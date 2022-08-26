Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘IR’

Wordle challenges its players every day to keep their winning streaks as high as possible. It is necessary to guess a new secret word every day. There are only six attempts to get it and the only clues are the letters of words that have already been used.

Some tips and tricks can be useful for any player. But those with more experience have already developed their favorite strategies to be able to win more often and efficiently. It is important to remember that since every day has a new correct answer, some will be more difficult than others.

As there is no hint before the first attempt is made, many players believe that the first word is the key to success. The more information the first attempt provides, the better it will be to arrive at the correct answer.

A good starter word usually has words that use the most common letters seen in Wordle answers. Vowels like “A” and “E” and consonants like “L” and “S” can be good chances of making the letters turn green or yellow.

With that in mind, the word “SLATE” is the one that will most often reduce the remaining options to less than a few hundred words, out of 10,000 total possibilities.

Regardless of which word you use to start with, you may have found that the right answer has the letters “IR” at the beginning, so here are some five-letter words starting with “IR”, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words starting with ‘IR’ to try on Wordle

irade

irate

irids

iring

irked

iroko

irone

irons

irony

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.