never

neves

nevus

newed

newel

newer

newie

newly

newsy

newts

nexts

nexus

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.