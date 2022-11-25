Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘IT’

Solving the Wordle puzzle has become a part of many players’ daily routines. The simple challenge is difficult enough to stimulate your brain without being too hard to keep playing. But some days can have more difficult Wordle puzzles than others, even after a couple of boxes turning green. This can make you feel like there are no options that fit your criteria or that you’re too low on guesses to get the answer right.

If that is the case for you today, after finding that the answer starts with the sequence “IT,” take a look at the list and the guide below. You’ve already done the hardest part of the job and should be close enough to the mystery word now.

Five-letter words starting with “IT” to try on Wordle

ITCHY

ITEMS

ITHER

Depending on which and how many clues you already found, you might already know what the answer is just by looking at the list. But if you don’t, here is a quick analysis of all of them, so you can pick the best option going forward.

There are only seven possible letters to fill the blanks at this point: “C,” “E,” “H,” “M,” “R,” “S,” and “Y.” Two of them, namely the “E” and the “H,” appear in two words each—”E” in “ITEMS” and “ITHER,” “H” in “ITCHY” and “ITHER.” If any of the seven letters came out gray in one of your previous guesses, that should give you most of the info you need, especially in the case of the “E” or “H.”

But starting from scratch, it looks like you have two options. You can either go for “ITCHY” and “ITEMS,” which are more common words and more likely to be correct as the actual answers, or you can go for “ITHER,” which is less likely to be correct but at least it’s guaranteed to give you feedback on both of the other words.

You can also argue the feedback isn’t that useful anyway, because the feedback you get from “ITCHY” and “ITEMS” would be enough to rule out one of the other options, and that reasoning also makes perfect sense. So, while there is no perfect next guess, all cases guarantee the answer is only a maximum of two tries away.

If you’re still unsure about the solution and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).